A lightweight (3KB minified) utility for Backbone projects, that works in the Browser and on the Server. Adds the ability to search for models with a Query API similar to MongoDB Please report any bugs, feature requests in the issue tracker. Pull requests are welcome!

Compatible with Backbone 0.5 to 0.99

Usage

Client Side Installation:

To install, include the js/backbone-query.min.js file in your HTML page, after Backbone and it's dependencies. Then extend your collections from Backbone.QueryCollection rather than from Backbone.Collection.

Backbone Query is also available via Jam. Jam is a package manager for browser js packages and uses require.js. This is the recommended method of you want to use this library with require.js. To install, simply run jam install backbone-query .

Server side (node.js) installation

You can install with NPM: npm install backbone-query Then simply require in your project: QueryCollection = require("backbone-query").QueryCollection

Your collections will now have two new methods: query and whereBy . Both methods accept 2 arguments - a query object and an options object. The query method returns an array of models, but the whereBy method returns a new collection and is therefore useful where you would like to chain multiple collection methods / whereBy queries (thanks to Cezary Wojtkowski ).

The library also supports nested compound queries and is AMD compatible (thanks to Rob W ).

The following are some basic examples:

MyCollection.query({ featured : true , likes : { $gt : 10 } }); MyCollection.query( { tags : { $any : [ "coffeescript" , "backbone" , "mvc" ]}}, { sortBy : "likes" , order : "desc" , limit : 10 , page : 2 , cache : true } ); MyCollection.query({ $and :{ title : { $like : "news" }, likes : { $gt : 10 } }, $or :{ featured : true , category :{ $in :[ "code" , "programming" , "javascript" ]} } });

Or if CoffeeScript is your thing (the source is written in CoffeeScript), try this:

MyCollection.query $and: likes: $lt: 15 $or: content: $like: "news" featured: $exists: true $not: colors: $contains: "yellow"

Another CoffeeScript example, this time using whereBy rather than query

query = $likes: $lt: 10 $downloads: $gt: 20 MyCollection.whereBy(query).my_custom_collection_method()

Query API

Performs a strict equality test using === . If no operator is provided and the query value isn't a regex then $equal is assumed.

If the attribute in the model is an array then the query value is searched for in the array in the same way as $contains

If the query value is an object (including array) then a deep comparison is performed using underscores _.isEqual

MyCollection.query({ title : "Test" }); MyCollection.query({ title : { $equal : "Test" } }); MyCollection.query({ colors : "red" }); MyCollection.query ({ colors : [ "red" , "yellow" ] });

Assumes that the model property is an array and searches for the query value in the array

MyCollection.query({ colors : { $contains : "red" } });

"Not equal", the opposite of $equal, returns all models which don't have the query value

MyCollection.query({ title : { $ne : "Test" } });

These conditional operators can be used for greater than and less than comparisons in queries

MyCollection.query({ likes : { $lt : 10 } }); MyCollection.query({ likes : { $lte : 10 } }); MyCollection.query({ likes : { $gt : 10 } }); MyCollection.query({ likes : { $gte : 10 } });

To check if a value is in-between 2 query values use the $between operator and supply an array with the min and max value

MyCollection.query({ likes : { $between :[ 5 , 15 ] } });

An array of possible values can be supplied using $in, a model will be returned if any of the supplied values is matched

MyCollection.query({ title : { $in :[ "About" , "Home" , "Contact" ] } });

"Not in", the opposite of $in. A model will be returned if none of the supplied values is matched

MyCollection.query({ title : { $nin :[ "About" , "Home" , "Contact" ] } });

Assumes the model property is an array and only returns models where all supplied values are matched.

MyCollection.query({ colors : { $all :[ "red" , "yellow" ] } });

Assumes the model property is an array and returns models where any of the supplied values are matched.

MyCollection.query({ colors : { $any :[ "red" , "yellow" ] } });

Assumes the model property has a length (i.e. is either an array or a string). Only returns models the model property's length matches the supplied values

MyCollection.query({ colors : { $size : 2 } });

$exists or $has

Checks for the existence of an attribute. Can be supplied either true or false.

MyCollection.query({ title : { $exists : true } }); MyCollection.query({ title : { $has : false } });

Assumes the model attribute is a string and checks if the supplied query value is a substring of the property. Uses indexOf rather than regex for performance reasons

MyCollection.query({ title : { $like : "Test" } });

The same as above but performs a case insensitive search using indexOf and toLowerCase (still faster than Regex)

MyCollection.query({ title : { $likeI : "Test" } });

Checks if the model attribute matches the supplied regular expression. The regex query can be supplied without the $regex keyword

MyCollection.query({ content : { $regex : /coffeescript/gi } }); MyCollection.query({ content : /coffeescript/gi });

A callback function can be supplied as a test. The callback will receive the attribute and should return either true or false. this will be set to the current model, this can help with tests against computed properties

MyCollection.query({ title : { $cb : function ( attr ) { return attr.charAt( 0 ) === "c" ;}} }); MyCollection.query({ computed_test : { $cb : function ( ) { return this .computed_property() > 10 ;}} });

For callbacks that use this rather than the model attribute, the key name supplied is arbitrary and has no effect on the results. If the only test you were performing was like the above test it would make more sense to simply use MyCollection.filter . However if you are performing other tests or are using the paging / sorting / caching options of backbone query, then this functionality is useful.

This operator allows you to perform queries in nested arrays similar to MongoDB For example you may have a collection of models in with this kind of data stucture:

var Posts = new QueryCollection([ { title : "Home" , comments :[ { text : "I like this post" }, { text : "I love this post" }, { text : "I hate this post" } ]}, { title : "About" , comments :[ { text : "I like this page" }, { text : "I love this page" }, { text : "I really like this page" } ]} ]);

To search for posts which have the text "really" in any of the comments you could search like this:

Posts.query({ comments : { $elemMatch : { text : /really/i } } });

All of the operators above can be performed on $elemMatch queries, e.g. $all , $size or $lt . $elemMatch queries also accept compound operators, for example this query searches for all posts that have at least one comment without the word "really" and with the word "totally".

Posts.query({ comments : { $elemMatch : { $not : { text : /really/i }, $and : { text : /totally/i } } } });

This operator allows you to perform queries on computed properties. For example you may want to perform a query for a persons full name, even though the first and last name are stored separately in your db / model. For example

testModel = Backbone.Model.extend({ full_name : function ( ) { return ( this .get( 'first_name' )) + " " + ( this .get( 'last_name' )); } }); a = new testModel({ first_name : "Dave" , last_name : "Tonge" }); b = new testModel({ first_name : "John" , last_name : "Smith" }); MyCollection = new QueryCollection([a, b]); MyCollection.query({ full_name : { $computed : "Dave Tonge" } }); MyCollection.query({ full_name : { $computed : { $likeI : "john smi" } } });

Combined Queries

Multiple queries can be combined together. By default all supplied queries use the $and operator. However it is possible to specify either $or , $nor , $not to implement alternate logic.

MyCollection.query({ $and : { title : { $like : "News" }, likes : { $gt : 10 }}}); MyCollection.query({ title : { $like : "News" }, likes : { $gt : 10 } });

MyCollection.query({ $or : { title : { $like : "News" }, likes : { $gt : 10 }}});

The opposite of $or

MyCollection.query({ $nor : { title : { $like : "News" }, likes : { $gt : 10 }}});

The opposite of $and

MyCollection.query({ $not : { title : { $like : "News" }, likes : { $gt : 10 }}});

If you need to perform multiple queries on the same key, then you can supply the query as an array:

MyCollection.query({ $or :[ { title : "News" }, { title : "About" } ] });

Compound Queries

It is possible to use multiple combined queries, for example searching for models that have a specific title attribute, and either a category of "abc" or a tag of "xyz"

MyCollection.query({ $and : { title : { $like : "News" }}, $or : { likes : { $gt : 10 }, color :{ $contains : "red" }} });

Sorting

Optional sortBy and order attributes can be supplied as part of an options object. sortBy can either be a model key or a callback function which will be called with each model in the array.

MyCollection.query({ title : { $like : "News" }}, { sortBy : "likes" }); MyCollection.query({ title : { $like : "News" }}, { sortBy : "likes" , order : "desc" }); MyCollection.query( { title : { $like : "News" }}, { sortBy : function ( model ) { return model.get( "title" ).charAt( 1 );}} );

Paging

To return only a subset of the results paging properties can be supplied as part of an options object. A limit property must be supplied and optionally a offset or a page property can be supplied.

MyCollection.query({ likes :{ $gt : 10 }}, { limit : 10 }); MyCollection.query({ likes :{ $gt : 10 }}, { limit : 10 , offset : 5 }); MyCollection.query({ likes :{ $gt : 10 }}, { limit : 10 , page : 2 });

When using the paging functionality, you will normally need to know the number of pages so that you can render the correct interface for the user. Backbone Query can send the number of pages of results to a supplied callback. The callback should be passed as a pager property on the options object. This callback will also receive the sliced models as a second variable.

Here is a coffeescript example of a simple paging setup using the pager callback option:

class MyView extends Backbone . View initialize: -> @template = -> events: "click .page" : "change_page" query_collection: (page = 1 ) -> @collection.query {category: "javascript" }, {limit: 5 , page:page, pager:@render_pages} change_page: (e) => page_number = $(e.target).data( 'page_number' ) @query_collection page_number render_pages: (total_pages, results) => content = @template results pages = [ 1. .total_pages] nav = """ <nav> <span>Total Pages: #{total_pages} </span> """ for page in pages nav += "<a href='#' data-page_number=' #{page} '> #{page} </a>" nav += "</nav>" @$el.html content + nav render: => @query_collection()

Caching Results

To enable caching set the cache flag to true in the options object. This can greatly improve performance when paging through results as the unpaged results will be saved. This options is not enabled by default as if models are changed, added to, or removed from the collection, then the query cache will be out of date. If you know that your data is static and won't change then caching can be enabled without any problems. If your data is dynamic (as in most Backbone Apps) then a helper cache reset method is provided: reset_query_cache . This method should be bound to your collections change, add and remove events (depending on how your data can be changed).

Cache will be saved in a _query_cache property on each collection where a cache query is performed.

MyCollection.query({ likes :{ $gt : 10 }}, { limit : 10 , page : 1 , cache : true }); MyCollection.query({ likes :{ $gt : 10 }}, { limit : 10 , page : 2 , cache : true }); var MyCollection = Backbone.QueryCollection.extend({ initialize : function ( ) { this .bind( "change" , this .reset_query_cache, this ); } });

Contributors

Dave Tonge - davidgtonge Rob W - Rob W Cezary Wojtkowski - cezary