Backbone.React.Component is a mixin and API that glues Backbone models and collections into React components.
When used as a mixin the component is mounted, a wrapper starts listening to models and collections changes to automatically set your component state and achieve UI binding through reactive updates.
Using Bower
bower install backbone-react-component
Using Npm
npm install backbone-react-component
If you're not using Bower nor Npm download the source from the dist folder or use CDNJS.
import Backbone from 'backbone';
import backboneReact from 'backbone-react-component';
import React from 'react';
var collection1 = new Backbone.Collection([
{hello: 1},
{hello: 2}
]);
export default class Component extends React.Component {
componentWillMount () {
backboneReact.on(this, {
collections: {
myCollection: collection1
}
});
}
componentWillUnmount () {
backboneReact.off(this);
}
render () {
return (
<div>
{this.state.myCollection.map((model) => model.hello)}
</div>
);
}
}
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [Backbone.React.Component.mixin],
render: function () {
return <div>{this.state.model.foo}</div>;
}
});
var model = new Backbone.Model({foo: 'bar'});
ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent model={model} />, document.body);
// Update the UI
model.set('foo', 'Hello world!');
MyComponent will listen to any model changes, making the UI refresh.
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [Backbone.React.Component.mixin],
createEntry: function (entry) {
return <div key={entry.id}>{entry.helloWorld}</div>;
},
render: function () {
return <div>{this.state.collection.map(this.createEntry)}</div>;
}
});
var collection = new Backbone.Collection([
{id: 0, helloWorld: 'Hello world!'},
{id: 1, helloWorld: 'Hello world!'}
]);
ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent collection={collection} />, document.body);
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [Backbone.React.Component.mixin],
createEntry: function (entry) {
return <div>{entry.helloWorld}</div>;
},
render: function () {
return (
<div>
{this.state.firstModel.helloWorld}
{this.state.secondModel.helloWorld}
{this.state.firstCollection.map(this.createEntry)}
{this.state.secondCollection.map(this.createEntry)}
</div>
);
}
});
var MyFactory = React.createFactory(MyComponent);
var newComponent = MyFactory({
model: {
firstModel: new Backbone.Model({helloWorld: 'Hello world!'}),
secondModel: new Backbone.Model({helloWorld: 'Hello world!'})
},
collection: {
firstCollection: new Backbone.Collection([{helloWorld: 'Hello world!'}]),
secondCollection: new Backbone.Collection([{helloWorld: 'Hello world!'}])
}
});
ReactDOM.render(newComponent, document.body);
var Backbone = require('backbone');
var backboneMixin = require('backbone-react-component');
var React = require('react');
var model = new Backbone.Model({
helloWorld: 'Hello world!'
});
var HelloWorld = React.createClass({
mixins: [backboneMixin],
render: function () {
return React.DOM.div({}, this.state.model.helloWorld);
}
});
var HelloWorldFactory = React.createFactory(HelloWorld);
// Render to an HTML string
ReactDOM.renderToString(HelloWorldFactory({model: model}));
// Updating the model
model.set('helloWorld', 'Hi again!');
// Rendering to an HTML string again
ReactDOM.renderToString(HelloWorldFactory({model: model}));
Binds all models/collections found inside
modelsAndCollectionsObject to
component.
modelsAndCollectionsObject takes the following form:
{
models: {
a: new Backbone.Model() // binds to `@state.a`
},
collections: {
b: new Backbone.Collection() // binds to `@state.b`
}
}
Shortcut method to
#on.
modelsObject can either be an object of
Backbone.Models or a single instance of one.
Shortcut method to
#on.
collectionsObject can either be an object of
Backbone.Collections or a single instance of one.
Teardown method. Unbinds all models and collections from
component.
The following API is under
Backbone.React.Component.mixin (
require('backbone-react-component')):
Inspired by Backbone.View, it's a shortcut to this.$el.find method if
jQuery
is present, else it fallbacks to native DOM
querySelector.
Grabs the component's collection(s) or from one of the parents.
Grabs the component's model(s) or from one of the parents.
Hook that can be implemented to return a model or multiple models. This hook is
executed when the component is initialized. It's useful on cases such as when
react-router is being used.
Hook that can be implemented to return a collection or multiple collections.
This hook is executed when the component is initialized. It's useful on cases
such as when
react-router is being used.