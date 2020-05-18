A collection of helpful RxJS operators to deal with backoff strategies (like exponential backoff) Angular-in-Depth article about this library is at https://indepth.dev/power-of-rxjs-when-using-exponential-backoff/
intervalBackoff works similiarly to
interval except that it doubles the delay between emissions every time.
|name
|type
|attirbute
|description
|config
|number | IntervalBackoffConfig
|required
|Can take number as initial interval or a config with initial interval, optional max Interval and optional backoff delay function (exponential by default)
interval is especially useful for periodic polls that are reset whenever user activity is detected:
fromEvent(document, 'mousemove').pipe(
// There could be many mousemoves, we'd want to sample only
// with certain frequency
sampleTime(LOAD_INTERVAL_MS),
// Start immediately
startWith(null),
// Resetting exponential interval
switchMapTo(
intervalBackoff({
initialInterval: LOAD_INTERVAL_MS,
maxInterval: MAX_INTERVAL_MS
})
)
);
|name
|type
|attirbute
|description
|config
|number | RetryBackoffConfig
|required
|Can take number as initial interval or a config with initial interval, optional max Interval, optional max number of retry attempts, optional function to cancel reties and optional backoff delay function (exponential by default)
this.service.callBackend().pipe(
retryBackoff({
initialInterval: 100,
maxRetries: 12,
// 👇 resets retries count and delays between them to init values
resetOnSuccess: true
})
)