Backblaze B2 Node.js Library

A customizable B2 client for Node.js:

Uses axios. You can control the axios instance at the request level (see axios and axiosOverride config arguments) and at the global level (see axios config argument at instantiation) so you can use any axios feature.

Automatically retries on request failure. You can control retry behaviour using the retries argument at instantiation.

Usage

This library uses promises, so all actions on a B2 instance return a promise in the following pattern:

b2.instanceFunction(arg1, arg2).then( successFn(response) { ... }, errorFn(err) { ... } );

Basic Example

const B2 = require ( 'backblaze-b2' ); const b2 = new B2({ applicationKeyId : 'applicationKeyId' , applicationKey : 'applicationKey' }); async function GetBucket ( ) { try { await b2.authorize(); let response = await b2.getBucket({ bucketName : 'my-bucket' }); console .log(response.data); } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error getting bucket:' , err); } }

Response Object

Each request returns an object with:

status - int, html error Status

- int, html error Status statusText

headers

config

request

data - actual returned data from backblaze, https://www.backblaze.com/b2/docs/calling.html

How it works

Each action (see reference below) takes arguments and constructs an axios request. You can add additional axios options at the request level using:

The axios argument (object): each property in this object is added to the axios request object only if it does not conflict with an existing property.

The axiosOverride argument (object): each property in this object is added to the axios request object by overriding conflicting properties, if any. Don't use this unless you know what you're doing!

Both axios and axiosOverride work by recursively merging properties, so if you pass axios: { headers: { 'your-custom-header': 'header-value' } } , the entire headers object will not be overridden - each header property ( your-custom-header ) will be compared.

Reference

const B2 = require ( 'backblaze-b2' ); const b2 = new B2({ applicationKeyId : 'applicationKeyId' , applicationKey : 'applicationKey' , axios : { }, retry : { retries : 3 } }); const common_args = { axios : { timeout : 30000 }, axiosOverride : { } } b2.authorize({ }); b2.createBucket({ bucketName : 'bucketName' , bucketType : 'bucketType' }); b2.deleteBucket({ bucketId : 'bucketId' }); b2.listBuckets({ }); b2.getBucket({ bucketName : 'bucketName' , bucketId : 'bucketId' }); b2.updateBucket({ bucketId : 'bucketId' , bucketType : 'bucketType' }); b2.getUploadUrl({ bucketId : 'bucketId' }); b2.uploadFile({ uploadUrl : 'uploadUrl' , uploadAuthToken : 'uploadAuthToken' , fileName : 'fileName' , contentLength : 0 , mime : '' , data : 'data' , hash : 'sha1-hash' , info : { key1 : 'value' , key2 : 'value' }, onUploadProgress : ( event ) => {} || null }); b2.listFileNames({ bucketId : 'bucketId' , startFileName : 'startFileName' , maxFileCount : 100 , delimiter : '' , prefix : '' }); b2.listFileVersions({ bucketId : 'bucketId' , startFileName : 'startFileName' , startFileId : 'startFileId' , maxFileCount : 100 }); b2.listParts({ fileId : 'fileId' , startPartNumber : 0 , maxPartCount : 100 , }); b2.hideFile({ bucketId : 'bucketId' , fileName : 'fileName' }); b2.getFileInfo({ fileId : 'fileId' }); b2.getDownloadAuthorization({ bucketId : 'bucketId' , fileNamePrefix : 'fileNamePrefix' , validDurationInSeconds : 'validDurationInSeconds' , b2ContentDisposition : 'b2ContentDisposition' }); b2.downloadFileByName({ bucketName : 'bucketName' , fileName : 'fileName' , responseType : 'arraybuffer' , onDownloadProgress : ( event ) => {} || null }); b2.downloadFileById({ fileId : 'fileId' , responseType : 'arraybuffer' , onDownloadProgress : ( event ) => {} || null }); b2.deleteFileVersion({ fileId : 'fileId' , fileName : 'fileName' }); b2.startLargeFile({ bucketId : 'bucketId' , fileName : 'fileName' }); b2.getUploadPartUrl({ fileId : 'fileId' }); b2.uploadPart({ partNumber : 'partNumber' , uploadUrl : 'uploadUrl' , uploadAuthToken : 'uploadAuthToken' , data : Buffer hash : 'sha1-hash' , onUploadProgress : ( event ) => {} || null , contentLength : 0 , }); b2.finishLargeFile({ fileId : 'fileId' , partSha1Array : [partSha1Array] }); b2.cancelLargeFile({ fileId : 'fileId' }); b2.createKey({ capabilities : [ 'readFiles' , b2.KEY_CAPABILITIES.READ_FILES, ], keyName : 'my-key-1' , validDurationInSeconds : 3600 , bucketId : 'bucketId' , namePrefix : 'prefix_' , }); b2.deleteKey({ applicationKeyId : 'applicationKeyId' , }); b2.listKeys({ maxKeyCount : 10 , startApplicationKeyId : '...' , });

Uploading Large Files Example

To upload large files, you should split the file into parts (between 5MB and 5GB) and upload each part seperately.

First, you initiate the large file upload to get the fileId:

let response = await b2.startLargeFile({ bucketId, fileName }); let fileId = response.data.fileId;

Then, to upload parts, you request at least one uploadUrl and use the response to upload the part with uploadPart . The url and token returned by getUploadPartUrl() are valid for 24 hours or until uploadPart() fails, in which case you should request another uploadUrl to continue. You may utilize multiple uploadUrl s in parallel to achieve greater upload throughput.

If you are unsure whether you should use multipart upload, refer to the recommendedPartSize value returned by a call to authorize() .

let response = await b2.getUploadPartUrl({ fileId }); let uploadURL = response.data.uploadUrl; let authToken = response.data.authorizationToken; response = await b2.uploadPart({ partNumber : parNum, uploadUrl : uploadURL, uploadAuthToken : authToken, data : buf });

Then finish the uploadUrl:

let response = await b2.finishLargeFile({ fileId, partSha1Array : parts.map( buf => sha1(buf)) })

If an upload is interrupted, the fileId can be used to get a list of parts which have already been transmitted. You can then send the remaining parts before finally calling b2.finishLargeFile() .

let response = await b2.listParts({ fileId, startPartNumber : 0 , maxPartCount : 1000 })

Changes

See the CHANGELOG for a history of updates.

Upgrading from 0.9.x to 1.0.x

For this update, we've switched the back end HTTP request library from request to axios as it has better Promise and progress support built in. However, there are a couple changes that will break your code and ruin your day. Here are the changes:

The Promise resolution has a different data structure. Where previously, the request response data was the root object in the promise resolution ( res ), this data now resides in res.data .

), this data now resides in . In v0.9.12, we added request progress reporting via the third parameter to then() . Because we are no longer using the same promise library, this functionality has been removed. However, progress reporting is still available by passing a callback function into the b2.method() that you're calling. See the documentation below for details.

. Because we are no longer using the same promise library, this functionality has been removed. However, progress reporting is still available by passing a callback function into the that you're calling. See the documentation below for details. In v0.9.x, b2.downloadFileById() accepted a fileId parameter as a String or Number. As of 1.0.0, the first parameter is now expected to be a plain Object of arguments.

Contributing

Contributions, suggestions, and questions are welcome. Please review the contributing guidelines for details.

