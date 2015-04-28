openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

backbone-super

by Lukas Olson
1.0.4 (see all)

A convenient super method for the popular JavaScript library, Backbone.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

330

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Backbone-Super

This Backbone.js plugin provides a convenient super method.

Usually, when you're using Backbone.js, you have to do some funky (well, not funky... Javascript-y) stuff to be able to access parent methods.

From the Backbone.js documentation:

Brief aside on super: JavaScript does not provide a simple way to call super — the function of the same name defined higher on the prototype chain. If you override a core function like set, or save, and you want to invoke the parent object's implementation, you'll have to explicitly call it, along these lines:

var Note = Backbone.Model.extend({
    set: function(attributes, options) {
        Backbone.Model.prototype.set.call(this, attributes, options);
        ...
    }
});

After including this plugin, you can do the same thing with the following syntax:

var Note = Backbone.Model.extend({
    set: function(attributes, options) {
        this._super(attributes, options);
        ...
    }
});

To use it, simply include it after you include Backbone.js:

<script type="text/javascript" src="backbone.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="backbone-super.js"></script>

To use it with Browserify:

var Backbone = require('backbone'),
    Note;

Backbone.$ = require('jquery');
Backbone._ = require('underscore');
require('backbone-super');

Note = Backbone.Model.extend({
    set: function(attributes, options) {
        this._super(attributes, options);
        ...
    }
});

module.exports = Note;

License: MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial