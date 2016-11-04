A small, opinionated Backbone.js plugin that manages model changes that accrue between saves, giving a Model the ability to undo previous changes, trigger events when there are unsaved changes, and opt in to before unload route handling.
At the heart of every JavaScript application is the model, and no frontend framework matches the extensible, well-featured model that Backbone provides. To stay unopinionated, Backbone's model only has a basic set of functionality for managing changes, where the current and previous change values are preserved until the next change. For example:
var model = new Backbone.Model({id:1, artist:'John Cage', 'work':'4\'33"'});
model.set('work', 'Amores');
console.log(model.changedAttributes()); // >> Object {work: "Amores"}
console.log(model.previous('work')); // >> 4'33"
model.set('advisor', 'Arnold Schoenberg');
console.log(model.changedAttributes()); // >> Object {advisor: "Arnold Schoenberg"}
Backbone's change management handles well for most models, but the ability to manage multiple changes between successful save events is a common pattern, and that's what Backbone.trackit aims to provide. For example, the following demonstrates how to use the api to
startTracking unsaved changes, get the accrued
unsavedAttributes, and how a call to
save the model resets the internal tracking:
var model = new Backbone.Model({id:1, artist:'Samuel Beckett', 'work':'Molloy'});
model.startTracking();
model.set('work', 'Malone Dies');
console.log(model.unsavedAttributes()); // >> Object {work: "Malone Dies"}
model.set('period', 'Modernism');
console.log(model.unsavedAttributes()); // >> Object {work: "Malone Dies", period: "Modernism"}
model.save({}, {
success: function() {
console.log(model.unsavedAttributes()); // >> false
}
});
In addition, the library adds functionality to
resetAttributes to their original state since the last save, triggers an event when the state of
unsavedChanges is updated, and has options to opt into prompting to confirm before routing to a new context.
0.1.0 min - 2.6k
0.1.0 gz - 1k
Start tracking attribute changes between saves.
Restart the current internal tracking of attribute changes and state since tracking was started.
Stop tracking attribute changes between saves.
If an
unsaved configuration was defined, it is important to call this when a model goes unused/should be destroyed (see the
unsaved configuration for more information).
Symmetric to Backbone's
model.changedAttributes(), except that this returns a hash of the model's attributes that have changed since the last save, or
false if there are none. Like
changedAttributes, an external attributes hash can be passed in, returning the attributes in that hash which differ from the model.
Restores this model's attributes to their original values since the last call to
startTracking,
restartTracking,
resetAttributes, or
save.
Triggered after any changes have been made to the state of unsaved attributes. Passed into the event callback is the boolean value for whether or not the model has unsaved changes, and a cloned hash of the unsaved changes. This event is only triggered after unsaved attribute tracking is started (
startTracking) and will stop triggering after tracking is turned off (
stopTracking).
model.on('unsavedChanges', function(hasChanges, unsavedAttrs, model) {
...
});
When passed as an option and set to
true, trackit will not track changes when setting the model.
model.fetch({ ..., trackit_silent:true});
model.set({artist:'John Cage'}, {trackit_silent:true});
console.log(model.unsavedAttributes()); // false
The
unsaved configuration is optional, and is used to opt into and configure unload handling when route/browser navigation changes and the model has unsaved changes. Unload handling warns the user with a dialog prompt, where the user can choose to continue or stop navigation. Unfortunately, both handlers (browser and in-app;
unloadWindowPrompt and
unloadRouterPrompt) are needed becuase they are triggered in different scenarios.
Note: Any model that defines an
unsaved configuration and uses
startTracking should call
stopTracking (when done and if there are unsaved changes) to remove any internal references used by the library so that it can be garbage collected.
When navigation is blocked because of unsaved changes, the given
prompt message will be displayed to the user in a confirmation dialog. Note, Firefox (only) will not display customized prompt messages; instead, Firefox will prompt the user with a generic confirmation dialog.
When
true prompts the user on browser navigation (back, forward, refresh buttons) when there are unsaved changes. This property can be defined with a function callback that should return
true or
false depending on whether or not navigation should be blocked. Like most Backbone configuration, the callback may be either the name of a method on the model, or a direct function body.
When
true prompts the user on in-app navigation (
router.navigate('/path')) when there are unsaved changes. This property can be defined with a function callback that should return
true or
false depending on whether or not navigation should be blocked. Like most Backbone configuration, the callback may be either the name of a method on the model, or a direct function body.
var model = Backbone.Model.extend({
unsaved: {
prompt: 'Changes exist!',
unloadWindowPrompt: true,
unloadRouterPrompt: 'unloadRouter'
},
unloadRouter: function(fragment, options) {
if (fragment == '/article/edit-body') return false;
return true;
}
});
Is this an undo/redo plugin?
No. If you are looking for an undo/redo plugin, check out backbone.memento
Why are there two unload handlers (
unloadWindowPrompt,
unloadRouterPrompt)?
Since navigation can be triggered by the browser (forward, back, refresh buttons) or through pushstate/hashchange in the app (by Backbone), a handler needs to be created for both methods.
Why doesn't Firefox display my unload
prompt?
You can find out their reasoning and leave a message for Mozilla here.
Added
trackit_silent option that can be passed in
options hashes so that attriubutes can be set into a model without being tracked.
Added ability for new models (without ids) to be notified of unsaved changes after a successful call to
model.save().
Added
model as third parameter to
unsavedChanges event callback.
Added support for the
patch method on
model#save.
MIT