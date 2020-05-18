A collection of helpful RxJS operators to deal with backoff strategies (like exponential backoff) Angular-in-Depth article about this library is at https://indepth.dev/power-of-rxjs-when-using-exponential-backoff/

intervalBackoff

intervalBackoff works similiarly to interval except that it doubles the delay between emissions every time.

name type attirbute description config number | IntervalBackoffConfig required Can take number as initial interval or a config with initial interval, optional max Interval and optional backoff delay function (exponential by default)

interval is especially useful for periodic polls that are reset whenever user activity is detected:

fromEvent( document , 'mousemove' ).pipe( sampleTime(LOAD_INTERVAL_MS), startWith( null ), switchMapTo( intervalBackoff({ initialInterval: LOAD_INTERVAL_MS, maxInterval: MAX_INTERVAL_MS }) ) );

retryBackoff

name type attirbute description config number | RetryBackoffConfig required Can take number as initial interval or a config with initial interval, optional max Interval, optional max number of retry attempts, optional function to cancel reties and optional backoff delay function (exponential by default)