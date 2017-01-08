This is an extraction of the Events module of Backbone which can be used standalone (no external dependency), in the browser or in a nodejs environment.

Oh dear. Why another EventEmitter?

This project started because I appreciate the Backbone.Events interface & features while I wanted to keep using it within non-DOM environments (think a Social API Web Worker for example).

I've ported the original Backbone.Events tests to mocha & chai so I can run them within a nodejs environment and ensure the extracted API actually works as expected without the burden of setting up continuous integration of browser tests.

Installation

Bower (for browser use)

bower install backbone-events-standalone

NPM (node)

npm install backbone-events-standalone

Usage

Standard browser use

< script src = "backbone-events-standalone.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Notes:

You may want to use the minified version stored in backbone-events-standalone.min.js .

. Using Bower, files are usually available within bower_components/backbone-events-standalone

AMD

require ([ "backbone-events-standalone" ], function ( BackboneEvents ) { });

In nodejs/browserify

var BackboneEvents = require ( "backbone-events-standalone" );

API

The BackboneEvents#mixin method helps extending any object or prototype to add eventing support to it:

var myEventEmitter = BackboneEvents.mixin({}); myEventEmitter.on( "foo" , console .log).trigger( "foo" , "hello emitter" ); function Plop ( ) {} BackboneEvents.mixin(Plop.prototype); ( new Plop()).on( "foo" , console .log).trigger( "foo" , "hello emitter" );

BackboneEvents API & usage is the same as Backbone.Events.

Test

npm test

License

MIT

Credits

Jeremy Ashkenas, Backbone author