Backbone.js extension for automatic binding and unbinding of model events to views.
In a lot of Backbone.js applications when you want to react to model events you have to write:
window.UserCardView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function() {
this.model.bind('change:name', this.renderName, this);
this.model.bind('change:email', this.renderEmail, this);
},
remove: function() {
this.model.unbind('change:name', this.renderName, this);
this.model.unbind('change:email', this.renderEmail, this);
Backbone.View.prototype.remove.apply(this, arguments);
},
renderName: function() { /* ... code ... */ },
renderEmail: function() { /* ... code ... */ }
});
With Backbone.BindTo you can just do:
window.UserCardView = Backbone.View.extend({
bindToModel: {
'change:name': 'renderName',
'change:email': 'renderEmail'
},
renderName: function() { /* ... code ... */ },
renderEmail: function() { /* ... code ... */ }
});
Of course, there is a similar method for binding to collection events:
window.TodoListView = Backbone.View.extend({
bindToCollection: {
'add': 'renderNewTask'
},
renderNewTask: function() { /* ... code ... */ }
});
You can also use a generic bind function:
window.CommentView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function() {
this.parentView.on('editing:start', this.onEditingStart, this);
},
remove: function() {
this.parentView.off('editing:start', this.onEditingStart, this);
Backbone.View.prototype.remove.apply(this, arguments);
},
onEditingStart: function() { /* ... code ... */ }
});
Can be simplified as:
window.CommentView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function() {
this.bindTo(this.parentView, 'editing:start', 'onEditingStart');
},
onEditingStart: function() { /* ... code ... */ }
});
It can also accept a raw function:
window.CommentView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function() {
this.bindTo(this.parentView, 'editing:start', function() {
console.log('editing has started');
});
}
});
DOM/jQuery elements are also supported:
window.CommentView = Backbone.View.extend({
initialize: function() {
this.bindTo(window, 'click', windowClicked)
},
windowClicked: function() { /* ... code ... */ }
});
Backbone.BindTo automatically
unbinds from all model and collection events when the view element is removed via
Backbone.View#remove. Also unbinds from all events binded via
#bindTo.
If extending directly
Backbone.View bothers you. You can use the
Backbone.BindTo.noConflict method. It restores
Backbone.View to its original value. And returns the
Backbone.BindTo.View object which has the
bindToModel and
bindToCollection helpers.
window.BindToView = Backbone.BindTo.noConflict()
You can get
Backbone.BindTo in several ways:
lib/backone_bind_to.js into your project
src/backbone_bind_to.coffee into your project if you are using CoffeeScript
bower install Backbone.BindTo
npm install backbone-bind-to
Backbone.js - 0.9.2+
Install bower developer dependencies -
bower install.
Just open -
test/runner.html.
Every fresh idea and contribution will be highly appreciated.
If you are making changes please do so in the
coffee files. And then compile them with:
cake build
MIT License.