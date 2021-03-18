An adapter that replaces
Backbone.sync to save to
window.localStorage
instead of to the server.
Note Backbone LocalStorage v2 changes the API to work more with ES6 modules. See Upgrade Notes for more details.
Import
backbone.localstorage and attach it to your models and collections:
import {Collection, Model} from 'backbone';
import {LocalStorage} from 'backbone.localstorage';
const SomeCollection = Collection.extend({
localStorage: new LocalStorage('SomeCollection'), // Uniquely identify this
});
const SomeModel = Model.extend({
localStorage: new LocalStorage('SomeModel')
});
To synchronise with the server, you can pass the
ajaxSync flag to any options:
const myModel = new SomeModel();
myModel.fetch({
ajaxSync: true // Fetches from the server
});
myModel.save({
new: "value"
}, {
ajaxSync: true // Pushes back to the server
});
Backbone LocalStorage is now built using ES6. It should be fully compatible with
v1 with one difference: Instead of exporting the
LocalStorage class as a
default module, v2 exports it as a named variable. Below are examples covering
the changes:
In v1:
var LocalStorage = require('backbone.localstorage');
In v2:
var localStorage = require('backbone.localstorage');
var LocalStorage = localStorage.LocalStorage;
In v1:
import LocalStorage from 'backbone.localstorage';
In v2:
import {LocalStorage} from 'backbone.localstorage';
Install NodeJS and run
yarn or
npm i to get your dependencies, then:
npm test