openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bac

bacstack

by Fabio Huser
0.0.1-beta.14 (see all)

A BACnet protocol stack written in pure JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node BACstack

A BACnet protocol stack written in pure JavaScript. BACnet is a protocol to interact with building automation devices defined by ASHRAE.

Usage

Add Node BACstack to your project by using:

npm install --save bacstack

The API documentation is available under fh1ch.github.io/node-bacstack.

Features

The BACnet standard defines a wide variety of services as part of it's specification. While Node BACstack tries to be as complete as possible, following services are already supported at this point in time:

ServiceExecuteHandle
Who Isyesyes
I Amyes¹yes
Who Hasyes¹yes¹
I Haveyes¹yes¹
Time Syncyesyes
UTC Time Syncyesyes
Read Propertyyesyes¹
Read Property Multipleyesyes¹
Read Rangeyesyes¹
Write Propertyyesyes¹
Write Property Multipleyesyes¹
Add List Elementyes¹yes¹
Remove List Elementyes¹yes¹
Create Objectyes¹yes¹
Delete Objectyesyes¹
Subscribe COVyesyes¹
Subscribe Propertyyesyes¹
Atomic Read Fileyesyes¹
Atomic Write Fileyesyes¹
Reinitialize Deviceyesyes¹
Device Communication Controlyesyes¹
Get Alarm Summary²yesyes¹
Get Event Informationyesyes¹
Get Enrollment Summary²yesyes¹
Acknowledge Alarmyes¹yes¹
Confirmed Event Notificationyes¹yes¹
Unconfirmed Event Notificationyes¹yes¹
Unconfirmed Private Transferyesyes¹
Confirmed Private Transferyesyes¹

¹ Support implemented as Beta (untested, undocumented, breaking interface) ² Deprecated BACnet function, available for backwards compatibility

Example

const bacnet = require('bacstack');

// Initialize BACStack
const client = new bacnet({apduTimeout: 6000});

// Discover Devices
client.on('iAm', (device) => {
  console.log('address: ', device.address);
  console.log('deviceId: ', device.deviceId);
  console.log('maxApdu: ', device.maxApdu);
  console.log('segmentation: ', device.segmentation);
  console.log('vendorId: ', device.vendorId);
});
client.whoIs();

// Read Device Object
const requestArray = [{
  objectId: {type: 8, instance: 4194303},
  properties: [{id: 8}]
}];
client.readPropertyMultiple('192.168.1.43', requestArray, (err, value) => {
  console.log('value: ', value);
});

Contributing

Implementing and maintaining a protocol stack is a lot of work, therefore any help is appreciated, from creating issues, to contributing documentation, fixing issues and adding new features.

Please follow the Contribution Guide when submitting any changes.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Fabio Huser fabio@fh1.ch

Note: This is not an official product of the BACnet Advocacy Group. BACnet® is a registered trademark of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial