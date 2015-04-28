Super as in fashion supermodel, not supernatural power.
SuperModel extend
Backbone.Model directly and override several of
Backbone.Model methods to add support for nested attributes and many other features (coming soon!)
npm install backbone.supermodel
bower install backbone.supermodel
build/backbone.supermodel.amd.js to your project
require(['path/to/backbone.supermodel.amd'], function(SuperModel){}) and make sure that your have
underscore and
backbone stup correctly
build/backbone.supermodel.js in
<head> or at the end of
<body>
underscore and
backbone loaded before that
It is quite often that nested attributes are used in an application. Considering this object structure
var wallet = {
'money': {
'amount': 4000,
'currency': 'euro'
},
'name': 'Tan Nguyen'
}
With
Backbone.Model we can have a model with an attribute
wallet to store the above information, like this
var myStuff = new Backbone.Model();
myStuff.set('wallet', wallet);
myStuff.get('wallet').money.amount; // 4000
Although there is nothing wrong with this approach, it has several side-effects
By default an object is passed by reference and any changes to the object will affect all other variables that are storing that object. So if
wallet.money.amount = 2000, then
myStuff.get('wallet').money.amount will also be changed (unwillingly). It can sometimes cause weird behaviour in the application (trust me, I have been there before)
Nested attributes can not be listened to. In Backbone, a change to an attribute can be listened to by using
change:[attribute] event. How about nested attributes? Nobody cares about nested attributes, that's why you can't listen to their changes, and they feel lonely, too
Get and set is not-so-backbone-style. So to change nested attribute value, one must do this
myStuff.get('wallet').money.amount = 6000, it's totally ok to do this, it's just ugly and inconvenient. How about validation? there is no way we can validate it. How about previous value? forget it. We loose all the benefits of
Backbone.Model when we use nested attribute that way
With
SuperModel we will have a (maybe) better way to deal with nested attributes. Here is the list of some features
Each level of nested attribute is represented by a model or a collection depend on the value. It also supports
relations which will be discussed later.
myStuff.get('wallet.money.amount');
myStuff.set('wallet.money.amount', 6000);
wallet.money.amout = 0; // this won't affect the data inside SuperModel
Array of number, string is reserved as it is
Array of object is turned into
Collection
Array is turned into
Collection
Object is turned into
Model
Although it is not recommended to have deep-nested models, SuperModel supports it anyway. There are several change events when using
set. Note that, the deeper the path goes, the more events will be fired. Therefore, be careful when using deep nested paths.
// receive 6000 as the changed value
view.listenTo(myStuff, 'change:wallet.money.amount', view.doThing);
// receive myStull.get('wallet.money') as the changed value
view.listenTo(myStuff, 'change:wallet.money', view.doThing);
// receive myStull.get('wallet') as the changed value
view.listenTo(myStuff, 'change:wallet', view.doThing);
// receive myStull.get('wallet.money') as the changed value
view.listenTo(myStull.get('wallet'), 'change:money', view.doThing);
// receive 6000 as the changed value
view.listenTo(myStull.get('wallet'), 'change:money.amount', view.doThing);
// receive 6000 as the changed value
view.listenTo(myStuff.get('wallet.money'), 'change:amount', view.doThing);
myStuff.set('wallet.money.amount', 6000);
toJSON
The standard
toJSON is now able to return the correct nested format
myStuff.set('wallet.money.amount', 6000); // will fire 2 different events
var json = myStuff.toJSON();
// json = {
// "wallet": {
// "money": {
// "amount": 6000
// }
// }
// }
By settings
unsafeAttributes (an array or a function which returns an array),
toJSON will exclude those attributes in the returned value
var MyModel = Backbone.SuperModel.extend({
'unsafeAttributes': ['password']
});
var myModel = new MyModel({
'username': 'supermodel',
'password': 'secret'
});
myModel.toJSON(); // return {"username": "supermodel"}
relations
By defining
relations,
SuperModel can automatically initiate the corresponding class when it processes the attributes
var AnotherModel = SuperModel.extend({
hello: function() {
return this.get('hello');
}
});
var Child = SuperModel.extend({
name: function() {
return this.get('name');
}
});
var Children = Backbone.Collection.extend({
model: Child,
firstChild: function() {
return this.at(0);
}
});
var MyModel = SuperModel.extend({
relations: {
'another': AnotherModel,
'children': Children
}
});
var model = new MyModel({
'another': {
'hello': 'SuperModel'
},
'children': [
{
'name': 'First baby'
},
{
'name': 'Second baby'
}
]
});
model.get('another').hello(); // returns 'SuperModel'
model.get('children'); // returns Children object
model.get('children').firstChild(); // returns Child object
model.get('children').firstChild().name(); // returns 'First baby'
At the moment, the relation must be an instance of
Backbone.Model or
Backbone.Collection
In some cases it might be useful that we can refer back to the upper level. For example, when rendering a list of posts, we might need to get the author information associated with each post. By setting
name (can be a value or function),
SuperModel will automatically build the back reference, if there is already an attribute with the same name,
SuperModel will respect and skip it. The back reference is simply an attribute in the target model/collection in order to avoid circular reference when calling other methods such as
toJSON
var Post = Backbone.SuperModel.extend({
});
var Posts = Backbone.Collection.extend({
model: Post
});
var User = Backbone.SuperModel.extend({
name: 'user',
relations: {
'posts': Posts
}
});
var user = new User({
'username': 'supermodel'
'posts': [
{
'title': 'Post number 1'
},
{
'title': 'Post number 2'
}
]
});
user.get('posts').at(0).user.get('username'); // return 'supermodel'
Backbone.Model methods as possible
getRelation to replace the current way of accessing relations
Running benchmark model_get [benchmarks/model_get.js]...
>> model_get x 48,381,420 ops/sec ±0.96% (93 runs sampled)
Running benchmark model_set [benchmarks/model_set.js]...
>> model_set x 300,337 ops/sec ±1.49% (96 runs sampled)
Running benchmark model_setget [benchmarks/model_setget.js]...
>> model_setget x 130,590 ops/sec ±1.49% (95 runs sampled)
Running benchmark supermodel_get [benchmarks/supermodel_get.js]...
>> supermodel_get x 4,487,165 ops/sec ±0.61% (98 runs sampled)
Running benchmark supermodel_nested_get [benchmarks/supermodel_nested_get.js]...
>> supermodel_nested_get x 1,999,848 ops/sec ±1.30% (95 runs sampled)
Running benchmark supermodel_nested_set [benchmarks/supermodel_nested_set.js]...
>> supermodel_nested_set x 45,619 ops/sec ±1.62% (95 runs sampled)
Running benchmark supermodel_set [benchmarks/supermodel_set.js]...
>> supermodel_set x 68,673 ops/sec ±1.12% (99 runs sampled)
Running benchmark supermodel_setget [benchmarks/supermodel_setget.js]...
>> supermodel_setget x 78,513 ops/sec ±2.04% (94 runs sampled)
It is obviously slower than the original
Backbone.Model
Gruntfile.js,
package.json and
bower.json are your friends
MIT