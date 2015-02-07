Create a read-only sorted version of a backbone collection that stays in sync.

var sorted = new SortedCollection(originalCollection); sorted.setSort( function ( model ) { return model.get( 'foo' ); }); sorted.setSort( 'foo' ); sorted.setSort( function ( model ) { return calculateSomething(model); }); sorted.reverseSort(); sorted .setSort( 'name' ) .reverseSort(); sorted.setSort( 'name' , 'desc' );

Methods

new SortedCollection

comparator accepts:

nothing or null , resets the sorting to the same order as the superset

, resets the sorting to the same order as the superset a string, sorts by a model key

a function that accepts a model and returns a value

direction must be one of: "asc" or "desc" . If it's not provided it will default to "asc" .

sorted.setSort( 'age' , 'desc' ); sorted.setSort( function ( model ) { return model.get( 'age' ); }, 'desc' ); sorted.setSort( function ( mode ) { return someComplicatedCalculation(model); }); sorted.setSort( function ( model ) { return removeAccents(model.get( 'name' )); }); sorted.setSort();

Remove all sorting. Equivalent to calling sorted.setSort()

sorted.removeSort();

Reverse the sort. The API is chainable, so this can be called directly after setSort if you want the sort to be descending.

If there is no current sort function then this does nothing.

sorted.setSort( 'age' ).reverseSort();

Remove all ties to the superset and stop updating. Will now be garbage collected when it falls out of scope.

Events

add , remove , change , reset should fire as you expect.

sorted:add - Fired when a sort function is set

sorted:remove - Fired when a sort function is removed

`sorted:destroy' - Fired when the proxy is destroyed

Installation

Usage with Browserify

Install with npm, use with Browserify

npm install backbone-sorted-collection

and in your code

var SortedCollection = require ( 'backbone-sorted-collection' );

Usage with Bower

Install with Bower:

bower install backbone-sorted-collection

The component can be used as a Common JS module, an AMD module, or a global.

Usage as browser global

You can include backbone-sorted-collection.js directly in a script tag. Make sure that it is loaded after underscore and backbone. It's exported as SortedCollection on the global object.

< script src = "underscore.js" > </ script > < script src = "backbone.js" > </ script > < script src = "backbone-sorted-collection.js" > </ script >

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm) and Bower.

From the repo root, install the project's development dependencies:

npm install bower install

Testing relies on the Karma test-runner. If you'd like to use Karma to automatically watch and re-run the test file during development, it's easiest to globally install Karma and run it from the CLI.

npm install -g karma karma start

To run the tests in Firefox, just once, as CI would:

npm test

License

MIT