Backbone Metal

Classes, Mixins, Errors, and more.

Usage

Classes

Classes are objects that you can instantiate with new Class() . You can also create a subclass from any existing class by calling its extend() method.

import {Class} from 'backbone-metal' ; const MyClass = Class.extend({ initialize(options) { console .log( `Created! ${options.greeting} ${options.subject} !` ); } }); let myClass = new MyClass({ greeting : 'Hello' , subject : 'World' });

Mixins

When working with multiple classes, sometimes you want to share functionality between them. You can easily do this by creating a new Mixin and adding it to all the classes that need it.

import {Mixin, Class} from 'backbone-metal' ; const MyMixin = new Mixin({ alert(message) { console .log( `Alert! ${message} ` ); } }); const MyClass = Class.extend({ initialize() { this .alert( 'You have successfully used a Mixin!' ); } }); MyClass.mixin(MyMixin); let myClass = new MyClass();

Super

When working with subclasses, sometimes you want to modify one of the parent's methods and then calling the parent method inside. You can easily do this by calling _super .

import {Class} from 'backbone-metal' ; const FirstClass = Class.extend({ initialize() { console .log( 'First Class checking in!' ); } }); const SecondClass = FirstClass.extend({ initialize() { this ._super(); console .log( 'Second Class checking in!' ); } }); let secondClass = new SecondClass();

Contributing

Getting Started

Fork and clone this repo.

git clone git@github.com:marionettejs/backbone-metal.git && cd backbone-metal

Make sure Node.js and npm are installed.

npm install

Running Tests

npm test

© 2014 James Kyle. Distributed under ISC license.