Simple service class for Backbone.
Note: Backbone.Service requires a global
Promiseobject to exist, please include a
Promisepolyfill if necessary.
import Service from 'backbone.service';
const AuthService = Service.extend({
start() {
this.user = new User();
return this.user.fetch();
},
requests: {
isAuthenticated: 'isAuthenticated',
authenticate: 'authenticate'
},
isAuthenticated() {
return this.user.get('isAuthenticated');
},
authenticate() {
this.user.authenticate();
},
onError(err) {
console.log('Err!', err);
}
});
const authService = new AuthService();
const Page = View.extend({
render() {
authService.request('isAuthenticated').then(isAuthenticated => {
if (isAuthenticated) {
this.$el.html('Welcome!');
return;
}
this.$el.html('Permission denied.')
return authService.request('authenticate').then(() => this.render());
}).catch(err => {
this.$el.html('Oh no!');
});
}
});
// Which would behave like you wrote all of this:
const Page = View.extend({
render() {
Promise.resolve()
.then(() => {
if (!authService.isStarted) {
return authService.start().catch(err => {
authService.onError(err);
throw err;
}))
}
})
.then(() => authService.isAuthenticated().catch(err => {
authService.onError(err);
throw err;
})))
.then(isAuthenticated => {
if (isAuthenticated) {
this.$el.html('Welcome!');
return;
}
this.$el.html('Permission denied.')
return Promise.resolve()
.then(() => authService.authenticate().catch(err => {
authService.onError(err);
throw err;
}))
.then(() => this.render());
}
}).catch(err => {
this.$el.html('Oh no!');
});
}
});
git clone git@github.com:thejameskyle/backbone.service.git && cd backbone.service
Make sure Node.js and npm are installed.
npm install
npm test
© 2015 James Kyle. Distributed under ISC license.