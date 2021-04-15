Every adventurer needs a set of tools to take along the way! Backpack is the Lonely Planet toolset that we use to build front end apps.
Backpack-ui is a legacy project, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.
npm install backpack-ui --save
import Button from "backpack-ui/dist/components/button";
npm run storybook
Open http://localhost:6006/ in your favorite web browser.
Then import your component(s) into stories/index.jsx and render them like so:
storiesOf("Some component name", module)
.add("Default", () => <ComponentName />)
.add("Some variation", () => <ComponentName prop="value" />);
import foo from "lodash";. Makes the bundles asplode.
Please read the guidelines for contributing before making a pull request.