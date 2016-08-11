Backbone Service

Simple service class for Backbone.

Usage

Note: Backbone.Service requires a global Promise object to exist, please include a Promise polyfill if necessary.

import Service from 'backbone.service' ; const AuthService = Service.extend({ start() { this .user = new User(); return this .user.fetch(); }, requests : { isAuthenticated : 'isAuthenticated' , authenticate : 'authenticate' }, isAuthenticated() { return this .user.get( 'isAuthenticated' ); }, authenticate() { this .user.authenticate(); }, onError(err) { console .log( 'Err!' , err); } }); const authService = new AuthService(); const Page = View.extend({ render() { authService.request( 'isAuthenticated' ).then( isAuthenticated => { if (isAuthenticated) { this .$el.html( 'Welcome!' ); return ; } this .$el.html( 'Permission denied.' ) return authService.request( 'authenticate' ).then( () => this .render()); }).catch( err => { this .$el.html( 'Oh no!' ); }); } }); const Page = View.extend({ render() { Promise .resolve() .then( () => { if (!authService.isStarted) { return authService.start().catch( err => { authService.onError(err); throw err; })) } }) .then( () => authService.isAuthenticated().catch( err => { authService.onError(err); throw err; }))) .then( isAuthenticated => { if (isAuthenticated) { this .$el.html( 'Welcome!' ); return ; } this .$el.html( 'Permission denied.' ) return Promise .resolve() .then( () => authService.authenticate().catch( err => { authService.onError(err); throw err; })) .then( () => this .render()); } }).catch( err => { this .$el.html( 'Oh no!' ); }); } });

© 2015 James Kyle. Distributed under ISC license.