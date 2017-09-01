back

A simple module to be used for creating exponentially weighted backoff attempts. Originally extracted from Primus.

NOTICE If you were a pre-1.0.0 back user, the API has changed to what is found below. If you do not like this slightly different abstraction and would prefer the former, slightly simpler API, it is still available with require('back/reconnect') .

The API change thanks to a contribution from @Raynos makes things simpler as you don't have to manage the copying of the options object yourself in order to handle repeated backoff cases.

Example

var http = require ( 'http' ); var back = require ( 'back' ); var options = { retries : 3 , minDelay : 1000 , maxDelay : 10000 , factor : 2 , }; var attempt; function retry ( err ) { var back = attempt || (attempt = new Back(options)); return back.backoff( function ( fail ) { if (fail) { console .error( 'Retry failed with ' + err.message); process.exit( 1 ); } console .log( 'Retry attempt # ' + back.settings.attempt + ' being made after ' + back.settings.timeout + 'ms' ); request(); }); } function request ( ) { http.get( 'http://localhost:9000' , function ( res ) { console .log( 'Successful Response that will not happen!' ); attempt = null ; }).on( 'error' , retry); } request();

API

var back = new Back(backoffOpts);

The Back constructor function takes your backoff options and saves them as settings in the internal state of the back object.

The back instance has a backoff method that takes a callback that is executed after a setTimeout . The timeout is what is based on an exponential backoff of course! It will repeatedly all this callback based on the backoff options you passed to the back instance until it exhausts its efforts. When it has exhausted its attempts, it will return an error as the first argument to the callback.