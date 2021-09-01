CLI tool for making HTML presentations with Remark.js using Markdown
See an example presentation here
npm install -g backslide
# or
yarn add backslide
Backslide can be executed within a Docker container from the command-line using the
registry.gitlab.com/mpolitze/backslide-docker:latest Docker image available on GitLab Container Registry:
docker run --rm registry.gitlab.com/mpolitze/backslide-docker:latest
See the How-to-use-this-image for more examples.
Usage: bs [init|serve|export|pdf] [options]
Commands:
i, init Init new presentation in current directory
-t, --template <dir> Use custom template directory
--force Overwrite existing files
e, export [files] Export markdown files to html slides [default: *.md]
-o, --output Output directory [default: dist]
-r, --strip-notes Strip presenter notes
-h, --handouts Strip slide fragments for handouts
-l, --no-inline Do not inline external resources
-b, --web Export as website, copying assets
s, serve [dir] Start dev server for specified dir. [default: .]
-p, --port Port number to listen on [default: 4100]
-s, --skip-open Do not open browser on start
p, pdf [files] Export markdown files to pdf [default: *.md]
-h, --handouts Strip slide fragments for handouts
-o, --output Output directory [default: pdf]
-w, --wait Wait time between slides in ms [default: 1000]
--verbose Show Decktape console output
-- [Decktape opts] Pass any Decktape options directly
Use
bs init to create a new presentation along with a
template directory in the current directory. The
template directory is needed for
backslide to transform your Markdown files into HTML presentations.
Then edit the file
presentation.md to get started.
You can create as many markdown presentations as you want in the directory, they will all be based on the same template.
If you want to start a new presentation using your own custom template, you can use
bs init --template <your_template_dir>.
You can also set the environment variable
BACKSLIDE_TEMPLATE_DIR to change the default template used by
bs init.
Use
bs serve to start a development server with live reload.
A page will automatically open in your web browser showing all your presentations.
Select one to see the preview, you can then edit your
.md file and see the changes immediately as you save the file. Any style change will also be applied live.
Slides are written in Markdown, along with some useful Remark.js specific additions. See the Remark.js wiki for the specific syntax and helpers.
Just edit the
template/style.scss file and make changes according to your needs.
The base theme already provides some helpful additions.
The stylesheet is written in Sass, but you can use plain CSS instead if you feel like it, as long as you don't change the file extension.
Use
bs export to export all your
.md files as HTML presentations.
Everything will be inlined in the HTML document (scripts, css, etc) so you don't need a network to show your presentation. If you have images, it's best to include them as data-uri in your markdown, but local images links are inlined too during export.
If you have set a
title variable in your document (like this
title: My Awesome Presentation), it will be used as the HTML document title, otherwise the file name will be used.
Note: you can strip presenter notes from the exported HTML using the
--strip-notesoption, and remove slide fragments with the
--handoutsoption.
Use
bs export --web <file>.md to export a presentation into a static HTML website.
Files within the
template folder and from the
assets,
images and
img folders will be copied to the destination folder.
Use
bs pdf to export your all
.md files as PDF presentations.
Note: you can remove slide fragements with the
--handoutsoption.
This feature is based on Decktape.
For this feature to work, you need to install Decktape:
npm install -g decktape