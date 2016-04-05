Background Blur plugin is a cross browser jQuery plugin for blurring images.
See http://msurguy.github.io/background-blur/ for documentation and demos
Install the plugin with Bower:
bower install background-blur
Or with NPM:
npm install background-blur
Or manually:
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="background-blur.min.js"></script>
Create a container which will contain the blurred image:
<div id='some-element'></div>
Then create a blurred image in that container:
$('#some-element').backgroundBlur({
imageURL : 'http://URL-of-the-image',
blurAmount : 50,
imageClass : 'bg-blur'
});
OR Create a blurred image and fade it in:
$('#some-element').backgroundBlur({
imageURL : 'http://URL-of-the-image',
blurAmount : 50,
imageClass : 'bg-blur'
duration: 1000, // If the image needs to be faded in, how long that should take
endOpacity : 1 // Specify the final opacity that the image will have
});
OR Create a blurred image, fade it in and switch to another image:
// Initialize the blur
$('#some-element').backgroundBlur({
imageURL : 'http://URL-of-the-image',
blurAmount : 50,
imageClass : 'bg-blur'
duration: 1000, // If the image needs to be faded in, how long that should take
endOpacity : 1 // Specify the final opacity that the image will have
});
//Switch the image
$('#some-element').backgroundBlur('http://URL-of-another-image');
Possibly, more. Please let me know if some browser doesn't work
This plugin utilizes SVG filter to blur the image if SVG is supported by the browser (all except IE), otherwise the plugin creates an IMG tag and applies a special IE-only filter in CSS
Q: Why not simply use CSS 3 blur filter? A: The browser support for SVG blur filter is much wider when it comes to older browsers.
Velocity.js support:
If you are using Velocity.js animation library, the plugin will automatically detect its presence and make fade in/fade out animations more performant, especially on mobile. If Velocity is not present on the page, jQuery's "animate" is used instead.
This plugin is currently used on http://www.nbcnews.com/video
Have questions / suggestions or using the plugin? Please reach out on Github or Twitter at http://twitter.com/msurguy
This plugin is released under MIT license, giving you permission to use for commercial and non-commercial projects.