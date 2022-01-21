openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bl

backbone-lodashed

by Jeremy Ashkenas
1.1.2 (see all)

Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

27.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

353

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

/\  _`\                  /\ \    /\ \                                   __
\ \ \ \ \     __      ___\ \ \/'\\ \ \____    ___     ___      __      /\_\    ____
 \ \  _ <'  /'__`\   /'___\ \ , < \ \ '__`\  / __`\ /' _ `\  /'__`\    \/\ \  /',__\
  \ \ \ \ \/\ \ \.\_/\ \__/\ \ \\`\\ \ \ \ \/\ \ \ \/\ \/\ \/\  __/  __ \ \ \/\__, `\
   \ \____/\ \__/.\_\ \____\\ \_\ \_\ \_,__/\ \____/\ \_\ \_\ \____\/\_\_\ \ \/\____/
    \/___/  \/__/\/_/\/____/ \/_/\/_/\/___/  \/___/  \/_/\/_/\/____/\/_/\ \_\ \/___/
                                                                       \ \____/
                                                                        \/___/
(_'_______________________________________________________________________________'_)
(_.———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————._)

Backbone supplies structure to JavaScript-heavy applications by providing models with key-value binding and custom events, collections with a rich API of enumerable functions, views with declarative event handling, and connects it all to your existing application over a RESTful JSON interface.

For Docs, License, Tests, pre-packed downloads, and everything else, really, see: http://backbonejs.org

To suggest a feature or report a bug: https://github.com/jashkenas/backbone/issues

For questions on working with Backbone or general discussions: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/backbonejs, http://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/backbone.js, or https://gitter.im/jashkenas/backbone

Backbone is an open-sourced component of DocumentCloud: https://github.com/documentcloud

Testing powered by SauceLabs: https://saucelabs.com

Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/jashkenas/backbone/graphs/contributors

Special thanks to Robert Kieffer for the original philosophy behind Backbone. https://github.com/broofa

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial