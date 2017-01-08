openbase logo
backbone-events-standalone

by Nicolas Perriault
0.2.7 (see all)

Standalone, minimal version of Backbone.Events

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

backbone-events-standalone

Build Status

This is an extraction of the Events module of Backbone which can be used standalone (no external dependency), in the browser or in a nodejs environment.

Oh dear. Why another EventEmitter?

This project started because I appreciate the Backbone.Events interface & features while I wanted to keep using it within non-DOM environments (think a Social API Web Worker for example).

I've ported the original Backbone.Events tests to mocha & chai so I can run them within a nodejs environment and ensure the extracted API actually works as expected without the burden of setting up continuous integration of browser tests.

Installation

Bower (for browser use)

$ bower install backbone-events-standalone

NPM (node)

$ npm install backbone-events-standalone

Usage

Standard browser use

<script src="backbone-events-standalone.js"></script>
<script>
  // use BackboneEvents
</script>

Notes:

  • You may want to use the minified version stored in backbone-events-standalone.min.js.
  • Using Bower, files are usually available within bower_components/backbone-events-standalone

AMD

require(["backbone-events-standalone"], function(BackboneEvents) {
  // ...
});

In nodejs/browserify

var BackboneEvents = require("backbone-events-standalone");

API

The BackboneEvents#mixin method helps extending any object or prototype to add eventing support to it:

var myEventEmitter = BackboneEvents.mixin({});
myEventEmitter.on("foo", console.log).trigger("foo", "hello emitter");

// alternatively
function Plop() {}
BackboneEvents.mixin(Plop.prototype);
(new Plop()).on("foo", console.log).trigger("foo", "hello emitter");

BackboneEvents API & usage is the same as Backbone.Events.

Test

$ npm test

License

MIT

Credits

Jeremy Ashkenas, Backbone author

