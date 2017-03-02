A simple infrastructure based on messaging patterns and service bus implementations for decoupling Backbone and Backbone.Marionette applications.
Notice: In the next major release of Marionette, v3, Wreqr will be swapped for an updated library, Radio. If you've already begun using Wreqr, don't worry. This change isn't for quite some time: a few months, at the earliest. Also, we will support easily swapping the two libraries, so you won't run into any problems if you decide to continue using Wreqr.
For an introduction to Radio, check out our blog post. As of Marionette v2.1, you can easily swap in Radio for Wreqr with this shim. We think you'll really like the changes!
Grab the source from the
src folder above. Grab the most recent builds
from the links below.
Development: backbone.wreqr.js
Production: backbone.wreqr.min.js
An event aggregator implementation. It extends from
Backbone.Events to
provide the core event handling code in an object that can itself be
extended and instantiated as needed.
var vent = new Backbone.Wreqr.EventAggregator();
vent.on("foo", function(){
console.log("foo event");
});
vent.trigger("foo");
Wreqr can be used by instantiating a
Backbone.Wreqr.Commands
or
Backbone.Wreqr.RequestResponse object. These objects provide a
setHandler method to add a handler for a named request or command.
Commands can then be executed with the
execute method, and
request/response can be done through the
request method.
var commands = new Backbone.Wreqr.Commands();
commands.setHandler("foo", function(){
console.log("the foo command was executed");
});
commands.execute("foo");
var reqres = new Backbone.Wreqr.RequestResponse();
reqres.setHandler("foo", function(){
return "foo requested. this is the response";
});
var result = reqres.request("foo");
console.log(result);
Radio is a convenient way for emitting events through channels. Radio can be used to either retrieve a channel, or talk through a channel with either command, reqres, or vent.
// channels
var globalChannel = Backbone.Wreqr.radio.channel('global');
var userChannel = Backbone.Wreqr.radio.channel('user');
// Wreqr events
Backbone.Wreqr.radio.commands.execute( 'global', 'shutdown' );
Backbone.Wreqr.radio.reqres.request( 'global', 'current-user' );
Backbone.Wreqr.radio.vent.trigger( 'global', 'game-over');
Channel is an object that wraps EventAggregator, Commands, and Reqres. Channels provide a convenient way for the objects in your system to talk to one another without the global channel becoming too noisy.
// global channel
var globalChannel = Backbone.Wreqr.radio.channel('global');
globalChannel.commands.execute('shutdown' );
globalChannel.reqres.request('current-user' );
globalChannel.vent.trigger('game-over');
// user channel
var userChannel = Backbone.Wreqr.radio.channel('user');
userChannel.commands.execute('punnish');
userChannel.reqres.request('user-avatar');
userChannel.vent.trigger('win', {
level: 2,
stars: 3
});
Multiple handlers can be set on the Commands and RequestResponse
objects in a single call, using the
setHandlers method and supplying
a
{"name": configuration} hash where the
configuration is an
object literal or a function.
var reqres = new Backbone.Wreqr.RequestResponse();
reqres.setHandlers({
"foo": function(){ /* ... */ },
"bar": {
callback: function(){ /* ... */ },
context: someObject
}
});
var result = reqres.request("foo");
The "foo" handler is assigned directly to a function, while the "bar" handler is assigned to a function with a specific context to execute the function within.
This works for all
Handlers,
Commands and
RequestResponse
objects.
Removing handlers for commands or requests is done the
same way, with the
removeHandler or
removeAllHandlers
functions.
reqres.removeHandler("foo");
commands.removeAllHandlers();
The EventAggregator, Commands and RequestResponse objects can all be
extended using Backbone's standard
extend method.
var MyEventAgg = Backbone.Wreqr.EventAggregator.extend({
foo: function(){...}
});
var MyCommands = Backbone.Wreqr.Commands.extend({
foo: function(){...}
});
var MyReqRes = Backbone.Wreqr.RequestResponse.extend({
foo: function(){...}
});
MIT - see LICENSE.md
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli
grunt