Backbone.ribs expands capabilities of Backbone.

Deep Get & Set

Ribs allow to get and set model attributes on any depth.

var model = new Backbone.Ribs.Model({ foo : { bar : 'test' } }); model.get( 'foo.bar' ); model.set( 'foo.bar' , 'newValue' );

Computed attributes

With Ribs you can add computed model attributes.

var CompModel = Backbone.Ribs.Model.extend({ defaults : { bar : 10 , foo : 20 }, computeds : { fooBarComp : { deps : [ 'bar' , 'foo' ], get : function ( bar, foo ) { return bar + '-' + foo; } } } }); var compModel = new CompModel(); compModel.set( 'bar' , 30 ); compModel.get( 'fooBarComp' );

Bindings

Bindings allow you to set a one-way or two-way binging between the models and the DOM elements.

var BindingView = Backbone.Ribs.View.extend({ bindings : { 'el' : { toggle : 'model.isVisible' }, '.bind-text' : { text : 'model.title' } }, el : '<div class="bind">' + '<span class="bind-text"></span>' + '</div>' , initialize : function ( ) { this .model = new Backbone.Ribs.Model({ isVisible : true , title : 'Ribs' }); this .$el.appendTo( 'body' ); } });

Binding Collection

Binding collection is useful in cases when you need to create a view for a collection - tables, lists and other structures with multiple similar items.

During applying binding, for each model in the collection will be created its own instance of ItemView. The root element of the newly created view will be added inside the element, which selector was described in binding.

var ItemView = Backbone.View.extend({ initialize : function ( ) { this .setElement( '<div class="item">' + this .model.get( 'a' ) + '</div>' ); } }); var CollectionView = Backbone.Ribs.View.extend({ el : '<div class="col-bind">' + '<div class="items"></div>' + '</div>' , bindings : { '.items' : { collection :{ col : 'collection' , view : 'ItemView' } } }, initialize : function ( ) { this .collection = new Backbone.Ribs.Collection([{ a : 1 },{ a : 2 },{ a : 3 }]); this .ItemView = ItemView; this .$el.appendTo( 'body' ); } });

Change Log

v1.0.2 - 25.01.2016

Bindings: bug fixes

v1.0.1 - 15.01.2016

Node.js bug fix

v1.0.0 - 14.01.2016

Ribs.Collection

Set and Get: in handlers, computeds and processors method set return value, which will be set to model. get participates in the inverse operation.

method return value, which will be set to model. participates in the inverse operation. Binding's filter renamed to processor

renamed to Computeds: method set of must return an array of values

of must return an array of values Bindings: binding "inDOM" was removed. Please use binding "toggleByClass".

Bindings: binding "options" was removed. Please use binding "value".

v0.5.10 - 27.12.2015

Computeds: bug fixes

v0.5.9 - 25.12.2015

Bindings: some optimizations

Computeds: bug fixes

v0.5.8 - 12.12.2015

Bindings: bug fixes

Bindings: using Backbone.Model for bindings is deprecated (will be deleted in v1.0.0)

v0.5.7 - 11.12.2015

Bindings: binding toggleByClass - added !important declarations

- added declarations Bindings: inDOM binding bug fixes (will be deleted in v1.0.0)

v0.5.6 - 05.12.2015

Bindings: new binding type - toggleByClass

Bindings: inDOM binding bug fixes

v0.5.5 - 02.12.2015

Computed attributes: fixed model.clone() bug

v0.5.4 - 29.11.2015

Computed attributes: returned computed attribute without deps for backward compatibility ( will be deleted in v1.0.0 )

for backward compatibility ( ) Computed attributes: returned update computed attributes by triggering 'change' event

v0.5.3 - 04.11.2015

Model: pass changed attribute's name into event's callback

v0.5.2 - 31.10.2015

Computeds: toJSON flag in declaration

flag in declaration Bindings: some optimizations

Deep get/set: bug fix

v0.5.1 - 29.10.2015

Bindings: bindings , handlers and filters can be a function

, and can be a function Bindings: custom events in custom handlers

v0.5.0 - 25.10.2015

Compatibility with Backbone 1.2.3

Computed attributes: computed attributes in model.attributes hash ( significant change )

hash ( ) Computed attributes: deprecate computed attribute without deps ( significant change )

( ) Computed attributes: fixed problem with triggering excess change events

events Computed attributes: new method isComputed

Bindings: binding callback

Bindings: updated bindings earlier than other handlers

Bindings: inDOM - fixed many problems. And now you can use it ;)

- fixed many problems. And now you can use it ;) Binding Collection: allow waterfall adding views to DOM

Allow to get previous model's attributes on any depth by deepPrevious flag (this slows down the model.set , be careful)

v0.4.6 - 25.03.2015

forwarding event object into get binding handler

v0.4.5 - 16.03.2015

inDOM binding bug fixes

v0.4.4 - 11.03.2015

passing options to set binding handler

v0.4.3 - 04.03.2015

set and get in not filter

v0.4.2 - 03.12.2014

bug fixes

v0.4.1 - 16.11.2014

no more sorting collection in applying binding collection

optimize rendering binding collection when adding new models to the collection

new view method signature of renderCollection

v0.4.0 - 14.11.2014

new model method addComputeds

new model method signature of removeComputeds

model method addComputed is redundant, use addComputeds ( will be deleted in v1.0.0 )

is redundant, use ( ) bug fixes

v0.3.1 - 11.11.2014