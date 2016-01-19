Forked from https://github.com/powmedia/backbone-deep-model (Thanks for the wonderful work @powmedia!)
The test cases are rewritten. This is primarily a browserify package. I'll work on making this work in other platforms if there is interest.
Improved support for models with nested attributes.
Allows you to get and set nested attributes with path syntax, e.g.
user.type.
Triggers change events for changes on nested attributes.
dist/backbone-deep-model.min.js
Then just have your models extend from Backbone.DeepModel instead of Backbone.Model.
Example code:
//Create models with nested attributes
var model = new Backbone.DeepModel({
id: 123,
user: {
type: 'Spy',
name: {
first: 'Sterling',
last: 'Archer'
}
},
otherSpies: [
{ name: 'Lana' },
{ name: 'Cyrril' }
]
});
//You can bind to change events on nested attributes
model.on('change:user.name.first', function(model, val) {
console.log(val);
});
//Wildcards are supported
model.on('change:user.*', function() {});
//Use set with a path name for nested attributes
//NOTE you must you quotation marks around the key name when using a path
model.set({
'user.name.first': 'Lana',
'user.name.last': 'Kang'
});
//Use get() with path names so you can create getters later
console.log(model.get('user.type')); // 'Spy'
//You can use index notation to fetch from arrays
console.log(model.get('otherSpies.0.name')) //'Lana'
Charles Davison - powmedia
master:
0.11.0:
0.10.4:
0.10.0:
0.9.0:
0.8.0:
0.7.4:
0.7.3:
0.7.2:
0.7.1:
0.7: