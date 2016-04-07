You can use backbone-pouch on the server with node or in the browser:
Install the module with:
npm install backbone-pouch
var Backbone = require('backbone');
var BackbonePouch = require('backbone-pouch');
Backbone.sync = BackbonePouch.sync();
<script src="jquery-2.0.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="underscore-min.js"></script>
<script src="backbone-min.js"></script>
<script src="pouchdb-nightly.min.js"></script>
<script src="backbone-pouch.js"></script>
<script>
Backbone.sync = BackbonePouch.sync();
</script>
You can configure Backbone to persist via backbone-pouch per model:
var MyModel = Backbone.Model.extend({
sync: BackbonePouch.sync(options)
});
Or you might want to set backbone-pouch sync globally:
Backbone.sync = BackbonePouch.sync(defaults);
var MyModel = Backbone.Model.extend({
pouch: options
});
BackbonePouch.attachments()
You can mixin attachment support into a single model:
var MyModel = Backbone.Model.extend(BackbonePouch.attachments());
Or you may want to mixin attachment support globally:
_.extend(Backbone.Model.prototype, BackbonePouch.attachments());
Note that you have to call the attachments function - don't forget the braces.
You can also pass the PouchDB adapter to
BackbonePouch.attachments:
_.extend(Backbone.Model.prototype, BackbonePouch.attachments({
db: new PouchDB('mydb')
}));
idAttribute
You should adjust the
idAttribute, because CouchDB (and therefore PouchDB)
uses
_id instead of the default
id attribute:
## Usage
```javascript
var MyModel = Backbone.Model.extend({
idAttribute: '_id',
sync: BackbonePouch.sync({
db: new PouchDB('mydb')
})
});
```
Backbone.Model.prototype.idAttribute = '_id';
post
Retrieve single documents with all conflicts.
Retrieve collections via Map Reduce, filtering all documents of type
post, ordered by
position.
Limit results to
10.
var Post = Backbone.Model.extend({
idAttribute: '_id',
sync: BackbonePouch.sync({
db: new PouchDB('mydb')
})
});
var Posts = Backbone.Collection.extend({
model: Post,
sync: BackbonePouch.sync({
db: new PouchDB('mydb'),
fetch: 'query',
options: {
query: {
include_docs: true,
fun: {
map: function(doc, emit) {
if (doc.type === 'post') {
emit(doc.position, null)
}
}
},
limit: 10
},
changes: {
include_docs: true,
filter: function(doc) {
return doc._deleted || doc.type === 'post';
}
}
}
}),
parse: function(result) {
return _.pluck(result.rows, 'doc');
}
});
Use
mydb as default for all databases.
Setup Map Reduce as default query method.
Limit resultset to
10.
Authors are returnd by
name, Posts by
date.
Backbone.sync = BackbonePouch.sync({
db: new PouchDB('mydb'),
fetch: 'query',
options: {
query: {
include_docs: true,
limit: 10
}
}
});
Backbone.Model.prototype.idAttribute = '_id';
Then you can define your models and collections as usual
and overwrite backbone-pouchdb settings via the
pouch property:
var Author = Backbone.Model.extend();
var Authors = Backbone.Collection.extend({
model: Author,
pouch: {
options: {
query: {
include_docs: true,
fun: {
map: function(doc, emit) {
if (doc.type === 'author') {
emit(doc.name, null)
}
}
}
},
changes: {
include_docs: true,
filter: function(doc) {
return doc._deleted || doc.type === 'author';
}
}
}
},
parse: function(result) {
return _.pluck(result.rows, 'doc');
}
});
var Post = Backbone.Model.extend();
var Posts = Backbone.Collection.extend({
model: Post,
pouch: {
options: {
query: {
include_docs: true,
fun: {
map: function(doc, emit) {
if (doc.type === 'post') {
emit(doc.date, null)
}
}
}
},
changes: {
include_docs: true,
filter: function(doc) {
return doc._deleted || doc.type === 'post';
}
}
}
},
parse: function(result) {
return _.pluck(result.rows, 'doc');
}
});
Backbone.sync = BackbonePouch.sync({
db: new PouchDB('mydb')
});
Backbone.Model.prototype.idAttribute = '_id';
var MyModel = Backbone.Model.extend(BackbonePouch.attachments());
var model = new MyModel();
model.attach(blob); // store file
model.attachments(); // list files
model.attachment(name); // retrieve file
backbone-pouch helps you with binary attachments by providing convenient methods for retrieving, storing and listing files.
attach(blob, name, type, callback)
Store an attachment.
blob must be a
Blob in the browser or a
Buffer in node.
You can omit
name if the blob has a
filename property.
You can omit
type if the blob has a
type property.
The callback is invoked with
err and
result callbacks.
After the file is stored, the models
_rev property is updated.
If the model wasn't saved before, an
id will be assigned and it will be created.
attachments(filter)
List attachment names.
The optional
filter argument can be used to list only attachments of a certain type.
If the
filter argument is a string or a RegExp,
it will be matched against the
content_type of each attachment
and only the matching attachment names will be returned.
If
filter is a function, it will be called with the attachments name and its stub.
attachment(name, callback)
Retrieve an attachment blob by name.
callback is called with
error and
blob arguments.
In the browser a
Blob object is returned, a
Buffer in node.
Options are merged (using Underscores extend) in the following order:
These options control the behaviour of backbone-pouch.
db: PouchDB Adapter
Setup a database. This option is mendatory. Must be a PouchDB adapter:
PouchDB('dbname')
See Create a database.
fetch: Fetch Method
Specify the fetch method. Can be either
allDocs (default),
query or
spatial.
Use the default
allDocs if you want all documents.
Using
query you can use Map-Reduce to query the database.
spatial requires the Spatial query plugin.
listen: Listen for Changes
When this is checked, backbone-pouchdb will listen for changes in the database and update the model / collection on every change. Default is true.
Note that you will need to setup a
filter function when used in combination with
query fetch method.
options: PouchDB Options
Those options are passed directly to PouchDB.
The keys are PouchDB methods. Possible keys are
post,
put,
remove,
get,
query,
allDocs and
spatial.
Refer to the PouchDB API Documentation for more options.
post: Create
Options for document creation. Currently no options supported.
See Create a Document.
put: Update
Options for document update. Currently no options supported.
See Update a Document.
remove: Delete
Options for document delete. Currently no options supported.
See Delete a Document.
get: Retrieve Model
Options for fetching a single document.
attachments: Include attachment data.
conflicts: If specified conflicting leaf revisions will be attached in _conflicts array.
open_revs: Fetch all leaf revisions if open_revs='all'.
rev: Fetch specific revision of a document. Defaults to winning revision.
revs_info: Include a list of revisions of the document, and their availability.
revs: Include revision history of the document.
See Fetch a Document.
When fetching collections from views, one might want to parse the result, eg:
parse: function(result) {
return _.pluck(result.rows, 'doc');
}
allDocs: Retrieve Collection
Options for fetching all documents. This is a built in view which outputs all documents by id.
attachments: Include attachment data.
conflicts: If specified conflicting leaf revisions will be attached in _conflicts array.
descending: Return result in descending order. Default is ascending order.
endkey: Endkey of the query.
include_docs: Whether to include the document in
doc property.
key: Key of the query.
keys: Multiple keys.
limit: Limit the resultset. Default is to return all documents.
startkey: Startkey of the query.
See Fetch Documents.
query: Retrieve Collection via Map Reduce
Query options for Map Reduce queries.
attachments: Include attachment data.
conflicts: If specified conflicting leaf revisions will be attached in _conflicts array.
descending: Return result in descending order. Default is ascending order.
endkey: Endkey of the query.
fun: Map Reduce Function: can be a string addressing a view in a design document or an object with a
map and optional
reduce property. A map function is required, if you use the query fetch method.
include_docs: Whether to include the document in
doc property.
key: Key of the query.
keys: Multiple keys.
limit: Limit the resultset. Default is to return all documents.
reduce: Whether to include the document in
doc property. Default is to reduce if there is a reduce function.
startkey: Startkey of the query.
See Query the Database.
spatial: Retrieve Collection via Spatial Index
Options for Spatial query. The spatial query has not been tested. You have to use a PouchDB build with included Spatial plugin.
conflicts: If specified conflicting leaf revisions will be attached in _conflicts array.
end_range: End range of query
include_docs: Whether to include the document on each change. Default is true.
start_range: Start range of query
changes: Listen for changes
Options passed to changes feed.
filter: Reference a filter function from a design document or define a function to selectively get updates.
descending: Return result in descending order. Default is ascending order.
conflicts: If specified conflicting leaf revisions will be attached in _conflicts array.
continuous: Continuously listen to changes. Default is true.
include_docs: Whether to include the document on each change. Default is true.
See Listen to Database Changes.## Examples Check out the [TODO Application](http://jo.github.io/backbone-pouch/examples/todos) in the `doc/examples` folder.
It`s the standard Backbone TODO example, extended to use backbone-pouch.
TODO Sync Application
is also in the
doc/examples folder.
You can setup external CouchDB (with CORS enabled) to sync your local TODO database.
npm install
backbone-pouch.js
npm test
npm run docs. This will render
README.md using
doc/index.html.jst
To update the Github page, change to the
gh-pages branch and merge the
doc subtree:
git pull -s subtree origin master
backbone-pouch follows semver-ftw. Dont think 1.0.0 means production ready yet. There were some breaking changes, so had to move up the major version.
1.5.0: Remove Grunt in favour of purism and switch to tap
1.4.0: Update Backbone and Underscore
1.3.0: Do not parse view results, leave that up to the user
1.2.1: Improve option inheritance
1.2.0: Change defaults: do not listen and include_docs
1.1.1: Adapt PouchDB attachment API change with seperate docId and attachment name
1.1: Attachment support
1.0: New chained api, Node support, tests. Support listen to changes feed. Use Grunt.
prior 1.0: Experimental version with example TODO apps
Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Johannes J. Schmidt, TF
Licensed under the MIT license.