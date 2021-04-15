Every adventurer needs a set of tools to take along the way! Backpack is the Lonely Planet toolset that we use to build front end apps.

Project status

Backpack-ui is a legacy project, now in maintenance mode. In most cases, you should choose a different library.

Installation

npm install backpack-ui --save

Usage

import Button from "backpack-ui/dist/components/button" ;

Develop components with Storybook

npm run storybook

Open http://localhost:6006/ in your favorite web browser.

Then import your component(s) into stories/index.jsx and render them like so:

storiesOf( "Some component name" , module ) .add( "Default" , () => <ComponentName />) .add("Some variation", () => <ComponentName prop="value" />);

Notes

Don't do import foo from "lodash"; . Makes the bundles asplode.

Contributing

Please read the guidelines for contributing before making a pull request.