A drop-in replacement for Backbone.View that uses only native DOM methods for element selection and event delegation. It has no dependency on jQuery.
NOTE: Backbone.NativeView relies on version 1.2.0 of Backbone. Backbone 1.1.2 is not compatible with Backbone.NativeView.
Load Backbone.NativeView with your favorite module loader or add as a script tag after you have loaded Backbone in the page. Wherever you had previously inherited from Backbone.View, you will now inherit from Backbone.NativeView.
var MyView = Backbone.NativeView.extend({
initialize: function(options) {
// ...
}
});
As an alternative, you may extend an existing View's prototype to use native methods, or even replace Backbone.View itself:
var MyBaseView = Backbone.View.extend(Backbone.NativeViewMixin);
or
var MyBaseView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function(options) {
// If you go the prototype extension route be sure to set _domEvents in
// initialize yourself.
this._domEvents = [];
}
});
_.extend(MyBaseView.prototype, Backbone.NativeViewMixin);
or
Backbone.View = Backbone.NativeView;
var MyView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function(options) {
// ...
}
});
Delegation:
var view = new MyView({el: '#my-element'});
view.delegate('click', view.clickHandler);
Undelegation with event names or listeners,
view.undelegate('click', view.clickHandler);
view.undelegate('click');
View-scoped element finding:
// for one matched element
_.first(view.$('.box')).focus();
// for multiple matched elements
_.each(view.$('.item'), function(el) {
el.classList.remove('active')
});
var fields = _.pluck(view.$('.field'), 'innerHTML');
NativeView makes use of
querySelector and
querySelectorAll. For IE7 and
below you must include a polyfill.
$el property no longer exists on Views. Use
el instead.
View#$ returns a NodeList instead of a jQuery context. You can
iterate over either using
_.each.
With many thanks to @wyuenho for his initial code.