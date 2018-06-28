Super-tiny observable. That's literally all it is.
Sometimes RxJs feels like overkill. It is a wonderful library, but sometimes you need a little bit of reactivity, not a whole system of reactivity. This library is an approximation of the
BehaviorSubject, one of the most useful Observables out there. In truth, bad-behavior is nothing more than a fancy multi-cast event emitter.
// if using NPM, import it, otherwise it should already be on window
import BadBehavior from 'bad-behavior'
// create a bad behavior
let obs = BadBehavior()
// subscribe to listen for new values
let sub1 = obs.subscribe(s => { console.log(s) })
let sub2 = obs.subscribe(s => { console.error(s) })
// call next to publish a new value
obs.next(10)
// unsubscribe to stop listening
sub.unsubscribe()
I kept reusing this piece of code to build animation libraries, especially when building micro-libraries. I figured, why not share this little piece of code with everyone? Plus I got sick of copying and pasting it...
npm i -S bad-behavior
OR
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bad-behavior/dist/cdn/bad-behavior.min.js"></script>
bad-behavior is licensed under the MIT license.