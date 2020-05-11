|ci-status| |cdnjs-version|

A pageable, drop-in replacement for Backbone.Collection called Backbone.PageableCollection.

Migrating from Backbone.Paginator 1.0

Backbone.Paginator 2.0 was originally called backbone-pageable, which in turn was inspired by Backbone.Paginator < 1.0 by @addyosmani. The two projects have merged as of May 2014 and backbone-pageable has effectively become Backbone.Paginator 2.0. This guide describes some of the differences and similarities to ease migration.

Package Naming ++++++++++++++

Backbone.Paginator 2.0 will continue to use the backbone.paginator name for the file, npm and bower packages. In addition, a new component package is also available, also inheriting the backbone.paginator name.

Module Naming +++++++++++++

The module exported by the packages will still be called PageableCollection to emphasize the function of this Backbone plugin as a Collection instead of a View .

API Changes +++++++++++

=================================== ====================================================================================== Backbone.Paginator <= 1.0 Backbone.Paginator 2.0 =================================== ====================================================================================== Backbone.Paginator Backbone.PageableCollection Backbone.Paginator.requestPager PageableCollection.extend({mode: "server" | "infinite"}) Backbone.Paginator.clientPager PageableCollection.extend({mode: "client"}) paginator_core Override PageableCollection#sync paginator_ui state server_api queryParams bootstrap() new Backbone.PageableCollection([{...}, ...]) parse() parse() , parseRecords() , parseState() , parseLinks() goTo() getPage() prevPage() , nextPage() getPreviousPage() , getNextPage() howManyPer() setPageSize() setSort() setSorting() *Filter*() N/A. Implement your own View or use underscore methods on fullCollection Diacritic plugin N/A. See above N/A getPageByOffSet() N/A hasPreviousPage() , hasNextPage() N/A switchMode() =================================== ======================================================================================

Advantages

Supports client-side and server-side operations You can initialize Backbone.PageableCollection to paginate and/or sort on the client-side, server-side or both. Infinite paging Many public APIs like Github <http://developer.github.com/v3/#pagination> or Facebook <https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/api/pagination/> support infinite paging, Backbone.PageableCollection can handle them easily. Comes with reasonable defaults Server API parameters preconfigured to work with most Rails RESTful APIs by default. Works well with existing server-side APIs Query parameter mappings are all configurable, and you can use either 0-based or 1-based indices. Bi-directional event handling In client-mode, any changes done on one page is immediately reflected on the others with the appropriate events propagated. 100% compatible with existing code Backbone.PageableCollection is a strict superset of Backbone.Collection and passes its test suite <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/test/index.html> _. Well tested Comes with 100s of tests in addition to the Backbone.Collection test suite. Well documented Use cases and functionality are thoroughly documented. No surprising behavior Backbone.PageableCollection performs internal state sanity checks at appropriate times, so it is next to impossible to get into a weird state. Light-weight The library is only 4.1KB minified and gzipped.

Playable Demos

The following examples utilizes Backgrid.js <http://backgridjs.com> _ to render the collections.

Server Mode <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/examples/server-mode.html> _

_ Client Mode <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/examples/client-mode.html> _

_ Infinite Mode <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/examples/infinite-mode.html> _

Installation

Installing from Component +++++++++++++++++++++++++

bash

component install backbone.paginator

Installing from Node.js +++++++++++++++++++++++

bash

npm install backbone.paginator

Installing from Bower +++++++++++++++++++++

bash

bower install backbone.paginator

Browser +++++++

html

Getting to the Backbone.PageableCollection Class from Node.js and AMD +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

javascript

var PageableCollection = require("backbone.paginator");

Getting to the Backbone.PageableCollection Class in the Browser +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

javascript

var PageableCollection = Backbone.PageableCollection;

Introduction

Like Backbone.Collection, you can provide a URL endpoint, configure your initial pagination state and server API mapping by extending Backbone.PageableCollection :

javascript

var Book = Backbone.Model.extend({});

var Books = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ model: Book, url: "api.mybookstore.com/books",

state : { firstPage : 0 , currentPage : 2 , totalRecords : 200 }, queryParams : { currentPage : "current_page" , pageSize : "page_size" }

});

You can initialize state and queryParams from the constructor too:

javascript

var Books = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ model: Book, url:"api.mybookstore.com/books" });

var books = new Books([], {

state : { firstPage : 0 , currentPage : 0 }, queryParams : { currentPage : "current_page" , pageSize : "page_size" }

});

Adapting to a Server API ++++++++++++++++++++++++

To adapt to an existing server API that do not use will_paginate keys, you can configure the queryParams object hash to map state keys to the query parameters your server will accept. Those query parameters will be in the query string of the URL used for fetching. You can also put extra items into queryParams and they will be in the query string as is. Setting null as the value of any mapping will remove it from the query string. Finally, the values in the queryParams can be either a literal value or a parameter-less function that returns a value.

This is a listing of the default state and queryParam values.

============ ===== ============= ============================ state queryParams

Attribute Value Attribute Value ============ ===== ============= ============================ firstPage 1 lastPage null currentPage null currentPage "page" pageSize 25 pageSize "per_page" totalPages null totalPages "total_pages" totalRecords null totalRecords "total_entries" sortKey null sortKey "sort_by" order -1 order "order" \ directions { "-1": "asc", "1": "desc" } ============ ===== ============= ============================

You can consult the API documentation <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/#!/api/Backbone.PageableCollection> _ for a detailed explanation of these fields.

Fetching Data and Managing States +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

You can access the pageable collection's internal state by looking at the state object attached to it. This state object, however, is generally read-only after initialization. There are various methods to help you manage this state, you should use them instead of manually modifying it. For the unusual circumstances where you need to modify the state object directly, a sanity check will be performed at the next time you perform any pagination-specific operations to ensure internal state consistency.

================================ =============================================== Method Use When ================================ =============================================== setPageSize Changing the page size setSorting Changing the sorting switchMode Switching between modes state Need to read the internal state get*Page Need to go to a different page hasPreviousPage, hasNextPage Check if paging backward or forward is possible ================================ ===============================================

In addition to the above methods, you can also synchronize the state with the server during a fetch. Backbone.PageableCollection overrides the default Backbone.Collection#parse <http://backbonejs.org/#Collection-parse> _ method to support an additional response data structure that contains an object hash of pagination state. The following is a table of the response data structure formats Backbone.PageableCollection accepts.

In your UI code, you can listen to the pageable:state:change event on the pageable collection to receive state updates.

================= ======================================== Without State With State ================= ======================================== [{}, {}, ...] [{ pagination state }, [{}, {} ...]] ================= ========================================

Most of the time, providing something like this in your response is sufficient for updating the pagination state.

[{"total_entries": 100}, [{}, {}, ...]]

Since 1.1.7, customizing parse has been simplified and the default implementation now delegates to two new methods - parseState and parseRecords . You are encouraged to override them instead of parse if it is not clear how to do so. For infinite mode, you should override parseLinks instead of parseState to return an object of links.

See the examples below or the API <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/> _ for details on customizing parseState , parseRecords and parseLinks .

Bootstrapping

Backbone.PageableCollection is 100% compatible with Backbone.Collection 's interface, so you can bootstrap the models and supply a comparator to the constructor just like you are used to:

javascript

// Bootstrap with just 1 page of data for server-mode, or all the pages for // client-mode. var books = new Books([ { name: "A Tale of Two Cities" }, { name: "Lord of the Rings" }, // ... ], { // Paginate and sort on the client side, default is server . mode: "client", // This will maintain the current page in the order the comparator defined // on the client-side, regardless of modes. comparator: function (model) { return model.get("name"); } });

Pagination

Server-Mode +++++++++++

Backbone.Pagination defaults to server-mode, which means it only holds one page of data at a time. All of the get*page operations are done by delegating to fetch . They return a jqXHR in this mode.

javascript

books.getFirstPage(); books.getPreviousPage(); books.getNextPage(); books.getLastPage();

// All the get*Page methods under server-mode delegates to fetch , so you // can attach a callback to the returned jqXHR objects' done event. books.getPage(2).done(function () { // do something ... });

All of the get*Page methods accept the same options Backbone.Collection#fetch <http://backbonejs.org/#Collection-fetch> _ accepts under server-mode.

Client-Mode +++++++++++

Client-mode is a very convenient mode for paginating a handful of pages entirely on the client side without going through the network page-by-page. This mode is best suited if you only have a small number of pages so sending all of the data to the client is not too time-consuming.

javascript

var books = new Books([ // Bootstrap all the records for all the pages here ], { mode: "client" });

All of the get*Page methods reset the pageable collection's data to the models belonging to the current page and return the collection itself instead of a jqXHR .

javascript

// You can immediately operate on the collection without waiting for jQuery to // call your done callback. var json = JSON.stringify(books.getLastPage());

// You can force a fetch in client-mode to get the most updated data if the // collection has gone stale. books.getFirstPage({ fetch: true });

// Do something interesting with books...

Infinite-Mode +++++++++++++

Infinite paging mode is a hybrid of server mode and client mode. Once initialized and bootstrapped, paging backwards will be done on the client-side by default while paging forward will be done by fetching.

As before, you can make use of getFirstPage , getPreviousPage , getNextPage , and getLastPage for navigation under infinite-mode. If a page has been fetched, you can use getPage directly with the page number, an error will be thrown if the page has not been fetched yet.

By default, Backbone.PageableCollection parses the response headers to find out what the first , next and prev links are. The parsed links are available in the links field.

javascript

var Issues = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ url: "https://api.github.com/repos/documentclound/backbone/issues?state=closed", mode: "infinite",

state : { pageSize : 15 , sortKey : "updated" , order : 1 }, queryParams : { totalPages : null, totalRecords : null, sortKey : "sort" , order : "direction" , directions : { "-1" : "asc" , "1" : "desc" } }

});

var issues = new Issues();

issues.getFirstPage().done(function () { // do something interesting... });

If your server API does not return the links using the Link header like Github <http://developer.github.com/v3/#pagination> _ does, you can subclass Backbone.PageableCollection to override the parseLinks methods to return a links object.

javascript

var FBComment = Backbone.Model.extend({});

var FBComments = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ model: FBComment, url: "https://graph.facebook.com/A_REALLY_LONG_FACEBOOK_OBJECT_ID", mode: "infinite", // Set the indices to 0-based for Graph API. state: { firstPage: 0 }, queryParams: { pageSize: "limit", // Setting a parameter mapping value to null removes it from the query string currentPage: null, // Any extra query string parameters are sent as is, values can be functions, // which will be bound to the pageable collection instance temporarily // when called. offset: function () { return this.state.currentPage * this.state.pageSize; } }, // Return all the comments for this Facebook object parseRecords: function (resp) { return resp.comments.data; }, // Facebook's paging object is in the exact format // Backbone.PageableCollection accepts. parseLinks: function (resp, xhr) { return resp.comments.paging; } });

To act on the newly fetched models under infinite mode, you can listen to the fullCollection reference's add event like you would under client mode, and render the newly fetched models accordingly.

javascript

var ToiletPaper = Backbone.View.extend({

events: { "scroll" : "fetchSheets" }, initialize : function ( options ) { this .listenTo( this .collection.fullCollection, "add" , this .addSheet); }, addSheet : function ( ) { }, fetchSheets : function ( ) { this .collection.getNextPage(); },

});

var wordsOfTheDay = new Backbone.PageableCollection({ mode: "infinite", // url, initial state, etc... });

var toiletPaper = new ToiletPaper({collection: wordsOfTheDay});

$("#toilet-paper-dispenser").append(toiletPaper.render().el);

wordsOfTheDay.fetch();

Note: +++++

Don't override parseState or send down a stateful list of records from the server.

Under infinite mode, totalRecords will always equal to the number of models inside fullCollection i.e. fullCollection.length . PagebleCollection will automatically keep all the states consistent. Modifying the state during infinite paging results in undefined behavior. As such, you shouldn't override parseState and should only send down a stateless list of records as described in Fetching Data and Managing States _.

Sorting

Sorting has been drastically simplified in the 1.0 release while retaining the full power it had in older versions.

The main way to define a sorting for a pageable collection is to utilize the setSorting method. Given a sortKey and an order , setSorting sets state.sortKey and state.order to the given values. If order is not given, state.order is assumed. By default a comparator is applied to the full collection under client mode. Calling sort on the full collection will then get the entire pageable collection sorted globally. When operating under server or infinite mode, no comparator will be applied to the collection as sorting is assumed to be done on the server by default. Set options.full to false to apply a comparator to the current page under any mode. To sort a pageable collection under infinite mode on the client side, set options.side to "client" will apply a comparator to the full collection.

Setting sortKey to null removes the comparator from both the current page and the full collection.

javascript

var books = new Books([ ... ], { mode: "client" });

// Sets a comparator on #fullCollection that sorts the title in ascending // order books.setSorting("title");

// Don't forget to call sort just like you would on a Backbone.Collection books.fullCollection.sort();

// Clears the comparator books.setSorting(null);

// Sets a comparator on the current page that sorts the title in descending // order books.setSorting("title", 1, {full: false}) books.sort();

books.switchMode("infinite");

// Sorts the books collection under infinite paging mode on the client side books.setSorting("title", -1, {side: "client"}); books.fullCollection.sort();

books.switchMode("server");

// Sets a comparator on the current page under server mode books.setSorting("title", {side: "client", full: false}); books.sort();

Manipulation

This is one of the areas where Backbone.PageableCollection truly shines. A Backbone.PageableCollection instance not only can do everything a plain Backbone.Collection can for the current page, in client-mode, it can also synchronize changes and events across all of the pages. For example, you can add or remove a model from either a Backbone.PageableCollection instance, which is holding the current page, or the Backbone.PageableCollection#fullCollection collection, which is a plain Backbone.Collection holding the models for all of the pages, and the pages will all update themselves to maintain within a page size. Any additions, removals, resets, model attribute changes and synchronization actions are communicated between all the pages throughout the two collections.

javascript

// The books collection is initialized to start at the first page. var books = new Books([ // bootstrap with all of the models for all of the pages here ], { mode: "client" });

// A book is added to the end of the current page, which will overflow to the // next page and trigger an add event on fullCollection . books.push({ name: "The Great Gatsby"});

books.fullCollection.at(books.state.currentPage - 1 * books.state.pageSize).get("name");

"The Great Gatsby"

// Add a new book to the beginning of the first page. books.fullCollection.unshift({ name: "Oliver Twist" }); books.at(0).get("name");

"Oliver Twist"

API Reference

See here <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone.paginator/> _.

FAQ

#. Which package managers does backbone.paginator support?

bower, npm, CommonJS and AMD and Component.

#. Why doesn't backbone.paginator support filtering?

Wheels should be reinvented only when they are crooked. backbone.paginator aims to do one thing only and does it well, which is pagination and sorting. Besides, since Backbone.PageableCollection is 100% compatible with Backbone.Collection, you can do filtering fairly easily with Backbone's built-in support for Underscore.js methods.

Legal

Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Jimmy Yuen Ho Wong and contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

