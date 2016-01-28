BackboneORM was designed to provide a consistent, polystore ORM across Node.js and the browser.

It was inspired by other great software and provides:

Node.js-style callbacks and streams for a familiar asynchronous programming style

MongoDB-like query language to easily slice-and-dice your data

a REST controller enabling browser search bar queries and an optional paging format like CouchDB

Other great things:

it provides a JSON-rendering DSL

it solves the dreaded Node.js circular dependencies problem for related models

it is compatible with Knockback.js

it parses ISO8601 dates automatically

BackboneMongo provides a CouchDB-like '_rev' versioning solution

BackboneREST provides authorization middleware hooks and emits REST events

Modules

Out of the box, BackboneORM comes packaged with a memory store. Other modules:

BackboneHTTP - remote storage over HTTP

BackboneMongo - MongoDB

BackboneSQL - PostgreSQL, MySQL

BackboneREST - Express and Restify REST endpoint generator for BackboneHTTP

Examples (CoffeeScript)

Project.findOne {id: 123 }, (err, project) -> Project.findOne {name: 'my kickass project' }, (err, project) -> Project.find {is_active: true }, (err, projects) -> Project.find {id: {$in: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}}, (err, projects) -> Project.find {$ids: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, (err, projects) -> Project.find {is_active: true , $limit: 10 , $offset: 20 }, (err, projects) -> Project.find {$select: [ 'created_at' , 'name' ]}, (err, array_of_json) -> Project.find {$values: [ 'created_at' , 'status' ]}, (err, array_of_arrays) -> Project.cursor({is_active: true }).limit( 10 ).offset( 20 ).toModels (err, projects) -> Project.cursor({is_active: true }).limit( 10 ).offset( 20 ).toJSON (err, projects_json) -> project.cursor( 'tasks' , {status: 'completed' }).sort( 'name' ).toModels (err, tasks) -> Project.each {is_active: true , $each: {fetch: 200 }}, ( (project, callback) -> console .log "project: #{project.get( 'name' )} " ; callback()), (err) -> console .log 'Done' Project.stream({is_active: true , $each: {fetch: 200 }}) .pipe( new ModelStringifier()) . on ( 'finish' , -> console .log 'Done' ) stats = [] Task.interval {$interval: {key: 'created_at' , type: 'days' , length: 1 }}, ( (query, info, callback) -> histogram = new Histogram() Task.stream(_.extend(query, {$select: [ 'created_at' , 'status' ]})) .pipe(histogram) . on ( 'finish' , -> stats.push(histogram.summary()); callback()) ), (err) -> console .log 'Done'

Examples (JavaScript)

Project.findOne({ id : 123 }, function ( err, project ) {}); Project.findOne({ name : 'my kickass project' }, function ( err, project ) {}); Project.find({ is_active : true }, function ( err, projects ) {}); Project.find({ id : { $in : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}}, function ( err, projects ) {}); Project.find({ $ids : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, function ( err, projects ) {}); Project.find({ is_active : true , $limit : 10 , $offset : 20 }, function ( err, projects ) {}); Project.find({ $select : [ 'created_at' , 'name' ]}, function ( err, array_of_json ) {}); Project.find({ $values : [ 'created_at' , 'status' ]}, function ( err, array_of_arrays ) {}); Project.cursor({ is_active : true }).limit( 10 ).offset( 20 ).toModels function ( err, projects ) {}); Project.cursor({ is_active : true }).limit( 10 ).offset( 20 ).toJSON function ( err, projects_json ) {}); project.cursor( 'tasks' , { status : 'completed' }).sort( 'name' ).toModels function ( err, tasks ) {}); Project.each({ is_active : true , $each : { fetch : 200 }}, function ( project, callback ) { console .log( 'project: ' + project.get( 'name' )); callback()}, function ( err ) { return console .log( 'Done' );} ); Project.stream({ is_active : true , $each : { fetch : 200 }}) .pipe( new ModelStringifier()) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) { return console .log( 'Done' );}); var stats = []; Task.interval({ $interval : { key : 'created_at' , type : 'days' , length : 1 }}, function ( query, info, callback ) { var histogram = new Histogram() Task.stream(_.extend(query, { $select : [ 'created_at' , 'status' ]})) .pipe(histogram) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) {stats.push(histogram.summary()); return callback();}); }, function ( err ) { return console .log( 'Done' ); } );

Please checkout the website for installation instructions, examples, documentation, and community!

For Contributors

To build the library for Node.js and browsers:

gulp build

Please run tests before submitting a pull request:

gulp test --quick

and eventually all tests: