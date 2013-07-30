Backbone.Projections is a library of projections for Backbone.Collection.

Projection is a read-only collection which contains some subset of an other underlying collection and stays in sync with it. That means that projection will respond correspondingly to add , remove and other events from an underlying collection.

Currently there are four available projections — Sorted , Reversed , Capped and Filtered .

See blog post for examples and demos.

Usage with Browserify

Install with npm, use with Browserify:

% npm install backbone .projections

and in your code

BackboneProjections = require 'backbone.projections'

Usage with "globals"

Grab a copy of backbone.projections.js which exports BackboneProjections as a global.

Sorted and Reversed

Sorted provides a projection which maintains its own order. You are required to provide a comparator:

{Sorted} = require 'backbone.projections' collection = new Collection([...]) sorted = new Sorted(collection, comparator : (m) -> m.get( 'score' ))

There's also a special case Reversed which maintains order reversed to an underlying collection order.

{Reversed} = require 'backbone.projections' collection = new Collection([...]) sorted = new Reversed(collection)

Capped

Capped provides a projection of a limited number of elements from an underlying collection:

{Capped} = require 'backbone.projections' collection = new Collection([...]) capped = new Capped(collection, cap : 5 )

Using cap parameter you can restrict the number of models capped collection will contain. By default this projection tries to maintain the order of models induced by underlying collection but you can also pass custom comparator, for example

topPosts = new Capped (posts, cap: 10 comparator: (post) -> - post.get( 'likes' ))

will create a topPosts collection which will contain first 10 most "liked" posts from underlying posts collection.

Filtered

Filtered provides a projection which contains a subset of models from an underlying collection which match some predicate.

{Filtered} = require 'backbone.projections' todaysPosts = new Filtered(posts, filter : (post) -> post. get ( 'date' ).isToday())

The example above will create a todaysPosts projection which only contains "today's" posts from the underlying posts collection.

By default this projection tries to maintain the order of models induced by underlying collection but you can also pass custom comparator.

Complex predicates which depend on some changing data

Filtered can be a base for complex projection which includes more than a single collection, as an example we will implement a difference between two collections:

class Difference extends Filtered constructor: (underlying, subtrahend, options = {}) -> options.filter = (model) -> not subtrahend.contains(model) super(underlying, options) this.listenTo subtrahend, 'add remove reset', this.update.bind(this) a = new Model() b = new Model() c = new Model() d = new Model() underlying = new Collection [a, b, c] subtrahend = new Collection [b, c, d] diff = new Difference(underlying, subtrahend)

This way diff will contain only models from underlying which are not members of subtrahend collection and what's more important diff will track changes in subtrahend and update itself accordingly.

But that's a quick'n'dirty way of implementing this because on each change to subtrahend the difference will reexamine entire underlying collection. Let's implement this in a more efficient way:

class EfficientDifference extends Filtered constructor : ( underlying, subtrahend, options = {} ) -> options.filter = ( model ) -> not subtrahend.contains( model ) super( underlying, options ) this.listenTo subtrahend, add: ( model ) => this.remove( model ) if this.contains( model ) remove: ( model ) => this.add( model ) if this.underlying.contains( model ) reset: this.update.bind( this )

Composing projections

You can compose different projection which each other, for example

todaysPosts = new Filtered(posts, filter : (post) -> post. get ( 'date' ).isToday()) topTodaysPosts = new Capped(todaysPosts, cap: 5 comparator: (post) -> - post. get ( 'likes' ))