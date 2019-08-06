Backform

Backform takes a Backbone model and transforms it into an HTML form. Any changes to the form are reflected back to the model and vice versa. It comes with built-in controls for input, select, radio buttons, checkbox, etc. Backform controls are Backbone views and extensible. Backform even supports nested objects. Backform is built with Bootstrap 3 markup. Supports Bootstrap 2.3. Adaptable to any markup framework.

Documentation and examples available here: http://amiliaapp.github.io/backform/

Copyright (c) 2014 Amilia Inc.

Written by Martin Drapeau

Licensed under the MIT @license