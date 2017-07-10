Backbone poller is a small and simple utility that allows polling on any Backbone model or collection:
// to initialize:
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model_or_collection);
poller.start()
// or
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model_or_collection).start()
// to stop:
poller.stop();
require(['path/to/backbone.poller', 'path/to/Collection'], function(Poller, Collection) {
var collection = new Collection();
var poller = Poller.get(collection).start();
});
var options = {
// default delay is 1000ms
delay: 300,
// run after a delayed interval. defaults to false
// can be a boolean `true` to wait `delay` ms before starting or a number to override the wait period
delayed: 1000,
// do not stop the poller on error. defaults to false
// `error` event is always fired even with this option on.
continueOnError: true,
// condition for keeping polling active (when this stops being true, polling will stop)
condition: function(model){
return model.get('active') === true;
},
// We can pass data to a fetch request
data: {fields: "*", sort: "name asc"}
}
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model, options);
in order to apply Exponential Backoff on the poller we can set the delay option as an array.
[startDelay[, maxDelay[, multiplier]]]
// basic
Backbone.Poller.get(model, {delay: [100]}).start();
// 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200 ...
// with maxDelay
Backbone.Poller.get(model, {delay: [100, 1000]}).start();
// 100, 200, 400, 800, 1000, 1000 ...
// another multiplier
Backbone.Poller.get(model, {delay: [100, 1000, 3]}).start();
// 100, 300, 900, 1000, 1000 ...
// custom multiplier function
Backbone.Poller.get(model, {
delay: [
100,
2000,
function (n) {
return n * 4
}
]
}).start();
// 100, 400, 1600, 2000, 2000 ...
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model);
poller.on('success', function(model){
console.info('another successful fetch!');
});
poller.on('complete', function(model){
console.info('hurray! we are done!');
});
poller.on('error', function(model){
console.error('oops! something went wrong');
});
poller.start()
To stop we can manually call
poller.stop() or we can make the conditional function return false:
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model);
poller.stop() // manually stops the poller
var options = {
condition: function(model){
return model.get('active') === true;
}
};
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model, options);
model.set('active', false); // will programmatically stop the poller
Stop the poller, remove all event listeners, and clear all references
poller.destroy();
var isActive = poller.active() // boolean;
Altering options will stop the current running poller and will require manual start. This method removes all existing options and set the new options assigned.
var poller = Backbone.Poller.get(model, {delay: 100}).start();
// stops the poller, replaces the options, and then starts
poller.set({delay: 300}).start();
Backbone.Poller.reset();
