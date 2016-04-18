Monkey patch Backbone.View to enable fast tap events on touch devices.
Backbone.touch is made to work with your existing views.
It replaces the
delegateEvents method and replaces any click event
with the three events touchstart, touchmove and touchend when a touch
device is used. Once the touchend fires your callback is executed without the
300ms delay that the click event has.
bower install backbone.touch
Depends on Underscore, Backbone and jQuery. You can swap out the jQuery dependency completely with a custom configuration.
Include in your application after jQuery, Underscore, and Backbone have been included.
<script src="/js/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/js/underscore.js"></script>
<script src="/js/backbone.js"></script>
<script src="/js/backbone.touch.js"></script>
Note that backbone.touch currently overwrites
Backbone.View to make its usage
a no-op part from including it.