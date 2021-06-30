A BACnet protocol stack written in pure JavaScript. BACnet is a protocol to interact with building automation devices defined by ASHRAE.
Add Node BACstack to your project by using:
npm install --save bacstack
The API documentation is available under fh1ch.github.io/node-bacstack.
The BACnet standard defines a wide variety of services as part of it's specification. While Node BACstack tries to be as complete as possible, following services are already supported at this point in time:
|Service
|Execute
|Handle
|Who Is
|yes
|yes
|I Am
|yes¹
|yes
|Who Has
|yes¹
|yes¹
|I Have
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Time Sync
|yes
|yes
|UTC Time Sync
|yes
|yes
|Read Property
|yes
|yes¹
|Read Property Multiple
|yes
|yes¹
|Read Range
|yes
|yes¹
|Write Property
|yes
|yes¹
|Write Property Multiple
|yes
|yes¹
|Add List Element
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Remove List Element
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Create Object
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Delete Object
|yes
|yes¹
|Subscribe COV
|yes
|yes¹
|Subscribe Property
|yes
|yes¹
|Atomic Read File
|yes
|yes¹
|Atomic Write File
|yes
|yes¹
|Reinitialize Device
|yes
|yes¹
|Device Communication Control
|yes
|yes¹
|Get Alarm Summary²
|yes
|yes¹
|Get Event Information
|yes
|yes¹
|Get Enrollment Summary²
|yes
|yes¹
|Acknowledge Alarm
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Confirmed Event Notification
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Unconfirmed Event Notification
|yes¹
|yes¹
|Unconfirmed Private Transfer
|yes
|yes¹
|Confirmed Private Transfer
|yes
|yes¹
¹ Support implemented as Beta (untested, undocumented, breaking interface) ² Deprecated BACnet function, available for backwards compatibility
const bacnet = require('bacstack');
// Initialize BACStack
const client = new bacnet({apduTimeout: 6000});
// Discover Devices
client.on('iAm', (device) => {
console.log('address: ', device.address);
console.log('deviceId: ', device.deviceId);
console.log('maxApdu: ', device.maxApdu);
console.log('segmentation: ', device.segmentation);
console.log('vendorId: ', device.vendorId);
});
client.whoIs();
// Read Device Object
const requestArray = [{
objectId: {type: 8, instance: 4194303},
properties: [{id: 8}]
}];
client.readPropertyMultiple('192.168.1.43', requestArray, (err, value) => {
console.log('value: ', value);
});
Implementing and maintaining a protocol stack is a lot of work, therefore any help is appreciated, from creating issues, to contributing documentation, fixing issues and adding new features.
Please follow the Contribution Guide when submitting any changes.
Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Fabio Huser fabio@fh1.ch
Note: This is not an official product of the BACnet Advocacy Group. BACnet® is a registered trademark of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).