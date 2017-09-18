Deprecated in favour of Papa Parse

This was a Node-friendly fork of Papa Parse. Since Papa Parse now supports Node directly, you should use that instead.

Baby Parse

Fast and reliable CSV parser based on Papa Parse. Papa Parse is for the browser, Baby Parse is for Node.js.

This package has all the functionality of Papa Parse except for web workers and parsing directly from files. You can pass a string to Baby Parse and use any of the other config options as described in the Papa Parse documentation.

Installation

npm install babyparse --save

Basic Usage

parsed = Baby.parse(csv); rows = parsed.data;

Parse File(s)

Baby Parse will assume the input is a filename if it ends in .csv or .txt.

parsed = Baby.parseFiles(file[, config]) rows = parsed.data

parsed = Baby.parseFiles(files[, globalConfig]) rows = parsed[index].data

For a complete understanding of the power of this library, please refer to the Papa Parse web site.

Credits

Rich Harris forked Papa Parse to make Baby Parse. Matt Holt (the author of Papa Parse) helps maintain this fork.

License

The original PapaParse is MIT licensed. So is BabyParse.