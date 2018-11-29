openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bl

badge-list

by Stephan Bönnemann-Walenta
1.0.1 (see all)

🎴 Readme Badges – Gotta catch 'em all

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Badges

A collection of all JavaScript related and free for open-source readme badges out there. All of the services are live and operating on this repository's dummy code.

Your favorite service is missing? Pull Requests welcome.

Continuous Integration/Deployment

Codeship

Codeship Status for boennemann/badges

Semaphore

Build Status Build Status

TravisCI

Build Status

Wercker

wercker status wercker status

Package Information

Bower

GitHub

star this repo fork this repo

Semantic Versioning (via Shields.io)

Semver

Version Badge

NPM version GitHub version Bower version

Open Source Badges

Open Source Love Open Source Love Open Source Love

Licence Badges

Open Source Love Open Source Love

NuGet

NuGet Badge

Dependency Status

David

Dependency Status devDependency Status

Dependency Status devDependency Status

VersionEye

Dependency Status Bower Dependency Status

Test Coverage

Codecov

codecov.io

Features: https://codecov.io/#features
Codecov instructions/example for your Language see: https://codecov.io/#languages

Coveralls

Coverage Status

Scrutinizer

Code Coverage

Code Quality

Code Climate

Code Climate

Codebeat

codebeat badge

Scrutinizer

Scrutinizer Quality Score

Other

Analytics

Bash Shell

Bash Shell

Bitdeli

Bitdeli Badge

Contribution

Make a PR

PRs Welcome

Tools

Grunt

Built with Grunt

Built with Grunt

Funding

Gittip (via Shields.io)

Gittip

Flattr

Flattr this git repo

Project Management

Github

Pending Pull-Requests

Open Issues

Waffle

Stories in Ready

VVWIP

Work In Progress Active Work In Progress Very Work In Progress Very Very Work In Progress I Give Up

Chat

Gitter

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jstriebel/badges

Generic

Shields.io

Shields.io

styled-components

style: styled-components

For the Badge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

forthebadge

Awesome Lists

Awesome

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial