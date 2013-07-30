Backbone.Projections is a library of projections for Backbone.Collection.
Projection is a read-only collection which contains some subset of an other
underlying collection and stays in sync with it. That means that projection will
respond correspondingly to
add,
remove and other events from an underlying
collection.
Currently there are four available projections —
Sorted,
Reversed,
Capped
and
Filtered.
See blog post for examples and demos.
Install with npm, use with Browserify:
% npm install backbone.projections
and in your code
BackboneProjections = require 'backbone.projections'
Grab a copy of backbone.projections.js which exports
BackboneProjections as a
global.
Sorted provides a projection which maintains its own order. You are
required to provide a comparator:
{Sorted} = require 'backbone.projections'
collection = new Collection([...])
sorted = new Sorted(collection, comparator: (m) -> m.get('score'))
There's also a special case
Reversed which maintains order reversed
to an underlying collection order.
{Reversed} = require 'backbone.projections'
collection = new Collection([...])
sorted = new Reversed(collection)
Capped provides a projection of a limited number of elements from an
underlying collection:
{Capped} = require 'backbone.projections'
collection = new Collection([...])
capped = new Capped(collection, cap: 5)
Using
cap parameter you can restrict the number of models capped collection
will contain. By default this projection tries to maintain the order of models
induced by underlying collection but you can also pass custom comparator, for
example
topPosts = new Capped(posts,
cap: 10
comparator: (post) -> - post.get('likes'))
will create a
topPosts collection which will contain first 10 most "liked"
posts from underlying
posts collection.
Filtered provides a projection which contains a subset of models
from an underlying collection which match some predicate.
{Filtered} = require 'backbone.projections'
todaysPosts = new Filtered(posts,
filter: (post) -> post.get('date').isToday())
The example above will create a
todaysPosts projection which only contains
"today's" posts from the underlying
posts collection.
By default this projection tries to maintain the order of models induced by underlying collection but you can also pass custom comparator.
Filtered can be a base for complex projection which includes more
than a single collection, as an example we will implement a difference between
two collections:
class Difference extends Filtered
constructor: (underlying, subtrahend, options = {}) ->
options.filter = (model) -> not subtrahend.contains(model)
super(underlying, options)
this.listenTo subtrahend, 'add remove reset', this.update.bind(this)
a = new Model()
b = new Model()
c = new Model()
d = new Model()
underlying = new Collection [a, b, c]
subtrahend = new Collection [b, c, d]
diff = new Difference(underlying, subtrahend)
This way
diff will contain only models from
underlying which are not members
of
subtrahend collection and what's more important
diff will track changes
in
subtrahend and update itself accordingly.
But that's a quick'n'dirty way of implementing this because on each change to
subtrahend the difference will reexamine entire
underlying collection. Let's
implement this in a more efficient way:
class EfficientDifference extends Filtered
constructor: (underlying, subtrahend, options = {}) ->
options.filter = (model) -> not subtrahend.contains(model)
super(underlying, options)
this.listenTo subtrahend,
add: (model) =>
this.remove(model) if this.contains(model)
remove: (model) =>
this.add(model) if this.underlying.contains(model)
reset: this.update.bind(this)
You can compose different projection which each other, for example
todaysPosts = new Filtered(posts,
filter: (post) -> post.get('date').isToday())
topTodaysPosts = new Capped(todaysPosts,
cap: 5
comparator: (post) -> - post.get('likes'))
will result in a
topTodaysPosts projection which only contains "top 5 most
liked posts from today".