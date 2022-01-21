openbase logo
/\  _`\                  /\ \    /\ \                                   __
\ \ \ \ \     __      ___\ \ \/'\\ \ \____    ___     ___      __      /\_\    ____
 \ \  _ <'  /'__`\   /'___\ \ , < \ \ '__`\  / __`\ /' _ `\  /'__`\    \/\ \  /',__\
  \ \ \ \ \/\ \ \.\_/\ \__/\ \ \\`\\ \ \ \ \/\ \ \ \/\ \/\ \/\  __/  __ \ \ \/\__, `\
   \ \____/\ \__/.\_\ \____\\ \_\ \_\ \_,__/\ \____/\ \_\ \_\ \____\/\_\_\ \ \/\____/
    \/___/  \/__/\/_/\/____/ \/_/\/_/\/___/  \/___/  \/_/\/_/\/____/\/_/\ \_\ \/___/
                                                                       \ \____/
                                                                        \/___/
(_'_______________________________________________________________________________'_)
(_.———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————._)

Backbone supplies structure to JavaScript-heavy applications by providing models with key-value binding and custom events, collections with a rich API of enumerable functions, views with declarative event handling, and connects it all to your existing application over a RESTful JSON interface.

For Docs, License, Tests, pre-packed downloads, and everything else, really, see: http://backbonejs.org

To suggest a feature or report a bug: https://github.com/jashkenas/backbone/issues

For questions on working with Backbone or general discussions: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/backbonejs, http://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/backbone.js, or https://gitter.im/jashkenas/backbone

Backbone is an open-sourced component of DocumentCloud: https://github.com/documentcloud

Testing powered by SauceLabs: https://saucelabs.com

Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/jashkenas/backbone/graphs/contributors

Special thanks to Robert Kieffer for the original philosophy behind Backbone. https://github.com/broofa

Backbone is one of the most used frameworks I have tried, I highly recommend using this backbone. Believe me, it will be very helpful when it comes to effectively managing the MVC and event-driven applications. The real-time key-value binding will make the application faster and load up the real-time data insertion seamless, since it supports the event driver architecture, it can be deployed with the microservices, the Documentation, and the community support is really awesome. I highly recommend backbone JS

