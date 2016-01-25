Backbone.ribs expands capabilities of Backbone.
Ribs allow to get and set model attributes on any depth.
var model = new Backbone.Ribs.Model({
foo: {
bar: 'test'
}
});
model.get('foo.bar'); //"test"
model.set('foo.bar', 'newValue');
With Ribs you can add computed model attributes.
var CompModel = Backbone.Ribs.Model.extend({
defaults: {
bar: 10,
foo: 20
},
computeds: {
fooBarComp: {
deps: ['bar', 'foo'],
get: function (bar, foo) {
return bar + '-' + foo;
}
}
}
});
var compModel = new CompModel();
compModel.set('bar', 30);
compModel.get('fooBarComp'); //30-20
Bindings allow you to set a one-way or two-way binging between the models and the DOM elements.
var BindingView = Backbone.Ribs.View.extend({
bindings: {
'el': {
toggle: 'model.isVisible'
},
'.bind-text': {
text: 'model.title'
}
},
el: '<div class="bind">' +
'<span class="bind-text"></span>' +
'</div>',
initialize: function () {
this.model = new Backbone.Ribs.Model({
isVisible: true,
title: 'Ribs'
});
this.$el.appendTo('body');
}
});
Binding collection is useful in cases when you need to create a view for a collection - tables, lists and other structures with multiple similar items.
During applying binding, for each model in the collection will be created its own instance of ItemView. The root element of the newly created view will be added inside the element, which selector was described in binding.
var ItemView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function () {
this.setElement('<div class="item">' + this.model.get('a') + '</div>');
}
});
var CollectionView = Backbone.Ribs.View.extend({
el: '<div class="col-bind">' +
'<div class="items"></div>' +
'</div>',
bindings: {
'.items': {
collection:{
col: 'collection',
view: 'ItemView'
}
}
},
initialize: function () {
this.collection = new Backbone.Ribs.Collection([{a: 1},{a: 2},{a: 3}]);
this.ItemView = ItemView;
this.$el.appendTo('body');
}
});
v1.0.2 - 25.01.2016
v1.0.1 - 15.01.2016
v1.0.0 - 14.01.2016
handlers, computeds and processors method
set return value, which will be set to model.
get participates in the inverse operation.
filter renamed to
processor
set of must return an array of values
v0.5.10 - 27.12.2015
v0.5.9 - 25.12.2015
v0.5.8 - 12.12.2015
Backbone.Model for bindings is deprecated (will be deleted in v1.0.0)
v0.5.7 - 11.12.2015
toggleByClass - added
!important declarations
inDOM binding bug fixes (will be deleted in v1.0.0)
v0.5.6 - 05.12.2015
toggleByClass
inDOM binding bug fixes
v0.5.5 - 02.12.2015
model.clone() bug
v0.5.4 - 29.11.2015
deps for backward compatibility (will be deleted in v1.0.0)
v0.5.3 - 04.11.2015
v0.5.2 - 31.10.2015
toJSON flag in declaration
v0.5.1 - 29.10.2015
bindings,
handlers and
filters can be a function
events in custom
handlers
v0.5.0 - 25.10.2015
model.attributes hash (significant change)
deps (significant change)
change events
isComputed
inDOM - fixed many problems. And now you can use it ;)
deepPrevious flag (this slows down the
model.set, be careful)
v0.4.6 - 25.03.2015
get binding handler
v0.4.5 - 16.03.2015
inDOM binding bug fixes
v0.4.4 - 11.03.2015
options to
set binding handler
v0.4.3 - 04.03.2015
set and
get in
not filter
v0.4.2 - 03.12.2014
v0.4.1 - 16.11.2014
renderCollection
v0.4.0 - 14.11.2014
addComputeds
removeComputeds
addComputed is redundant, use
addComputeds (will be deleted in v1.0.0)
v0.3.1 - 11.11.2014
inDOM
getEl
appendTo
addBindings
updateBindings
renderCollection (incompatible with v0.2.10)
getCollectionViews
addBinding is redundant, use
addBindings (will be deleted in v1.0.0)
applyCollection is redundant, use
addBindings (will be deleted in v1.0.0)