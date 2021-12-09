Simulate 'background-size: cover' on HTMLVideoElement and HTMLImageElement.

Syntax

BackgroundCover(element, container [, horizontalAlign, verticalAlign]);

element : HTMLVideoElement , or HTMLImageElement , or other dom element (e.g. HTMLCanvasElement )

: , or , or other dom element (e.g. ) horizontalAlign : Number from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the left. Default value is 0.5 (centered);

: from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the left. Default value is 0.5 (centered); verticalAlign: Number from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the top. Default value is 0.5 (centered);

Example

var BackgroundCover = require ( 'background-cover' ); var videoContainer = document .getElementById( 'video-container' ); var video = document .getElementById( 'video' ); video.addEventListener( 'loadedmetadata' , function ( ) { BackgroundCover(video, videoContainer); );

Check out tests for more examples.

Install

npm install background-cover --save

Tests

npm run test -video npm run test -image

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.