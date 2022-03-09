openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
babylonjs-ui-controls
npm i babylonjs-ui-controls

babylonjs-ui-controls

Babylon.js is a powerful, beautiful, simple, and open game and rendering engine packed into a friendly JavaScript framework.

by BabylonJS

4.2.2 (see all)License:Apache-2.0TypeScript:DefinitelyTyped
npm i babylonjs-ui-controls
Readme

UI controls

No Rating
0
Rate

User Ratings

5
0
4
0
3
0
2
0
1
0

Top Feedback

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

17.3K

Maintenance

LAST COMMIT

2mos ago

MAINTAINERS

1

CONTRIBUTORS

561

OPEN ISSUES

84

OPEN PRs

11

Versions

VersionTagPublished
4.2.2
latest
2mos ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial
Menu
OverviewDocumentationTutorialsReviewsInsightsDependenciesVersions