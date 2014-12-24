A framework for mocking up server-side persistence / processing for Backbone.js
Define any number of routes that map
<model-URL, sync-method> pairs to custom handlers.
Faux-server overrides (is a drop-in replacement of) Backbone's native sync so that whenever a Model
(or Collection) is synced and its URL along with the sync method form a pair that matches a defined
route, the route's handler is invoked. Implement handlers to test the expected behaviour of your
app, work with dummy data, support persistence using local-storage, etc. When & if you choose to
move to a real server, switching back to Backbone's native, ajax-based sync is as simple as
fauxServer.enable(false).
Backbone faux server (henceforth 'BFS') grew out of the author's need to quickly flesh out Backbone prototype apps without having to fiddle with a server, a DB, or anything else that would require more than a JS script. Similar solutions exist for this but they deviate from or obscure Backbone's opinion of Model URLs, REST and their interdependence. Additionally, BFS doesn't implement some specific persistence scheme but only provides hooks for your own custom processing / persistence scheme, per HTTP verb, per resource (Model or Collection URL). Functionality written this way, may be ported to the server-side in a straightforward manner.
To get Backbone Faux Server
bower install backbone-faux-server,
npm install backbone-faux-server or
backbone-faux-server.js
in your project.
BFS may be used as an exported global, a CommonJS module or an AMD module depending on the current environment:
In projects targetting browsers, without an AMD module loader, include backbone-faux-server.js after backbone.js:
...
<script type="text/javascript" src="backbone.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="backbone-faux-server.js"></script>
...
This will export the
fauxServer global:
console.log("fauxServer version: " + fauxServer.getVersion());
The project also includes a relevant
example app where
BFS is included through a
<script> tag and treated as a global.
require when working with CommonJS (e.g. Node). Assuming BFS is
npm installed:
var fauxServer = require("backbone-faux-server");
console.log("fauxServer version: " + fauxServer.getVersion());
(see the Caveats section for issues related to
npm installing Backbone along
with BFS)
Or list as a dependency when working with an AMD loader (e.g. RequireJS):
// Your module
define(["backbone-faux-server"], function (fauxServer) {
console.log("fauxServer version: " + fauxServer.getVersion());
});
Note that the AMD definition of BFS depends on
backbone and
underscore so some loader
setup will be required. For non-AMD compliant versions of Backbone (< 1.1.1) or Undescore
(< 1.6.0), James Burke's amdjs forks may be used instead, along
with the necessary paths configuration
require.config({
baseUrl: "myapp/",
paths: {
"underscore": "mylibs/underscore",
"backbone": "mylibs/backbone"
}
});
or you may prefer to just shim them.
The project also includes a relevant example app where BFS is treated as an AMD module.
Define Backbone Models and Collections as you normally would:
var Book = Backbone.Model.extend({
defaults: {
title: "Unknown title",
author: "Unknown author"
}
});
var Books = Backbone.Collection.extend({
model: Book,
url: "library-app/books"
});
Note that the
url property is used, as it would in any scenario involving a remote resource.
Continue by defining routes, to handle Model syncing as needed. Every route defines a mapping from a Model(or Collection)-URL & sync-method (an HTTP verb (POST, GET, PUT, PATCH, DELETE)) to some specific handler (callback):
<model-URL, sync-method> → handler
For example, to handle the creation of a Book (
Books.create(..)), define a route that maps the
<"library-app/books", "POST"> pair to a handler, like so:
fauxServer.addRoute("createBook", "library-app/books", "POST", function (context) {
// Every handler receives a 'context' parameter. Use context.data (a hash of
// Book attributes) to create the Book entry in your persistence layer.
// Return attributes of created Book. Something along the lines of:
context.data.id = newId(); // You'll probably want to assign an id to the new book
books.push(context.data); // Save to persistence layer
return context.data;
});
The "createBook" parameter simply defines a name for the route. The URL parameter,
"library-app/books", is pretty straightforward in the preceding example - it's the URL of the Books
Collection. Note however that the URL may (and usually will) be specified as a matching expression,
similarly to Backbone routes: URL-expressions may contain
parameter parts,
:param, which match a single URL component between slashes; and splat parts
*splat, which can match any number of URL components. Optional parts are denoted using
parentheses. The values captured by params and splats will be passed as extra parameters to the
given handler method. Regular expressions may also be used, in which case all values captured by
reg-exp capturing groups will be passed as extra parameters to the handler method.
Define more routes to handle updating, reading and deleting Models. The
addRoutes method is used
below to define routes to handle all actions (create, read, update and delete) for the preceding
Book example:
fauxServer.addRoutes({
createBook: {
urlExp: "library-app/books",
httpMethod: "POST",
handler: function (context) {
// Create book using attributes in context.data
// Save to persistence layer
// Return attributes of newly created book
}
},
readBooks: {
urlExp: "library-app/books",
httpMethod: "GET",
handler: function (context) {
// Return array of stored book attributes
}
},
readBook: {
urlExp: "library-app/books/:id",
httpMethod: "GET",
handler: function (context, bookId) {
// Return attributes of stored book with id 'bookId'
}
},
updateBook: {
urlExp: "library-app/books/:id",
httpMethod: "PUT",
handler: function (context, bookId) {
// Update stored book with id 'bookId', using attributes in context.data
// Return updated attributes
}
},
deleteBook: {
urlExp: "library-app/books/:id",
httpMethod: "DELETE",
handler: function (context, bookId) {
// Delete stored book of id 'bookId'
}
}
}
Route names can be useful for querying and / or removing earlier defined routes. However, this is
often unnecessary and route names may be skipped in most declarations. (They're mandatory as keys
when passing a hash of routes to
addRoutes.) Coming back to the earlier "createBook" example,
the route name may be skipped like so:
fauxServer.addRoute("library-app/books", "POST", function (context) {
// Create book ..
});
Moreover, faux-server exposes
get,
post,
put,
del and
patch methods as shortcuts for
calling
addRoute with a specific
httpMethod. Thus, the preceding POST-route addition may be
rewritten as
fauxServer.post("library-app/books", function (context) {
// Create book ..
});
Thus, an alternative, more compact syntax for the preceding
addRoutes example would be:
fauxServer
.post("library-app/books", function (context) {
// Create book using attributes in context.data
// Save to persistence layer
// Return attributes of newly created book
}).get("library-app/books", function (context) {
// Return array of stored book attributes
}).get("library-app/books/:id", function (context, bookId) {
// Return attributes of stored book with id 'bookId'
}).put("library-app/books/:id", function (context, bookId) {
// Update stored book with id 'bookId', using attributes in context.data
// Return updated attributes
}).del("library-app/books/:id", function (context, bookId) {
// Delete stored book of id 'bookId'
});
}
The QUnit test suite may be run in a browser (test/index.html) or on the command line, by running
make test or
npm test. The command line version runs on Node and depends on
node-qunit (
npm install to fetch it before testing). A
coverage report
is also available.
Contributions are obviously appreciated. Please commit your changes on the
dev branch - not
master.
dev is always ahead, contains the latest state of the project and is periodically
merged back to
master with the appropriate version bump. In lieu of a formal styleguide, take
care to maintain the existing coding style. Please make sure your changes test out green prior to
pull requests.
The following list, while not exhaustive, includes all essential parts of the BFS API. The omitted bits are there facilitate fancier stuff you probably won't ever need. Further insight may be gained by taking a look at the examples, the test suite and - of course - the source. For the latter, an annotated version is also maintained.
All methods return the faux-server instance and may be chained, unless otherwise noted.
Add a route to the faux-server. Every route defines a mapping from a Model(or Collection)-URL & sync-method (an HTTP verb (POST, GET, PUT, PATCH or DELETE)) to some specific handler (callback):
<model-URL, sync-method> → handler
Whenever a Model is created, read, updated or deleted, its URL and the the sync method being
used are tested against defined routes in order to find a handler for creating, reading,
updating or deleting this Model. The same applies to reading Collections: Whenever a Collection is
read, its URL (and the 'read' method) will be tested against defined routes in order to find a
handler for reading it. When a match for the
<model-URL, sync-method> pair is not found among
defined routes, the native sync is invoked (this behaviour may be overridden - see
fauxServer.setDefaultHandler). Later routes take precedence over earlier routes so in
configurations where multiple routes match, the one most recently defined will be used.
name: Name of this route. Optional. A named route may be queried and / or removed by its name
(see
getRoute /
removeRoute) and will replace an earlier defined route of same name.
urlExp: An expression against which, Model(or Collection)-URLs will be tested. This is
syntactically and functionally analogous to
Backbone routes:
urlExps may contain parameter parts,
:param, which match a single URL component between slashes; and splat parts
*splat, which
can match any number of URL components. Parentheses may also be used to denote optional parts.
The values captured by params and splats will be passed as parameters to the given handler
method. Regular expressions may also be used, in which case all values captured by
reg-exp capturing groups will be passed as parameters to the given handler method. Note that
:params are required to begin with a letter or underscore - those that don't are treated as
a fixed part of the URL. The expression
http://example.com:8080 contains no
:param parts.
httpMethod: The sync method, (an HTTP verb (POST, GET, PUT, PATCH or DELETE)), that should
trigger the route's handler. Both the URL-expression and the method should match for the
handler to be invoked.
httpMethod may also be set to '*' or omitted to create a
match-all-methods handler: One that will be invoked whenever
urlExp matches the model's (or
collection's) URL regardless of method. In the scope of a match-all-methods handler, the HTTP
method currently being handled may be acquired by querying the
context parameter for
context.httpMethod. Note that when
Backbone.emulateHTTP is set to true or
emulateHTTP is
passed as an inline option during sync, 'create', 'update', 'patch' and 'delete' will all be
mapped to POST. In this case
context.httpMethod will be set to POST and the true HTTP method
being handled may be acquired by querying
context.httpMethodOverride.
handler: The handler to be invoked when both route's URL-expression and route's method match. A
do-nothing handler will be used if one is not provided. The handler's expected signature is
function (context, [param1, [param2, ...]])
where
context contains properties
data,
httpMethod,
httpMethodOverride,
route and
param1,
param2, ... are parameters derived by matching the
urlExp to the Model
(or Collection) URL. Specifically, about
context properties:
context.data: Attributes of the Model (or Collection) being processed. Valid only on
'create' (POST), 'update' (PUT) or 'patch' (PATCH). In the specific case of PATCH,
context.data may only contain a subset of Model's attributes.
context.httpMethod: The HTTP Method (POST, GET, PUT, PATCH or DELETE) that is currently
being handled.
context.url: The URL that is currently being handled.
context.httpMethodOverride: The true HTTP method (POST, GET, PUT, PATCH or DELETE) that is
currently being handled when
Backbone.emulateHTTP is set to true. The equivalent of
Backbone's
X-HTTP-Method-Override header.
context.route: The route that is currently being handled.
On success, the handler should return created Model attributes after handling a POST and updated Model attributes after handling a PUT or PATCH. Return Model attributes after handling a GET or an array of Model attributes after handling a GET that refers to a collection. Note that only attributes that have been changed on the server (and should be updated on the client) need to be included in returned hashes. Return nothing after handling a DELETE. On failure, the handler should return a string (presumably a custom error message, an HTTP status code that indicates failure, etc).
get,
post,
put,
del and
patch methods which act as shortcuts for calling
addRoute
with a specific
httpMethod. See
addRoute above for parameter descriptions and further details.
Add multiple routes to the faux-server.
routes: A hash or array of routes to add. Each route is itself a hash with
name,
urlExp,
httpMethod and
handler attributes. As is the case with
addRoute, the only attribute whose
presence is mandatory is
urlExp. Note that when passing a hash of routes, its keys are
treated as route names and the
name attribute should be omitted.
Remove the route of given name.
name: Name of route to remove.
Remove all defined routes.
Get route of given name.
name: Name of route to acquire.
Set a handler to be invoked when no route is matched to the current
<model-URL, sync-method>
pair. This will override the default behaviour of invoking the native sync.
handler: A handler to be invoked when no route is found that matches a given
<model-URL, sync-method> pair. Omit the parameter to reset to the default behaviour. See
addRoute for handler's signature and semantics. Note that a default-handler isn't part of a
route, so the
context.route parameter will not be valid.
Set server's emulated latency (zero by default)
min: Server's emulated latency in ms. Interpreted as the minimum of a range when a
max value
is provided. Omitting will set to 0. In place of a fixed minimum, a function may also be
given that returns a latency. The function will be invoked per handled route, with the same
parameters as those passed to the relevant route handler (
context, etc).
max: Maximum server latency in ms. Specifying this will cause syncing to occur with a random
latency in the [min, max] range. When
max is given,
min should be a fixed number.
Set server's transport factory
transportFactory: A factory function with signature
function (syncOptions, syncContext)
invoked per sync (with sync's relevant options and context) to create a new transport.
Transports are deferred-like objects implementing a
resolve /
reject /
promise interface. A
successful sync will invoke
transport.resolve while a failed one will invoke
transport.reject.
The sync method will always return
transport.promise().
See the Transport section for further details.
Enable or disable the faux-server. When disabled, syncing is performed by the native Backbone sync method. Handy for easily toggling between mock / real server.
shouldEnable: Indicates whether to enable or disable. Set to true or omit to enable the
faux-server, set to false to disable.
Get the faux-server version
Run in no-conflict mode, setting the global
fauxServer variable to to its previous value. Only
useful when working in a browser environment without a module-loader as this is the only case
where
fauxServer is exposed globally. Returns a reference to the faux-server.
Backbone is built on minimum assumptions regarding the communication layer and/or persistence
strategy applications will make use of. Although, more often that not, this is jQuery's
ajax
function, you may choose to use a modified ajax function or
bypass the sync method altogether (this is in fact how BFS works).
Backbone will, generally speaking, abstract this away so that applications may be written on top of
a normalized layer.
Having said that, specific choices in the method of communication / persistence can affect how
application code is written in certain ways. As an example consider the case of chaining a
then
call after sync:
aModel.save().then(function () {
// .. continue after successfully saving the model ..
});
This works under the assumption that Backbone's
sync returns a
promise, which is the case when
the underlying ajax function - the communication layer - does so. Which holds true specifically
for jQuery's
ajax but not necessarily for other
communication layers and/or persistence strategies.
As BFS is itself such a strategy, one that completely bypasses the communication layer, there may
be cases where application code assumes and makes use of functionality which will not be available
when the app is run on a faux server. A common problematic example is implementations which rely on
the creation of
jqXHR objects when Models are synced: BFS
sync will attempt to return a jQuery
promise when that's feasible (when
Backbone.$ is found to be the jQuery object at runtime) or
just return undefined otherwise - never will it return an actual
jqXHR. You can compensate for
that by implementing a custom 'transport'.
Transports are a BFS abstraction intended as a means of mocking the aspects (the API) of an
application-specific communication layer. It may be helpful to think of the
jqXHR object as a
concrete example of a transport - or, to be precise, a transport's promise.
Transports are deferred-like objects implementing a
resolve /
reject /
promise interface. BFS
will instantiate a new transport on every sync, and return its promise by invoking
transport.promise. When the sync is successful, i.e. when the relevant handler returns a
non-string value,
transport.resolve will be called with the handler's returned result. When the
sync fails, i.e. when the relevant handler returns a string result,
transport.reject will be
called with the handler's result. It is the transport's responsibility to subsequently call the
given success or error callbacks.
To define a custom transport, to be instantiated on every invocation of
sync, call
fauxServer.setTransportFactory providing a
transport-factory function. Implement your custom transport-factory function so that
transport object with
resolve /
reject and
promise methods.
A deferred object is an obvious choice for this (see
jQuery's $.Deferred or
Q's Q.defer) but any object with the
aforementioned methods is adequate.
transport.resolve invokes the sync's success callback,
options.success.
transport.reject invokes the sync's error callback,
options.error.
transport.promise returns an object featuring all properties and methods your implementation
requires on the object returned when
syncing (
fetching,
saveing, etc). Think of it as a
mocked
jqXHR.
As a reference, this is (a somewhat simplified version of) the default BFS transport-factory:
// Transport-factory function, invoked _per sync_ (with the relevant options / context)
// to instantiate a new transport
function (syncOptions, syncContext) {
// If an underlying ajax lib is defined for Backbone and it features a
// Deferred method (which is precisely the case when Backbone.$ = jQuery)
// then create and return a deferred object as transport
if (Backbone.$ && Backbone.$.Deferred) {
var deferred = Backbone.$.Deferred();
deferred.then(syncOptions.success, syncOptions.error);
return deferred;
}
// Otherwise create a poor-man's deferred - an object that implements a
// promise/resolve/reject interface without actual promise semantics:
// resolve and reject just delegate to success and error callbacks while
// promise() returns undefined. This is a good enough transport
return {
promise: function () {},
resolve: function (value) { syncOptions.success(value); },
reject: function (reason) { syncOptions.error(reason); }
};
}
npm install backbone
before
npm installing BFS. The opposite will cause BFS to fail due to Node's
module caching caveats.
npm installing with the
--dev switch will fail due to node-qunit
quirk. As a solution,
npm install qunit before
installing other devDependencies.
Licensed and freely distributed under the MIT License (LICENSE.txt).
Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Alex Lambiris