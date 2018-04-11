Epoxy.js : Data Binding for Backbone

Epoxy.js is an elegant and extensible data binding library for Backbone.js; it provides feature-rich extensions of Backbone's Model and View components designed to hook view elements directly to data models. Epoxy captures some great aspects of Knockout.js and Ember.js in a familiar API that feels tastefully like Backbone, with minimal additional file size (~10k-min, 2k-gzip). Some key features in Epoxy include:

Computed Model & View Attributes

Declarative View Bindings

Automated Dependency Mapping

Automatic View Updates

Epoxy builds on jQuery/Zepto+Backbone and works where they work: IE6+, Firefox 3+, Safari, Chrome.

Help & Documentation

See documentation.