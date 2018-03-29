The easy way to keep your backbone collections and redux store in sync.
npm install backbone-redux --save
Creates reducers and listeners for your backbone collections and fires action creators on every collection change.
Documentation is a work-in-progress. Feedback is welcome and encouraged.
reducers,
stores,
action creators,
actions and
purity from other developers in your team to avoid brain
overloading.
import { createStore, compose } from 'redux';
import { devTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import { syncCollections } from 'backbone-redux';
// Create your redux-store, include all middlewares you want.
const finalCreateStore = compose(devTools())(createStore);
const store = finalCreateStore(() => {}); // Store with an empty object as a reducer
// Now just call auto-syncer from backbone-redux
// Assuming you have Todos Backbone collection globally available
syncCollections({todos: Todos}, store);
What will happen?
syncCollections will create a reducer under the hood especially for your
collection.
action creator will be constructed with 4 possible actions:
add,
merge,
remove, and
reset.
ear object will be set up to listen to all collection events and
trigger right actions depending on the event type.
todos key.
You are done. Now any change to
Todos collection will be reflected in the
redux store.
Models will be serialized before saving into the redux-tree: a result of
calling
toJSON on the model + field called
__optimistic_id which is equal
to model's
cid;
Resulting tree will look like this:
{
todos: {
entities: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 2, ...}],
by_id: {
1: {id: 1, ...},
2: {id: 2, ...}
}
}
}
entities array is just an array of serialized models.
by_id — default index
which is created for you. It simplifies object retrieval, i.e.:
store.getState().todos.by_id[2]
So, what is happening when you change
Todos?
something (your legacy/new UI or anything really) changes Todos
-> Todos collection emits an event
-> ear catches it
-> ActionCreator emits an action
-> Reducer creates a new state based on this action
-> New State is stored and listeners are notified
-> React doing its magic
Sometimes defaults that are provided by
syncCollections are not enough.
Reasons could vary:
In all these cases you can't use
syncCollections, but you can create your own
ears to mimic
syncCollections behavior.
Any
ear should look something like this:
import { bindActionCreators } from 'redux';
export default function(collection, rawActions, dispatch) {
// binding action creators to the dispatch function
const actions = bindActionCreators(rawActions, dispatch);
actions.add(collection.models); // initial sync
// adding listeners
collection.on('add', actions.add);
collection.on('change', actions.merge);
collection.on('remove', actions.remove);
collection.on('reset', ({models}) => actions.reset(models));
}
As you can see,
ear requires 3 attributes.
collection and
dispatch(this
is just
store.dispatch) you normally should already have, but how we can
generate
rawActions? You can use
actionFabric that
backbone-redux
provides:
import {actionFabric} from 'backbone-redux';
// create some constants that will be used as action types
const constants = {
ADD: 'ADD_MY_MODEL',
REMOVE: 'REMOVE_MY_MODEL',
MERGE: 'MERGE_MY_MODEL',
RESET: 'RESET_MY_MODEL'
};
// you need some serializer to prepare models to be stored in the store.
// This is the default one that is used in backbone-redux,
// but you can create totally your own, just don't forget about __optimistic_id
const defaultSerializer = model => ({...model.toJSON(), __optimistic_id: model.cid});
export default actionFabric(constants, defaultSerializer);
Don't forget that
actionFabric is just an object with a couple of methods,
you can extend it as you want.
Time to generate a reducer:
import {reducerFabric} from 'backbone-redux';
// the same constants, this is important
const constants = {
ADD: 'ADD_MY_MODEL',
REMOVE: 'REMOVE_MY_MODEL',
MERGE: 'MERGE_MY_MODEL',
RESET: 'RESET_MY_MODEL'
};
// any indexes that you want to be created for you
const index_map = {
fields: {
by_id: 'id'
},
relations: {
by_channel_id: 'channel_id'
}
};
export default reducerFabric(constants, index_map);
And now we are ready to combine everything together:
import { syncCollections } from 'backbone-redux';
import store from './redux-store';
import customReducer from './reducer';
import customEar from './ear';
import customActions from './actions';
export default function() {
// start with syncing normal collections
const collectionsMap = {
collection_that_does_not_need_customization: someCollection
};
// we need to pass our prepared reducers into the store
// if you don't use syncCollections at all, you just need
// to create store normally with these reducers via
// combineReducers from redux
const extraReducers = {
custom_collection: customReducer
};
syncCollections(collectionsMap, store, extraReducers);
// now let's call the ear
customEar(customCollection, customActions, store.dispatch);
}
Done, you have your custom ear placed and working.
A collection map is a plain object passed to
backbone-redux functions to set
up reducers for you.
If you don't need a custom serializer you can use:
// keys are reducer names, and values are backbone collections
const collectionMap = {
reducer_name: collection
}
If you want, you can add change configuration by specifying
serializer and
indexes_map keys.
// keys are reducer names, and values are objects defining collection and serializer
const collectionMap = {
reducer_name: {
collection: collection,
serializer: serializer,
indexes_map: indexes_map
}
}
With
indexesMap you can specify the way your entities are indexed in the tree.
fields lets you access a single entity by a field (for example
id,
relation groups entities by a field value (for example
parent_id).
Example:
I have a
people collection of models with 4 fields:
name,
id,
token, and
org_id. And I want to have indexes for all fields except
name.
const jane = new Backbone.Model({id: 1, name: 'Jane', org_id: 1, token: '001'});
const mark = new Backbone.Model({id: 2, name: 'Mark', org_id: 2, token: '002'});
const sophy = new Backbone.Model({id: 3, name: 'Sophy', org_id: 1, token: '003'});
const people = new Backbone.Collection([jane, mark, sophy]);
const indexesMap = {
fields: {
by_id: 'id',
by_token: 'token'
},
relations: {
by_org_id: 'org_id'
}
};
syncCollections({
people: {
collection: people,
indexes_map: indexesMap
}
}, store);
/**
store.getState().people =>
{
entities: [
{id: 1, name: 'Jane', org_id: 1, token: '001', __optimistic_id: 'c01'},
{id: 2, name: 'Mark', org_id: 2, token: '002', __optimistic_id: 'c02'},
{id: 3, name: 'Sophy', org_id: 1, token: '003', __optimistic_id: 'c03'}
],
by_id: {
1: {id: 1, name: 'Jane', org_id: 1, token: '001', __optimistic_id: 'c01'},
2: {id: 2, name: 'Mark', org_id: 2, token: '002', __optimistic_id: 'c02'},
3: {id: 3, name: 'Sophy', org_id: 1, token: '003', __optimistic_id: 'c03'}
},
by_token: {
'001': {id: 1, name: 'Jane', org_id: 1, token: '001', __optimistic_id: 'c01'},
'002': {id: 2, name: 'Mark', org_id: 2, token: '002', __optimistic_id: 'c02'},
'003': {id: 3, name: 'Sophy', org_id: 1, token: '003', __optimistic_id: 'c03'}
},
by_org_id: {
1: [
{id: 1, name: 'Jane', org_id: 1, token: '001', __optimistic_id: 'c01'},
{id: 3, name: 'Sophy', org_id: 1, token: '003', __optimistic_id: 'c03'}
],
2: [
{id: 2, name: 'Mark', org_id: 2, token: '002', __optimistic_id: 'c02'}
]
}
}
*/
And to remove indexes at all, just pass an empty object as
indexes_map for
syncCollections.
By default models are stored in the tree by calling
model.toJSON and adding
an extra
__optimistic_id which is the
model.cid. You can serialize extra stuff by defining your own serializer function
model (Backbone.Model): Model to be serialized.
serialized_model (Object): Plain object serialization of the model.
Builds reducers and setups listeners in collections that dispatch actions to the store. syncCollections will replace existing reducers in your store, but you can still provide more reducers using the optional extraReducers argument.
collectionMap (CollectionMap): See collectionMap.
store (Store): A Redux store.
[
extraReducers] (Object): Optionally specify additional reducers in an
object whose values are reducer functions. These reducers will be merged and combined
together with the ones defined in the collectionMap.
Creates reducers based on a collectionMap, basically calling reducerFabric on each defined reducer.
collectionMap (CollectionMap): See collectionMap.
reducers (Object): An object whose keys are the collection names defined in
the input collectionMap, and values are generated reducer functions.
Creates the basic action creators using actionFabric, and binds them to the appropriate Backbone.Collection events.
When a collection event happens, the equivalent action will be dispatched.
collectionMap (CollectionMap): See collectionMap.
store (Store): A Redux store.
collectionMap (CollectionMap): See collectionMap.
Returns an object of action creators functions. This functions can be hooked to
Backbone collections events
add,
remove,
change, and
reset.
The actions returned by this functions contain an
entities field with the
serialized models.
actionTypesMap (Object): Object to map from Backbone collection event to
action constant type. Keys must be
ADD,
REMOVE,
MERGE ( for the change
events ) and
RESET.
serializer (Function): Model serializer function.
actionCreators (Object): Returns an object whose keys are
add,
remove,
merge and
reset, and values are action creator functions.
actionTypesMap (Object): Object to map from Backbone collection event to
action constant type. Keys must be
ADD,
REMOVE,
MERGE ( for the change
events ) and
RESET.
[
indexesMap] (Object): Optionally define indices passing an indexesMap.
MIT