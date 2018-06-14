A drop-in replacement for Backbone.View that uses only native DOM methods for element selection and event delegation. It has no dependency on jQuery.

NOTE: Backbone.NativeView relies on version 1.2.0 of Backbone. Backbone 1.1.2 is not compatible with Backbone.NativeView.

To Use:

Load Backbone.NativeView with your favorite module loader or add as a script tag after you have loaded Backbone in the page. Wherever you had previously inherited from Backbone.View, you will now inherit from Backbone.NativeView.

var MyView = Backbone.NativeView.extend({ initialize : function ( options ) { } });

As an alternative, you may extend an existing View's prototype to use native methods, or even replace Backbone.View itself:

var MyBaseView = Backbone.View.extend(Backbone.NativeViewMixin);

or

var MyBaseView = Backbone.View.extend({ initialize : function ( options ) { this ._domEvents = []; } }); _.extend(MyBaseView.prototype, Backbone.NativeViewMixin);

or

Backbone.View = Backbone.NativeView; var MyView = Backbone.View.extend({ initialize : function ( options ) { } });

Delegation:

var view = new MyView({ el : '#my-element' }); view.delegate( 'click' , view.clickHandler);

Undelegation with event names or listeners,

view.undelegate( 'click' , view.clickHandler); view.undelegate( 'click' );

View-scoped element finding:

_.first(view.$( '.box' )).focus(); _.each(view.$( '.item' ), function ( el ) { el.classList.remove( 'active' ) }); var fields = _.pluck(view.$( '.field' ), 'innerHTML' );

NativeView makes use of querySelector and querySelectorAll . For IE7 and below you must include a polyfill.

The $el property no longer exists on Views. Use el instead.

property no longer exists on Views. Use instead. View#$ returns a NodeList instead of a jQuery context. You can iterate over either using _.each .

With many thanks to @wyuenho for his initial code.