Downloads/wk

371

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

background-cover

Simulate 'background-size: cover' on HTMLVideoElement and HTMLImageElement.

Syntax

BackgroundCover(element, container [, horizontalAlign, verticalAlign]);
  • element: HTMLVideoElement, or HTMLImageElement, or other dom element (e.g. HTMLCanvasElement)
  • horizontalAlign: Number from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the left. Default value is 0.5 (centered);
  • verticalAlign: Number from 0 to 1, where 0 means aligned to the top. Default value is 0.5 (centered);

Example


var BackgroundCover = require('background-cover');

var videoContainer = document.getElementById('video-container');
var video = document.getElementById('video');

video.addEventListener('loadedmetadata', function() {
  BackgroundCover(video, videoContainer);
);

Check out tests for more examples.

Install

npm install background-cover --save

Tests

npm run test-video
npm run test-image

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

