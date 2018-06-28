Bad Behavior

Super-tiny observable. That's literally all it is.

Why should I use this?

Sometimes RxJs feels like overkill. It is a wonderful library, but sometimes you need a little bit of reactivity, not a whole system of reactivity. This library is an approximation of the BehaviorSubject , one of the most useful Observables out there. In truth, bad-behavior is nothing more than a fancy multi-cast event emitter.

How do I use it?

import BadBehavior from 'bad-behavior' let obs = BadBehavior() let sub1 = obs.subscribe( s => { console .log(s) }) let sub2 = obs.subscribe( s => { console .error(s) }) obs.next( 10 ) sub.unsubscribe()

Why did you build this?

I kept reusing this piece of code to build animation libraries, especially when building micro-libraries. I figured, why not share this little piece of code with everyone? Plus I got sick of copying and pasting it...

Installation

npm i -S bad-behavior

OR

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/bad-behavior/dist/cdn/bad-behavior.min.js" > </ script >

License