This Backbone.js plugin provides a convenient super method.
Usually, when you're using Backbone.js, you have to do some funky (well, not funky... Javascript-y) stuff to be able to access parent methods.
From the Backbone.js documentation:
Brief aside on super: JavaScript does not provide a simple way to call super — the function of the same name defined higher on the prototype chain. If you override a core function like set, or save, and you want to invoke the parent object's implementation, you'll have to explicitly call it, along these lines:
var Note = Backbone.Model.extend({
set: function(attributes, options) {
Backbone.Model.prototype.set.call(this, attributes, options);
...
}
});
After including this plugin, you can do the same thing with the following syntax:
var Note = Backbone.Model.extend({
set: function(attributes, options) {
this._super(attributes, options);
...
}
});
To use it, simply include it after you include Backbone.js:
<script type="text/javascript" src="backbone.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="backbone-super.js"></script>
To use it with Browserify:
var Backbone = require('backbone'),
Note;
Backbone.$ = require('jquery');
Backbone._ = require('underscore');
require('backbone-super');
Note = Backbone.Model.extend({
set: function(attributes, options) {
this._super(attributes, options);
...
}
});
module.exports = Note;
License: MIT