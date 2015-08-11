Classes, Mixins, Errors, and more.
Classes are objects that you can instantiate with
new Class(). You can also create a subclass from any existing class by calling its
extend() method.
import {Class} from 'backbone-metal';
const MyClass = Class.extend({
initialize(options) {
console.log(`Created! ${options.greeting} ${options.subject}!`);
}
});
let myClass = new MyClass({
greeting: 'Hello',
subject: 'World'
});
// >> Created! Hello World!
When working with multiple classes, sometimes you want to share functionality between them. You can easily do this by creating a new
Mixin and adding it to all the classes that need it.
import {Mixin, Class} from 'backbone-metal';
const MyMixin = new Mixin({
alert(message) {
console.log(`Alert! ${message}`);
}
});
const MyClass = Class.extend({
initialize() {
this.alert('You have successfully used a Mixin!');
}
});
MyClass.mixin(MyMixin);
let myClass = new MyClass();
// >> Alert! You have successfully used a Mixin!
When working with subclasses, sometimes you want to modify one of the parent's methods and then calling the parent method inside. You can easily do this by calling
_super.
import {Class} from 'backbone-metal';
const FirstClass = Class.extend({
initialize() {
console.log('First Class checking in!');
}
});
const SecondClass = FirstClass.extend({
initialize() {
this._super();
console.log('Second Class checking in!');
}
});
let secondClass = new SecondClass();
// >> First Class checking in!
// >> Second Class checking in!
git clone git@github.com:marionettejs/backbone-metal.git && cd backbone-metal
Make sure Node.js and npm are installed.
npm install
npm test
© 2014 James Kyle. Distributed under ISC license.