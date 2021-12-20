A CLI tool that automates the process of backporting commits.



How it works

Select a commit to backport Select a branch to backport to The commit will be cherrypicked, pushed and a pull request created.

Requirements

Node 16 or higher

git

Install

npm install -g backport

After installation you should add an access token to the global config in ~/.backport/config.json . See the documentation for how the access token is generated.

Quick start

Add a project config to the root of your repository:

{ "repoOwner" : "elastic" , "repoName" : "kibana" , "targetBranchChoices" : [ "main" , "6.3" , "6.2" , "6.1" , "6.0" ], "branchLabelMapping" : { "^backport-to-(.+)$" : "$1" } }

Install locally:

npm install backport

Run:

npx backport

This will start an interactive prompt. You can use your keyboards arrow keys to choose options, <space> to select checkboxes and <enter> to proceed.

Config options

See configuration.md

CLI options

Option Shorthand notation Description Default --access-token Github access token --all -a Show commits from any author false --assignee --assign Assign users to the target PR --author Filter commits by Github username. Opposite of --all Current user --auto-assign Assign current user to the target PR false --branch -b Target branch to backport to --ci Disable interactive prompts false --config-file Custom path to project config file (.backportrc.json) --dir Clone repository into custom directory ~/.backport/repositories/ --dry-run Perform backport without pushing to Github false --editor Editor (eg. code ) to open and resolve conflicts nano --fork Create backports in fork repo true --git-hostname Hostname for Git github.com --mainline Parent id of merge commit 1 --max-number --number, -n Number of commits to choose from 10 --multiple Multi-select for commits and branches false --multiple-branches Multi-select for branches true --multiple-commits Multi-select for commits false --no-cherrypick-ref Do not append "(cherry picked from commit...)". Git Docs false --no-status-comment Do not publish a status comment to Github with the results of the backport false --no-verify Bypass the pre-commit and commit-msg hooks false --path -p Filter commits by path --pr-description --description Description for pull request --pr-filter Find PRs using Github's search syntax --pr-title --title Title of pull request --pull-number --pr Backport pull request by number --repo-name Name of repository --repo-owner Owner of repository --reset-author Set yourself as commit author --reviewer Add reviewer to the target PR --sha Sha of commit to backport --source-branch Specify a non-default branch to backport from --source-pr-label Labels added to the source PR --target-branch -b Target branch(es) to backport to --target-pr-label --label, -l Labels added to the target PR --help Show help -v, --version Show version number

The CLI options will override the configuration options.

Backport Module API

backport can be imported as a Node module and interacted with programatically. This can be useful when creating automation around the Backport tool. See for example the Backport Github Action

backportRun

Backport a commit programatically. Commits can be selected via pullNumber or sha .

All of the options listed on configuration.md are valid. The most common options are:

accessToken string (Required)

Github access token to authenticate the request

repoName string (Required)

Name of repository

repoOwner string (Required)

Owner of repository (organisation or username)

pullNumber number

Filter commits by pull request number

sha string

Filter commits by commit sha

ci boolean

Enabling this will disable the interactive prompts

Example

import { backportRun } from 'backport' ; const result = await backportRun({ accessToken: 'abc' , repoName: 'kibana' , repoOwner: 'elastic' , pullNumber: 121633 , ci: true , targetPRLabels: [ 'backport' ], autoMerge: true , autoMergeMethod: 'squash' , }); console .log(result);

getCommits

Retrieve information about commits and whether they are backported

accessToken string (Required)

Github access token to authenticate the request

repoName string (Required)

Name of repository

repoOwner string (Required)

Owner of repository (organisation or username)

author string

Filter commits by Github user

pullNumber number

Filter commits by pull request number

sha string

Filter commits by commit sha

sourceBranch string

The branch to display commits from. Defaults to the default branch (normally "main" or "master")

Example

import { getCommits } from 'backport' ; const commits = await getCommits({ accessToken: 'abc' , repoName: 'kibana' , repoOwner: 'elastic' , pullNumber: 121633 , }); console .log(commits);

The Backport Tool as a Github Action

A Github Action around The Backport Tool for automatically creating backports when pull requests are merged.

What is backporting?

Backporting is the action of taking parts from a newer version of a software system [..] and porting them to an older version of the same software. It forms part of the maintenance step in a software development process, and it is commonly used for fixing security issues in older versions of the software and also for providing new features to older versions.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Backporting

Who is this tool for?

This tools is for anybody who is working on a codebase where they have to maintain multiple versions. If you manually cherry-pick commits from master and apply them to one or more branches, this tool might save you a lot of time.

backport is a CLI tool that will let you backport commit(s) interactively and then cherry-pick and create pull requests automatically. backport will perform all git operations in a temporary folder ( ~/.backport/repositories/ ) separate from your working directory, thereby never interfering with any unstages changes your might have.

Features:

interactively backport one or more commits to one or more branches with an intuitive UI

ability to see which commits have been backported and to which branches

ability to customize the title, description and labels of the created backport PRs

all git operations are handled in a separate directory to not interfere with unstaged files

Conflicts are handled gracefully, and hints are provided to help the user understand the source of the conflict

backport a commit by specifying a PR: backport --pr 1337

list and backport commits by a particular user: backport --author john

list and backport commits by a particular path: backport --path src/plugins/chatbot

list PRs filtered by a query: backport --pr-filter label:backport-v2 (will list commits from PRs with the label "backport-v2")

(will list commits from PRs with the label "backport-v2") forward port commits: backport --source-branch 7.x --branch master (will forwardport from 7.x to master)

(will forwardport from 7.x to master) backport merge commits: backport --mainline

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md