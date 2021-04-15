openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

backpack-ui

by lonelyplanet
5.0.0 (see all)

All the tools you need to build the Lonely Planet UI experience.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

38

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Conventional Commits

backpack-ui

Every adventurer needs a set of tools to take along the way! Backpack is the Lonely Planet toolset that we use to build front end apps.

Project status

Backpack-ui is a legacy project, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.

Installation

npm install backpack-ui --save

Usage

import Button from "backpack-ui/dist/components/button";

Develop components with Storybook

npm run storybook

Open http://localhost:6006/ in your favorite web browser.

Then import your component(s) into stories/index.jsx and render them like so:

storiesOf("Some component name", module)
  .add("Default", () => <ComponentName />)
  .add("Some variation", () => <ComponentName prop="value" />);

Notes

  • Don't do import foo from "lodash";. Makes the bundles asplode.

Contributing

Please read the guidelines for contributing before making a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial