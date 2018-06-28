openbase logo
bad-behavior

by Christopher Wallis
1.0.1 (see all)

Micro-observable library for simple reactivity

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bad Behavior

Super-tiny observable. That's literally all it is.

Why should I use this?

Sometimes RxJs feels like overkill. It is a wonderful library, but sometimes you need a little bit of reactivity, not a whole system of reactivity. This library is an approximation of the BehaviorSubject, one of the most useful Observables out there. In truth, bad-behavior is nothing more than a fancy multi-cast event emitter.

How do I use it?

// if using NPM, import it, otherwise it should already be on window
import BadBehavior from 'bad-behavior'

// create a bad behavior
let obs = BadBehavior()

// subscribe to listen for new values
let sub1 = obs.subscribe(s => { console.log(s)  })
let sub2 = obs.subscribe(s => { console.error(s) })

// call next to publish a new value
obs.next(10)

// unsubscribe to stop listening
sub.unsubscribe()

Why did you build this?

I kept reusing this piece of code to build animation libraries, especially when building micro-libraries. I figured, why not share this little piece of code with everyone? Plus I got sick of copying and pasting it...

Installation

npm i -S bad-behavior

OR 

<script src="https://unpkg.com/bad-behavior/dist/cdn/bad-behavior.min.js"></script>

License

bad-behavior is licensed under the MIT license.

