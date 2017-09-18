openbase logo
bab

babyparse

by Rich Harris
0.4.6 (see all)

BabyParse is a fast, reliable CSV parser based on PapaParse (http://PapaParse.com)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.2K

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CSV Parser

Reviews

Deprecated!
Deprecated in favour of PapaParse, which now supports Node.js

Readme

Deprecated in favour of Papa Parse

This was a Node-friendly fork of Papa Parse. Since Papa Parse now supports Node directly, you should use that instead.

Baby Parse

Fast and reliable CSV parser based on Papa Parse. Papa Parse is for the browser, Baby Parse is for Node.js.

This package has all the functionality of Papa Parse except for web workers and parsing directly from files. You can pass a string to Baby Parse and use any of the other config options as described in the Papa Parse documentation.

Installation

// simply install using npm
npm install babyparse --save

Basic Usage

// pass in the contents of a csv file
parsed = Baby.parse(csv);

// voila
rows = parsed.data;

Parse File(s)

Baby Parse will assume the input is a filename if it ends in .csv or .txt.

// Parse single file
parsed = Baby.parseFiles(file[, config])

rows = parsed.data

// Parse multiple files
// Files can be either an array of strings or objects { file: filename[, config: config] }
// When using and array of objects and you include a config it will be used in place of the global config
parsed = Baby.parseFiles(files[, globalConfig])

rows = parsed[index].data

For a complete understanding of the power of this library, please refer to the Papa Parse web site.

Credits

Rich Harris forked Papa Parse to make Baby Parse. Matt Holt (the author of Papa Parse) helps maintain this fork.

License

The original PapaParse is MIT licensed. So is BabyParse.

