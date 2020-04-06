npm install ethereumjs-tx
const EthereumTx = require('ethereumjs-tx').Transaction
const privateKey = Buffer.from(
'e331b6d69882b4cb4ea581d88e0b604039a3de5967688d3dcffdd2270c0fd109',
'hex',
)
const txParams = {
nonce: '0x00',
gasPrice: '0x09184e72a000',
gasLimit: '0x2710',
to: '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000',
value: '0x00',
data: '0x7f7465737432000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000600057',
}
// The second parameter is not necessary if these values are used
const tx = new EthereumTx(txParams, { chain: 'mainnet', hardfork: 'petersburg' })
tx.sign(privateKey)
const serializedTx = tx.serialize()
The
Transaction and
FakeTransaction constructors receives a second parameter that lets you specify the chain and hardfork
to be used. By default,
mainnet and
petersburg will be used.
There are two ways of customizing these. The first one, as shown in the previous section, is by
using an object with
chain and
hardfork names. You can see en example of this in ./examples/ropsten-tx.ts.
The second option is by passing the option
common set to an instance of ethereumjs-common' Common. This is specially useful for custom networks or chains/hardforks not yet supported by
ethereumjs-common. You can see en example of this in ./examples/custom-chain-tx.ts.
The
MuirGlacier hardfork is supported by the library since the
v2.1.2 release.
Support for reduced non-zero call data gas prices from the
Istanbul hardfork
(EIP-2028) has been added to the library
along with the
v2.1.1 release.
EIP-155 replay protection is activated since the
spuriousDragon hardfork. To disable it, set the
hardfork in the
Transaction's constructor.
See our organizational documentation for an introduction to
EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.
If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.