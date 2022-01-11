Manage child views in a Backbone.View.
Backbone provides a lot of functionality in its views, but does not directly provide a way to manage child views or nested views. This is not terribly difficult to do on your own, but it gets tedious to write the same code over and over again.
Backbone.BabySitter provides a simple way to manage an unknown number of child views within a Backbone.View, or other object that needs to track a list of views.
Grab the source from the
src folder above. Grab the most recent builds
from the links below.
Development: backbone.babysitter.js
Production: backbone.babysitter.min.js
Backbone.BabySitter exposes one constructor function:
Backbone.ChildViewContainer.
This constructor function contains all of the necessary code for managing a list of
views.
Views can be added to a container by calling the
add method:
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer();
container.add(someView);
container.add(anotherView);
Views will be stored once and indexed in several ways:
view.cid
view.model.cid if the view has a model
When adding a view, you can optionally specify a custom index key by which you can later retrieve the view.
container.add(aView, "an indexer");
Note that the custom indexer should be unique within the container. If you add two different views with the same custom indexer, the last one in will be the only one stored by that index key.
An initial list of views can be added to the container through the constructor function call. This list must be an array of view instances:
var views = [someView, anotherView];
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer(views);
You can retrieve a view by any of the index:
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer();
container.add(someView);
container.add(anotherView);
container.add(collectionView);
container.add(aView, "an indexer");
// find by view cid
var s = container.findByCid(someView.cid);
// find by model
var av = container.findByModel(anotherView.model);
// find by model cid
var av2 = container.findByModelCid(anotherView.model.cid);
// find by custom key
var custv = container.findByCustom("an indexer");
// find by numeric index (unstable)
var custv = container.findByIndex(0);
If the
findBy* method cannot find the view, it will return undefined.
You can remove a view directly and it will be removed from all available indexes.
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer();
container.add(view);
// some time later
container.remove(view);
To remove a view by an index, find it by that index and then remove the resulting view.
You can execute any arbitrary method with any arbitrary parameters on all of
the views within the container. There are two ways to do this:
container.call
and
container.apply. These methods work similarly to
function.call and
function.apply in how parameters are passed through. However, they do not
allow the context to be specified. The view on which a method is being called
will always be the context of the call.
var View = Backbone.View.extend({
doStuff: function(a, b){
},
moreStuff: function(a, b){
}
});
var v1 = new View();
var v2 = new View();
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer();
container.add(v1);
container.add(v2);
// call the doStuff function
container.call("doStuff", 1, 2);
// apply the doStuff function
container.apply("doStuff", [1, 2]);
If any given view within the container does not have the method specified, it will not be called on that view. No errors will be thrown in this situation.
To get the number of stored views, call the
container.length
attribute. This attribute is updated any time a view is added or
removed.
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer();
container.add(view);
container.add(v2);
container.add(v3);
console.log(container.length); //=> 3
container.remove(v2);
console.log(container.length); //=> 2
The container object borrows several functions from Underscore.js, to provide iterators and other collection functions, including:
These methods can be called directly on the container, to iterate and process the views held by the container.
var container = new Backbone.ChildViewContainer();
container.add(v1);
container.add(v2);
container.add(v3);
// iterate over all of the views
container.each(function(view){
// process each view individually, here
});
For more information about these methods, see the Underscore.js documentation.
For a complete change log, see the CHANGELOG.md file.
MIT - see LICENSE.md
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli
grunt