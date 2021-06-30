Node BACstack

A BACnet protocol stack written in pure JavaScript. BACnet is a protocol to interact with building automation devices defined by ASHRAE.

Usage

Add Node BACstack to your project by using:

npm install --save bacstack

The API documentation is available under fh1ch.github.io/node-bacstack.

Features

The BACnet standard defines a wide variety of services as part of it's specification. While Node BACstack tries to be as complete as possible, following services are already supported at this point in time:

Service Execute Handle Who Is yes yes I Am yes¹ yes Who Has yes¹ yes¹ I Have yes¹ yes¹ Time Sync yes yes UTC Time Sync yes yes Read Property yes yes¹ Read Property Multiple yes yes¹ Read Range yes yes¹ Write Property yes yes¹ Write Property Multiple yes yes¹ Add List Element yes¹ yes¹ Remove List Element yes¹ yes¹ Create Object yes¹ yes¹ Delete Object yes yes¹ Subscribe COV yes yes¹ Subscribe Property yes yes¹ Atomic Read File yes yes¹ Atomic Write File yes yes¹ Reinitialize Device yes yes¹ Device Communication Control yes yes¹ Get Alarm Summary² yes yes¹ Get Event Information yes yes¹ Get Enrollment Summary² yes yes¹ Acknowledge Alarm yes¹ yes¹ Confirmed Event Notification yes¹ yes¹ Unconfirmed Event Notification yes¹ yes¹ Unconfirmed Private Transfer yes yes¹ Confirmed Private Transfer yes yes¹

¹ Support implemented as Beta (untested, undocumented, breaking interface) ² Deprecated BACnet function, available for backwards compatibility

Example

const bacnet = require ( 'bacstack' ); const client = new bacnet({ apduTimeout : 6000 }); client.on( 'iAm' , (device) => { console .log( 'address: ' , device.address); console .log( 'deviceId: ' , device.deviceId); console .log( 'maxApdu: ' , device.maxApdu); console .log( 'segmentation: ' , device.segmentation); console .log( 'vendorId: ' , device.vendorId); }); client.whoIs(); const requestArray = [{ objectId : { type : 8 , instance : 4194303 }, properties : [{ id : 8 }] }]; client.readPropertyMultiple( '192.168.1.43' , requestArray, (err, value) => { console .log( 'value: ' , value); });

Contributing

Implementing and maintaining a protocol stack is a lot of work, therefore any help is appreciated, from creating issues, to contributing documentation, fixing issues and adding new features.

Please follow the Contribution Guide when submitting any changes.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Fabio Huser fabio@fh1.ch

Note: This is not an official product of the BACnet Advocacy Group. BACnet® is a registered trademark of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).