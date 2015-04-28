This Backbone.js plugin provides a convenient super method.

Usually, when you're using Backbone.js, you have to do some funky (well, not funky... Javascript-y) stuff to be able to access parent methods.

From the Backbone.js documentation:

Brief aside on super: JavaScript does not provide a simple way to call super — the function of the same name defined higher on the prototype chain. If you override a core function like set, or save, and you want to invoke the parent object's implementation, you'll have to explicitly call it, along these lines:

var Note = Backbone.Model.extend({ set : function ( attributes, options ) { Backbone.Model.prototype.set.call( this , attributes, options); ... } });

After including this plugin, you can do the same thing with the following syntax:

var Note = Backbone.Model.extend({ set : function ( attributes, options ) { this ._super(attributes, options); ... } });

To use it, simply include it after you include Backbone.js:

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "backbone.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "backbone-super.js" > </ script >

To use it with Browserify:

var Backbone = require ( 'backbone' ), Note; Backbone.$ = require ( 'jquery' ); Backbone._ = require ( 'underscore' ); require ( 'backbone-super' ); Note = Backbone.Model.extend({ set : function ( attributes, options ) { this ._super(attributes, options); ... } }); module .exports = Note;

License: MIT