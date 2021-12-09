Simulate 'background-size: cover' on HTMLVideoElement and HTMLImageElement.
BackgroundCover(element, container [, horizontalAlign, verticalAlign]);
HTMLVideoElement, or
HTMLImageElement, or other dom element (e.g.
HTMLCanvasElement)
Number from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the left. Default value is 0.5 (centered);
Number from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the top. Default value is 0.5 (centered);
var BackgroundCover = require('background-cover');
var videoContainer = document.getElementById('video-container');
var video = document.getElementById('video');
video.addEventListener('loadedmetadata', function() {
BackgroundCover(video, videoContainer);
);
Check out tests for more examples.
npm install background-cover --save
npm run test-video
npm run test-image
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.