/\ _`\ /\ \ /\ \ __
\ \ \ \ \ __ ___\ \ \/'\\ \ \____ ___ ___ __ /\_\ ____
\ \ _ <' /'__`\ /'___\ \ , < \ \ '__`\ / __`\ /' _ `\ /'__`\ \/\ \ /',__\
\ \ \ \ \/\ \ \.\_/\ \__/\ \ \\`\\ \ \ \ \/\ \ \ \/\ \/\ \/\ __/ __ \ \ \/\__, `\
\ \____/\ \__/.\_\ \____\\ \_\ \_\ \_,__/\ \____/\ \_\ \_\ \____\/\_\_\ \ \/\____/
\/___/ \/__/\/_/\/____/ \/_/\/_/\/___/ \/___/ \/_/\/_/\/____/\/_/\ \_\ \/___/
\ \____/
\/___/
(_'_______________________________________________________________________________'_)
(_.———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————._)
Backbone supplies structure to JavaScript-heavy applications by providing models with key-value binding and custom events, collections with a rich API of enumerable functions, views with declarative event handling, and connects it all to your existing application over a RESTful JSON interface.
For Docs, License, Tests, pre-packed downloads, and everything else, really, see: http://backbonejs.org
To suggest a feature or report a bug: https://github.com/jashkenas/backbone/issues
For questions on working with Backbone or general discussions: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/backbonejs, http://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/backbone.js, or https://gitter.im/jashkenas/backbone
Backbone is an open-sourced component of DocumentCloud: https://github.com/documentcloud
Testing powered by SauceLabs: https://saucelabs.com
Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/jashkenas/backbone/graphs/contributors
Special thanks to Robert Kieffer for the original philosophy behind Backbone. https://github.com/broofa