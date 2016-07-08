Backbone Routing

Simple router and route classes for Backbone.

Usage

Note: Backbone-routing requires a global Promise object to exist, please include a Promise polyfill if necessary.

import {Route, Router} from 'backbone-routing' ; const IndexRoute = Route.extend({ initialize(options) { this .collection = options.collection; }, fetch() { return this .collection.fetch(); }, render() { this .view = new View(); this .view.render(); }, destroy() { this .view.remove(); } }); const ShowRoute = Route.extend({ initialize(options) { this .collection = options.collection; }, fetch(id) { this .model = this .collection.get(id); if (! this .model) { this .model = new Model({id}); return this .model.fetch(); } }, render() { this .view = new View({ model : this .model }); }, destroy() { this .view.remove(); } }); const MyRouter = Router.extend({ initialize() { this .collection = new Collection(); }, routes : { '' : 'index' , ':id' : 'show' }, index() { return new IndexRoute({ collection : this .collection }); }, show() { return new ShowRoute({ collection : this .collection }); } });

Contibuting

Getting Started

Fork and clone this repo.

git clone git@github.com:thejameskyle/backbone-routing.git && cd backbone-routing

Make sure Node.js and npm are installed.

npm install

Running Tests

npm test

© 2015 James Kyle. Distributed under ISC license.