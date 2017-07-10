Backbone Poller

Backbone poller is a small and simple utility that allows polling on any Backbone model or collection:

Is 100% compliant with any Backbone model or collection.

Allows you to poll without extending your base backbone models or collections

Guarantees one poller per model/collection instance

Supports advanced features like delayed run and exponential backoff

Event driven to be compliant with Backbone's API

Aborts running connections on stop/destroy

Prevents from running conflicting requests

The annotated source code is available online.

Basic Usage:

var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model_or_collection); poller.start() var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model_or_collection).start() poller.stop();

AMD loader:

require ([ 'path/to/backbone.poller' , 'path/to/Collection' ], function ( Poller, Collection ) { var collection = new Collection(); var poller = Poller.get(collection).start(); });

Advanced Optional Options:

Altering default options:

var options = { delay : 300 , delayed : 1000 , continueOnError : true , condition : function ( model ) { return model.get( 'active' ) === true ; }, data : { fields : "*" , sort : "name asc" } } var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model, options);

Exponential Backoff

in order to apply Exponential Backoff on the poller we can set the delay option as an array.

The values are of [startDelay[, maxDelay[, multiplier]]]

The default multiplier is 2

The multiplier can be used as a function that gets the current delay as a parameter and returns the next one.

Backbone.Poller.get(model, { delay : [ 100 ]}).start(); Backbone.Poller.get(model, { delay : [ 100 , 1000 ]}).start(); Backbone.Poller.get(model, { delay : [ 100 , 1000 , 3 ]}).start(); Backbone.Poller.get(model, { delay : [ 100 , 2000 , function ( n ) { return n * 4 } ] }).start();

Register event listeners:

var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model); poller.on( 'success' , function ( model ) { console .info( 'another successful fetch!' ); }); poller.on( 'complete' , function ( model ) { console .info( 'hurray! we are done!' ); }); poller.on( 'error' , function ( model ) { console .error( 'oops! something went wrong' ); }); poller.start()

Stopping the poller:

To stop we can manually call poller.stop() or we can make the conditional function return false:

var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model); poller.stop() var options = { condition : function ( model ) { return model.get( 'active' ) === true ; } }; var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model, options); model.set( 'active' , false );

Destroying the poller

Stop the poller, remove all event listeners, and clear all references

poller.destroy();

Check status:

var isActive = poller.active()

Alter poller options:

Altering options will stop the current running poller and will require manual start. This method removes all existing options and set the new options assigned.

var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model, { delay : 100 }).start(); poller.set({ delay : 300 }).start();

Stop and destroy all pollers

Backbone.Poller.reset();

Change Log

July 10th, 2017 - Diff

Bugfix: Moved bower to be a test dependency only

Bugfix: prevent poller from being destroyed twice

May 31, 2015 - Diff

Added a destroy method for better garbage collection

April 18, 2015 - Diff

Set the delayed parameter to be a number (as well as a boolean)

April 9, 2015 - Diff

Better Exponential Backoff support

Jun 24, 2014 - Diff

Updated bower dependancies

Jun 6, 2014 - Diff

Added Bower support

Added Support to node-style module.exports for browserify

Added continueOnError option

option Added Exponential Backoff support

Oct 28, 2013 - Diff

Cleanup

Sep 25, 2013 - Diff

Added flush option to set - defaults to false

option to - defaults to false Moved delayed run to start function

Jun 21, 2013 - Diff

Bugfix: Stop pollings correctly

Minification tweaks

cleanup

delayed option bugfix

Passing the xhr object along with the error event

Copyrights

Copyright (c) 2012 Uzi Kilon, Splunk Inc.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.