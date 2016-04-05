Background Blur Plugin

Background Blur plugin is a cross browser jQuery plugin for blurring images.

See http://msurguy.github.io/background-blur/ for documentation and demos

Installation and Usage

Install the plugin with Bower:

bower install background-blur

Or with NPM:

npm install background-blur

Or manually:

<script src= "jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "background-blur.min.js" > </ script >

Create a container which will contain the blurred image:

< div id = 'some-element' > </ div >

Then create a blurred image in that container:

$( '#some-element' ).backgroundBlur({ imageURL : 'http://URL-of-the-image' , blurAmount : 50 , imageClass : 'bg-blur' });

OR Create a blurred image and fade it in:

$( '#some-element' ).backgroundBlur({ imageURL : 'http://URL-of-the-image' , blurAmount : 50 , imageClass : 'bg-blur' duration : 1000 , endOpacity : 1 });

OR Create a blurred image, fade it in and switch to another image:

$( '#some-element' ).backgroundBlur({ imageURL : 'http://URL-of-the-image' , blurAmount : 50 , imageClass : 'bg-blur' duration : 1000 , endOpacity : 1 }); $( '#some-element' ).backgroundBlur( 'http://URL-of-another-image' );

Browser Support:

Chrome

Firefox

Safari and Safari Mobile (iOS)

IE6, IE7, IE8 - blur is supported without animation (need to omit "duration" property in those browsers to make this plugin work, the problem will get fixed when Velocity.js issue gets fixed)

IE9, IE10, IE11

Android browsers

Possibly, more. Please let me know if some browser doesn't work

Under the hood:

This plugin utilizes SVG filter to blur the image if SVG is supported by the browser (all except IE), otherwise the plugin creates an IMG tag and applies a special IE-only filter in CSS

Q: Why not simply use CSS 3 blur filter? A: The browser support for SVG blur filter is much wider when it comes to older browsers.

Velocity.js support:

If you are using Velocity.js animation library, the plugin will automatically detect its presence and make fade in/fade out animations more performant, especially on mobile. If Velocity is not present on the page, jQuery's "animate" is used instead.

Where is this used?

This plugin is currently used on http://www.nbcnews.com/video

Have questions / suggestions or using the plugin? Please reach out on Github or Twitter at http://twitter.com/msurguy

LICENSE

This plugin is released under MIT license, giving you permission to use for commercial and non-commercial projects.