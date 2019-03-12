openbase logo
backbone.layoutmanager

by Tim Branyen
1.0.0 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED 7/31/18: A layout and template manager for Backbone applications.

Readme

LayoutManager

No longer maintained (7/31/18)

If you have an existing application that has an issue with LayoutManager, or wish to champion ownership, please contact @tbranyen.

NPM version Build status Code coverage

Have a problem? Come chat with us!

Gitter

Maintained by Tim Branyen @tbranyen, Mike Pennisi @jugglinmike, Simon Boudrias @SBoudrias, and @ssafejava with help from awesome contributors!

Provides a logical foundation for assembling layouts and views within Backbone. Designed to be adaptive and configurable for painless integration. Well tested, with full code coverage, in both the browser and Node.js environments.

Depends on Underscore, Backbone, and jQuery. You can swap out the dependencies with a custom configuration.

Documentation

Temporarily removed

Migrating from 0.8

Temporarily removed

Release notes

  • Backbone 1.2.0 support
  • Ensures cancelAnimationFrame does not exist before polyfilling

Full Release Log

Contributing

Please read and follow the contribution guide before contributing.

Running the unit tests

Open test/index.html in your browser to run the test suite.

Headless:

Install Node.js, Grunt.js 0.4, and run npm install -q inside the project directory.

Make sure you've installed grunt-cli globally with:

npm install grunt-cli -gq

Run grunt inside a terminal in the project directory to run the tests in both a headless browser and Node.js environment.

