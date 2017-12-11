This is the home of Developing Backbone.js Applications, an open-source book about the Backbone.js library for structuring JavaScript applications. It is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License and is currently available for early purchase via O'Reilly if you would like to support the project.
We appreciate any and all efforts to help improve the book. Please note that the repository is structured as follows:
If you would like to submit pull requests, please feel free to apply them against the relevant markdown file in
chapter. These can be previewed by running the build script via
make, which will also generate updated versions of the other formats we support. Please ensure that you are only submitting the modified chapter file for your changes and not the compiled HTML/other format binaries.
If you are interested in leaving a review to share your opinion on the book with others (it's always appreciated!), you can do so through O'Reilly.
You can build the book using
make or
make -f Makefile. This will output the HTML, ePub, Mobi, PDF and RTF versions of the book.
Note: At this time, generating all of the above formats should be straight-forward with the exception of the PDF. We have an open pull-request for
xelatex which is being considered and better guides for working around cross-platform PDF issues will be supplied as time allows.
apt-get install pandoc texlive-latex-base texlive-fonts-recommended cm-super etoolbox