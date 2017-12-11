openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bf

backbone-fundamentals

by Addy Osmani
1.2.0 (see all)

📖 A creative-commons book on Backbone.js for beginners and advanced users alike

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

9.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

259

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Developing Backbone.js Applications

About

This is the home of Developing Backbone.js Applications, an open-source book about the Backbone.js library for structuring JavaScript applications. It is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License and is currently available for early purchase via O'Reilly if you would like to support the project.

Contributing

We appreciate any and all efforts to help improve the book. Please note that the repository is structured as follows:

  • chapters - contains the source Markdown for each chapter. This is compiled into the HTML, ePub, Mobi and other formats found in the root of the project.
  • build - contains templates and metadata for compiling the book
  • img - contains image assets for the project
  • practicals - contains the source code for practicals

If you would like to submit pull requests, please feel free to apply them against the relevant markdown file in chapter. These can be previewed by running the build script via make, which will also generate updated versions of the other formats we support. Please ensure that you are only submitting the modified chapter file for your changes and not the compiled HTML/other format binaries.

Reviews

If you are interested in leaving a review to share your opinion on the book with others (it's always appreciated!), you can do so through O'Reilly.

Building

You can build the book using make or make -f Makefile. This will output the HTML, ePub, Mobi, PDF and RTF versions of the book.

Note: At this time, generating all of the above formats should be straight-forward with the exception of the PDF. We have an open pull-request for xelatex which is being considered and better guides for working around cross-platform PDF issues will be supplied as time allows.

Dependencies

  • Make
  • Pandoc
  • pdflatex (and recommended latex fonts)

Linux Debian based distros:

apt-get install pandoc texlive-latex-base texlive-fonts-recommended cm-super etoolbox

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
IDRISSI MohamedKénitra, morocco6 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
TahaMubeen75 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
1 year ago
Jay codewww.net.com4 Ratings0 Reviews
♝✌ ᑭ𝐫𝕆Ꮆｒ𝒶мⓂ𝕖𝔯/Ｄ𝐞𝔳𝒆ĹⓄ卩Ｅℝ ☆♟
October 23, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial