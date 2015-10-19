openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ba

backbone.analytics

by Kendall Buchanan
1.0.2 (see all)

A drop-in plugin that integrates Google's `trackEvent` directly into Backbone's `navigate` function.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

214

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Backbone.Analytics

A drop-in plugin that integrates Google's trackEvent directly into Backbone's navigate function. Works best with pushState set to true. If pushState is turned off, it's possible Google will register visits twice on page load. You can mitigate that by removing the trackEvent from the Google code in your site.

Dependencies

Traditional Install

Add the asynchronous Google Analytics code to your site.

Add these dependencies to your site's <head>, in order:

<script src="underscore.js"></script>
<script src="backbone.js"></script>
<script src="backbone.analytics.js"></script>

NPM Install

Install NPM module: 

npm install backbone.analytics --save

Usage

Anywhere you call your router's navigate method with the trigger option set to true Backbone.Analytics will call _gaq.push(['_trackPageview', '/some-page']) after completing the Backbone route. This pushes the route to the Google Analytics tracking queue. Once this queue is processed by the Google Analytics script your urls will be tracked to the Google Analytics server.

var TestRouter = Backbone.Router.extend({
  routes: {
    'some-page': 'somePage'
  },

  somePage: function() {
    // Perform your route based logic, e.g. Replace the current view with a different one.
    return false;
  }
});

var router = new TestRouter();
Backbone.history.start();

Somewhere else in your application, change the view by doing:

router.navigate('some-page', { trigger: true });

Anywhere in your application where you want to update the URL but do not trigger the associated route, you will still need to manually track the action.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial