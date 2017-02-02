Backbone.React.Component is a mixin and API that glues Backbone models and collections into React components.

When used as a mixin the component is mounted, a wrapper starts listening to models and collections changes to automatically set your component state and achieve UI binding through reactive updates.

Dependencies

How To

Using Bower

bower install backbone-react-component

Using Npm

npm install backbone-react-component

If you're not using Bower nor Npm download the source from the dist folder or use CDNJS.

API Usage

import Backbone from 'backbone' ; import backboneReact from 'backbone-react-component' ; import React from 'react' ; var collection1 = new Backbone.Collection([ { hello : 1 }, { hello : 2 } ]); export default class Component extends React . Component { componentWillMount () { backboneReact.on( this , { collections : { myCollection : collection1 } }); } componentWillUnmount () { backboneReact.off( this ); } render () { return ( < div > {this.state.myCollection.map((model) => model.hello)} </ div > ); } }

Mixin Usage

One model

var MyComponent = React.createClass({ mixins : [Backbone.React.Component.mixin], render : function ( ) { return < div > {this.state.model.foo} </ div > ; } }); var model = new Backbone.Model({ foo : 'bar' }); ReactDOM.render( < MyComponent model = {model} /> , document.body); // Update the UI model.set('foo', 'Hello world!');

MyComponent will listen to any model changes, making the UI refresh.

One collection

var MyComponent = React.createClass({ mixins : [Backbone.React.Component.mixin], createEntry : function ( entry ) { return < div key = {entry.id} > {entry.helloWorld} </ div > ; }, render : function ( ) { return < div > {this.state.collection.map(this.createEntry)} </ div > ; } }); var collection = new Backbone.Collection([ { id : 0 , helloWorld : 'Hello world!' }, { id : 1 , helloWorld : 'Hello world!' } ]); ReactDOM.render( < MyComponent collection = {collection} /> , document.body);

Multiple models and collections

var MyComponent = React.createClass({ mixins : [Backbone.React.Component.mixin], createEntry : function ( entry ) { return < div > {entry.helloWorld} </ div > ; }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > {this.state.firstModel.helloWorld} {this.state.secondModel.helloWorld} {this.state.firstCollection.map(this.createEntry)} {this.state.secondCollection.map(this.createEntry)} </ div > ); } }); var MyFactory = React.createFactory(MyComponent); var newComponent = MyFactory({ model : { firstModel : new Backbone.Model({ helloWorld : 'Hello world!' }), secondModel : new Backbone.Model({ helloWorld : 'Hello world!' }) }, collection : { firstCollection : new Backbone.Collection([{ helloWorld : 'Hello world!' }]), secondCollection : new Backbone.Collection([{ helloWorld : 'Hello world!' }]) } }); ReactDOM.render(newComponent, document .body);

Usage on the server (Node.js)

var Backbone = require ( 'backbone' ); var backboneMixin = require ( 'backbone-react-component' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var model = new Backbone.Model({ helloWorld : 'Hello world!' }); var HelloWorld = React.createClass({ mixins : [backboneMixin], render : function ( ) { return React.DOM.div({}, this .state.model.helloWorld); } }); var HelloWorldFactory = React.createFactory(HelloWorld); ReactDOM.renderToString(HelloWorldFactory({ model : model})); model.set( 'helloWorld' , 'Hi again!' ); ReactDOM.renderToString(HelloWorldFactory({ model : model}));

API

Binds all models/collections found inside modelsAndCollectionsObject to component . modelsAndCollectionsObject takes the following form:

{ models : { a : new Backbone.Model() }, collections : { b : new Backbone.Collection() } }

Shortcut method to #on . modelsObject can either be an object of Backbone.Model s or a single instance of one.

onCollection(component, collectionsObject

Shortcut method to #on . collectionsObject can either be an object of Backbone.Collection s or a single instance of one.

Teardown method. Unbinds all models and collections from component .

Mixin API

The following API is under Backbone.React.Component.mixin ( require('backbone-react-component') ):

Inspired by Backbone.View, it's a shortcut to this.$el.find method if jQuery is present, else it fallbacks to native DOM querySelector .

Grabs the component's collection(s) or from one of the parents.

Grabs the component's model(s) or from one of the parents.

Hook that can be implemented to return a model or multiple models. This hook is executed when the component is initialized. It's useful on cases such as when react-router is being used.

Hook that can be implemented to return a collection or multiple collections. This hook is executed when the component is initialized. It's useful on cases such as when react-router is being used.

