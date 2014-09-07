Create a read-only filtered version of a backbone collection that stays in sync.

var superset = new Backbone.Collection( ); var filtered = new FilteredCollection(superset); filtered.filterBy({ foo : "bar" }); superset.add({ foo : "bar" , baz : "qux" }); filtered.filterBy( 'age-range' , function ( model ) { return model.get( 'age' ) > 17 && model.get( 'age' ) < 70 ; }); filtered.removeFilter( 'age-range' );

Installation

Usage with Bower

Install with Bower:

bower install backbone-filtered-collection

The component can be used as a Common JS module, an AMD module, or a global.

Usage with Browserify

Install with npm, use with Browserify

npm install backbone-filtered-collection

and in your code

var FilteredCollection = require ( 'backbone-filtered-collection' );

Usage as browser global

You can include backbone-filtered-collection.js directly in a script tag. Make sure that it is loaded after underscore and backbone. It's exported as FilteredCollection on the global object.

< script src = "underscore.js" > </ script > < script src = "backbone.js" > </ script > < script src = "backbone-filtered-collection.js" > </ script >

Methods

new FilteredCollection

Initialize a new FilteredCollection by passing in the original collection.

var filtered = new FilteredCollection(originalCollection);

Apply a new filter to the set. Takes an optional filter name.

Can be a simple object that defines required key / value pairs.

filtered.filterBy( 'foo and bar filter' , { foo : 2 , bar : 3 });

Or the you can pass a filter function instead of a value.

filtered.filterBy( 'a > 2' , { a : function ( val ) { return val > 2 ; }});

Or you can use an arbitrary filter function on the model itself.

filtered.filterBy( 'age' , function ( model ) { return model.get( 'age' ) > 10 && model.get( 'age' ) < 40 ; });

Remove a previously applied filter. Accepts a filter name.

filtered.removeFilter( 'age' );

Removes all applied filters. After the collection should be the same as the superset.

filtered.resetFilters();

Returns a list of the names of applied filters.

Note: If added a filter with no name, it will show up here as __default .

filtered.getFilters();

Given a string, return whether or not that filter is currently applied.

filtered.hasFilter( 'name' );

Return a reference to the original collection.

filtered.superset();

If the collections get out of sync (ex: change events have been suppressed) force the collection to refilter all of the models.

filtered.refilter();

Can also be forced to run on one model in particular.

filtered.refilter(model);

Remove all ties to the superset and stop updating. Will now be garbage collected when it falls out of scope.

Events

add , remove , change , reset should fire as you expect.

filtered:add - Fired when a new filter is added. Passes the filter name.

filtered:remove - Fired with a filter is removed. Passes the filter name.

filtered:reset - Fired when all of the filters are removed.

`filtered:destroy' - Fired when the proxy is destroyed

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm) and Bower.

From the repo root, install the project's development dependencies:

npm install bower install

Testing relies on the Karma test-runner. If you'd like to use Karma to automatically watch and re-run the test file during development, it's easiest to globally install Karma and run it from the CLI.

npm install -g karma karma start

To run the tests in Firefox, just once, as CI would:

npm test

License

MIT