backbone-associations

by Dhruva Ray
0.6.2 (see all)

Create object hierarchies with Backbone models; Respond to hierarchy changes using regular Backbone events.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

10.6K

GitHub Stars

497

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Backbone-associations Build Status

Associations allows Backbone applications to model 1:1 & 1:N associations between application models and Collections. More importantly, applications can listen to any kind of change (change, add, remove, reset, sort, destroy) in this hierarchy using standard Backbone events and respond to them. (views can re-render for example). The implementation strives to be tiny (3.6KB), easy-to-understand, light-weight and fast.

For features, performance #s, API documentation, tutorials and recipes, please visit :

http://dhruvaray.github.io/backbone-associations/.

Who uses Backbone-Associations?

See https://github.com/dhruvaray/backbone-associations/issues/55

We encourage you to add your experiences to this list!

