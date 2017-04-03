I'm looking for maintainer(s) of this lib. If you're interested, let me know! I'd be happy to help you get set up ✌️

Backbone.Intercept intelligently manages link clicks and form submissions within Backbone applications.

About

The default action of form submissions and link clicks is often undesirable in Backbone applications. One would usually rather prevent that default behavior, then handle those through Backbone.history and possibly also in a Router's callback. Backbone doesn't do any of this for you, but Backbone.Intercept does.

If you're writing e.preventDefault() in many of your view's event callbacks – or otherwise handling this problem on a per-view basis – then Backbone.Intercept might be what you're looking for.

var MyView = Backbone.View.extend({ events : { 'click a' : 'onClick' , 'submit form' : 'onSubmit' }, onClick : function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); myRouter.navigate($(e.currentTarget).attr( 'href' )); }, onSubmit : function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); } }); var MyView = Backbone.View.extend({ events : { 'submit form' : 'onSubmit' }, onSubmit : function ( e ) { } });

Installation

Install through bower or npm .

bower install backbone.intercept npm install backbone.intercept

Dependencies

Backbone.Intercept depends on Underscore, Backbone and a jQuery-like API on the Backbone.$ object.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Getting started is easy. Simply call Backbone.Intercept.start() when your application is started up. If you're using Marionette, this might look something like

app.on( 'start' , Backbone.Intercept.start);

Default Behavior

In general, links with relative URIs will be intercepted, whereas absolute URIs will be ignored by Backbone.Intercept. A few examples will best illustrate the default behavior of Intercept.

'path/to/my-page' ; '/absolute/path/to/my-page' ; 'www.my-website.com' ; 'http://www.my-site.com' ; '#my-page-fragment' ; 'mailto:stacy@email.com' ; 'javascript:void' ;

Navigation

By default your intercepted links will be sent along to Backbone.history.navigate to be processed. You can customize this by overriding the navigate method on Backbone.Intercept. By doing this you could make Intercept work with a Router instead, or integrate other libraries like Backbone.Radio.

var myRouter = new Backbone.Router(); Backbone.Intercept.navigate = function ( uri, options ) { myRouter.navigate(uri, options); }; Backbone.Intercept.navigate = function ( uri, options ) { var routerChannel = Backbone.Radio.channel( 'router' ); routerChannel.command( 'navigate' , uri, options); };

If you don't want anything to happen when you click links you can specify the navigate function as a falsey value, or an empty function.

Backbone.Intercept.navigate = undefined ;

Customizing the Behavior Per-Link

This behavior can be changed by setting custom attributes on the element.

< a href = 'path/to/my-document.pdf' bypass > </ a > < a href = 'path/to/my-document.pdf' data-bypass > </ a > < a href = 'path/to/my-document.pdf' bypass = 'true' > </ a > < a href = 'path/to/my-document.pdf' trigger = 'false' > </ a > < a href = 'path/to/my-document.pdf' data-trigger = 'false' > </ a >

Setting Global Link Trigger Behavior

You can set the default trigger behavior by specifying it directly on the Backbone.Intercept defaults option.

Backbone.Intercept.defaults.trigger = false ;

Forms

Forms are much simpler than links. All forms are intercepted unless the action attribute has been specified. And unlike links, there's no integration of forms with a Router.

< form > </ form > < form action = 'post' > </ form >

Setting the Root Element of Backbone.Intercept

Backbone.Intercept will intercept links and forms on the body on the page, but this can be customized by setting the rootSelector property.

Backbone.Intercept.rootSelector = '.backbone-app' ;

This is useful for webapps where Backbone might not be the only library running on the page.

When Not To Use Backbone.Intercept

Backbone.Intercept works best in an application that is entirely controlled by Backbone. Of course, not every project is like this. It's not uncommon for there to be Backbone components on a page that is otherwise not Backbone. In those situations it is likely a better choice to manage link clicks and form submissions on a per-view basis.

This library is only meant to act as a proxy between the DOM and your JS, and nothing more, if you want to be able to cancel routes, this library won't help you with that, you'd need to handle that in your router.

API

Properties

VERSION

The version of Backbone.Intercept.

rootSelector

A query selector for the root element of Intercept. Defaults to 'body' .

defaults

An object for the default values for the router. There are three properties in defaults, links , forms , and trigger , and all three are true out-of-the-box. The first two options determine if Intercept handles links and forms, respectively. The trigger option determines if intercepted links pass trigger:true by default.

The value of the trigger or data-trigger attribute on the anchor tag itself will always trump the value of the value of trigger in the defaults hash.

Methods

Starts Backbone.Intercept. You can pass options as an argument to override the defaults property.

Backbone.Intercept.start({ links : false }); Backbone.Intercept.start({ forms : false });

Stop intercepting links and forms.

navigate( uri, options )

default: Backbone.history.navigate

A method that's called when links are intercepted. By default it just forwards it along to Backbone.history.navigate , but you can specify a custom method to do whatever you'd like.