backbone.marionette

by marionettejs
4.1.3 (see all)

The Backbone Framework

Downloads/wk

30.9K

GitHub Stars

7.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

384

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Marionette.js

The Backbone Framework

Coverage Status Gitter Chat

Cross Browser Testing

Marionette v5

Marionette is dropping its dependency on Backbone. That library is available here: https://github.com/marionettejs/marionette Until further notices changes to backbone.marionette will be limited to fixes. All new feature work will take place on marionette.

Marionette v4

Marionette 4 is now available! See our upgrade notes for the differences between v3 and v4. Please let us know if you encounter any issues so we can resolve them and help us continue work on Marionette!

About Marionette

Marionette is a composite application library for Backbone.js that aims to simplify the construction of large scale JavaScript applications. It is a collection of common design and implementation patterns found in applications.

Documentation

All of the documentation for Marionette can be found at

marionettejs.com/docs/current

App Architecture On Backbone's Building Blocks

Backbone provides a great set of building blocks for our JavaScript applications. It gives us the core constructs that are needed to build small apps, organize jQuery DOM events, or create single page apps that support mobile devices and large scale enterprise needs. But Backbone is not a complete framework. It's a set of building blocks. It leaves much of the application design, architecture and scalability to the developer, including memory management, view management, and more.

Marionette brings an application architecture to Backbone, along with built in view management and memory management. It's designed to be a lightweight and flexible library of tools that sits on top of Backbone, providing the framework for building a scalable application.

Like Backbone itself, you're not required to use all of Marionette just because you want to use some of it. You can pick and choose which features you want to use. This allows you to work with other Backbone frameworks and plugins easily. It also means that you are not required to engage in an all-or-nothing migration to begin using Marionette.

Chat with us

Find us on gitter.

We're happy to discuss design patterns and learn how you're using Marionette.

Key Benefits

  • Scalable: applications built in modules with event-driven architecture
  • Sensible defaults: Underscore templates are used for view rendering
  • Easily modifiable: works with the specific needs of your application
  • Reduce boilerplate: for all views, including specialized types
  • Create: application visuals at runtime with Region and View objects
  • Nested: Views and CollectionViews within visual regions
  • Built-in: memory management and zombie-killing for Views, CollectionViewsa and Regions
  • Event-driven architecture: utilizing Backbone.Radio
  • Flexible: "as-needed" architecture allowing you to pick and choose what you need
  • And much, much more

Source Code and Downloads

You can download the latest builds directly or visit the downloads section on the Marionette website for more downloading options.

MarionetteJS.com

NPM and Bower

Marionette is available via bower and npm:

# NPM
npm install backbone.marionette

# Bower
bower install marionette

Release Notes And Upgrade Guide

Changelog: For change logs and release notes, see the changelog file.

Upgrade Guide: Be sure to read the upgrade guide for information on upgrading to the latest version of Marionette.

Annotated Source Code

The source code for Marionette is heavily documented. You can read the annotations for all the details of how Marionette works and advice on which methods to override.

View the annotated source code

Compatibility and Requirements

MarionetteJS currently works with the following libraries:

Marionette has not been tested against any other versions of these libraries. You may or may not have success if you use a version other than what is listed here.

How to Contribute

If you would like to contribute to Marionette's source code, please read the guidelines for pull requests and contributions. Following these guidelines will help make your contributions easier to bring into the next release.

Github Issues

Report issues with Marionette, submit pull requests to fix problems, or to create summarized and documented feature requests (preferably with pull requests that implement the feature).

