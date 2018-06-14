openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bn

backbone.nativeview

by Adam Krebs
0.3.4 (see all)

A reference implementation of a native Backbone.View

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Backbone.NativeView

A drop-in replacement for Backbone.View that uses only native DOM methods for element selection and event delegation. It has no dependency on jQuery.

NOTE: Backbone.NativeView relies on version 1.2.0 of Backbone. Backbone 1.1.2 is not compatible with Backbone.NativeView.

To Use:

Load Backbone.NativeView with your favorite module loader or add as a script tag after you have loaded Backbone in the page. Wherever you had previously inherited from Backbone.View, you will now inherit from Backbone.NativeView.

var MyView = Backbone.NativeView.extend({
  initialize: function(options) {
    // ...
  }
});

As an alternative, you may extend an existing View's prototype to use native methods, or even replace Backbone.View itself:

var MyBaseView = Backbone.View.extend(Backbone.NativeViewMixin);

or

var MyBaseView = Backbone.View.extend({
  initialize: function(options) {
    // If you go the prototype extension route be sure to set _domEvents in
    // initialize yourself.
    this._domEvents = [];
  }
});

_.extend(MyBaseView.prototype, Backbone.NativeViewMixin);

or

Backbone.View = Backbone.NativeView;

var MyView = Backbone.View.extend({
  initialize: function(options) {
    // ...
  }
});

Features:

Delegation:

var view = new MyView({el: '#my-element'});
view.delegate('click', view.clickHandler);

Undelegation with event names or listeners,

view.undelegate('click', view.clickHandler);
view.undelegate('click');

View-scoped element finding:

// for one matched element
_.first(view.$('.box')).focus();

// for multiple matched elements
_.each(view.$('.item'), function(el) {
  el.classList.remove('active')
});
var fields = _.pluck(view.$('.field'), 'innerHTML');

Requirements:

NativeView makes use of querySelector and querySelectorAll. For IE7 and below you must include a polyfill.

Notes:

  • The $el property no longer exists on Views. Use el instead.
  • View#$ returns a NodeList instead of a jQuery context. You can iterate over either using _.each.

With many thanks to @wyuenho for his initial code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial