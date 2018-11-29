Badges
A collection of all JavaScript related and free for open-source readme badges out there. All of the services are live and operating on this repository's dummy code.
Your favorite service is missing? Pull Requests welcome.
Continuous Integration/Deployment
Codeship
Semaphore
TravisCI
Wercker
Package Information
Bower
Semantic Versioning (via Shields.io)
Version Badge
Open Source Badges
Licence Badges
NuGet
Dependency Status
David
VersionEye
Test Coverage
Codecov
Features: https://codecov.io/#features
Codecov instructions/example for your Language see: https://codecov.io/#languages
Coveralls
Scrutinizer
Code Quality
Code Climate
Codebeat
Scrutinizer
Other
Analytics
Bash Shell
Bitdeli
Contribution
Make a PR
Grunt
Funding
Gittip (via Shields.io)
Flattr
Project Management
Github
Waffle
VVWIP
Chat
Gitter
Generic
Shields.io
styled-components
For the Badge
Awesome Lists