Create a read-only sorted version of a backbone collection that stays in sync.
var sorted = new SortedCollection(originalCollection);
sorted.setSort(function(model) {
return model.get('foo');
});
// or
sorted.setSort('foo');
// or
sorted.setSort(function(model) {
return calculateSomething(model);
});
sorted.reverseSort();
// also chainable
sorted
.setSort('name')
.reverseSort();
// or pass in the initial sort direction
sorted.setSort('name', 'desc');
comparator accepts:
null, resets the sorting to the same order as the superset
direction must be one of:
"asc" or
"desc". If it's not provided it
will default to
"asc".
// sort by the 'age' property descending
sorted.setSort('age', 'desc');
// equivalent to this
sorted.setSort(function(model) {
return model.get('age');
}, 'desc');
// but we can also do arbitrary computation in the closure
sorted.setSort(function(mode) {
return someComplicatedCalculation(model);
});
// Characters with accents get sorted to the end of the alphabet,
// so let's sort based on the unaccented version.
sorted.setSort(function(model) {
return removeAccents(model.get('name'));
});
// Pass nothing as an option to remove all sorting
sorted.setSort();
Remove all sorting. Equivalent to calling
sorted.setSort()
sorted.removeSort();
Reverse the sort. The API is chainable, so this can be called directly
after
setSort if you want the sort to be descending.
If there is no current sort function then this does nothing.
// Sort by age descending
sorted.setSort('age').reverseSort();
Remove all ties to the superset and stop updating. Will now be garbage collected when it falls out of scope.
add,
remove,
change,
reset should fire as you expect.
sorted:add - Fired when a sort function is set
sorted:remove - Fired when a sort function is removed
`sorted:destroy' - Fired when the proxy is destroyed
Install with npm, use with Browserify
> npm install backbone-sorted-collection
and in your code
var SortedCollection = require('backbone-sorted-collection');
Install with Bower:
bower install backbone-sorted-collection
The component can be used as a Common JS module, an AMD module, or a global.
You can include
backbone-sorted-collection.js directly in a script tag. Make
sure that it is loaded after underscore and backbone. It's exported as
SortedCollection
on the global object.
<script src="underscore.js"></script>
<script src="backbone.js"></script>
<script src="backbone-sorted-collection.js"></script>
Install Node (comes with npm) and Bower.
From the repo root, install the project's development dependencies:
npm install
bower install
Testing relies on the Karma test-runner. If you'd like to use Karma to automatically watch and re-run the test file during development, it's easiest to globally install Karma and run it from the CLI.
npm install -g karma
karma start
To run the tests in Firefox, just once, as CI would:
npm test
MIT